Tuesday: Hili dialogue, farm ducklings and some tweets

No farm rush hour today, I’m afraid – I have to be off early to give a talk to 1,000 schoolchildren about CRISPR gene editing, and the tweet won’t be up in time. If you want to check it out yourself, go over to the farm’s Twitter feed.
In Poland, Hili is thinking about epistemology:
Hili: How do we know what we know?
A: Sometimes from dubious sources.
In Polish:
Hili: Skąd wiemy to co wiemy?
Ja: Czasem z wątpliwych źródeł.
Down on the farm, they have some DUCKLINGS:
Look at this unbelievable sample of a thrips (a tiny insect) in amber. NB: The Eocene was 56-33.9 million years ago!
Exciting times on the picket line at Cambridge University yesterday:
YIKES. Drainflies are those tiny little fluffy moth-like flies you get hanging around your sink overflow sometimes. The larvae live in the gunk down there. They can also live somewhere else…
This – Squirrel tweet of the day…
