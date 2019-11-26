Tuesday: Hili dialogue, farm ducklings and some tweets

by Matthew Cobb

No farm rush hour today, I’m afraid – I have to be off early to give a talk to 1,000 schoolchildren about CRISPR gene editing, and the tweet won’t be up in time. If you want to check it out yourself, go over to the farm’s Twitter feed.

In Poland, Hili is thinking about epistemology:

Hili: How do we know what we know?
A: Sometimes from dubious sources.

In Polish:
Hili: Skąd wiemy to co wiemy?
Ja: Czasem z wątpliwych źródeł.
Down on the farm, they have some DUCKLINGS:

Look at this unbelievable sample of a thrips (a tiny insect) in amber. NB: The Eocene was 56-33.9 million years ago!

Exciting times on the picket line at Cambridge University yesterday:

YIKES. Drainflies are those tiny little fluffy moth-like flies you get hanging around your sink overflow sometimes. The larvae live in the gunk down there. They can also live somewhere else…

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 26, 2019 at 6:00 am and filed under Hili Dialogue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted November 26, 2019 at 6:01 am | Permalink

    This – Squirrel tweet of the day…

    Reply
  2. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted November 26, 2019 at 6:10 am | Permalink

    Ack! I had no idea drainflies could do that. Specially not with a monicker like that – psychodidae? I don’t want no insects goin’ psycho around my, um, dee dee 8-(

    cr

    Reply
  3. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted November 26, 2019 at 6:54 am | Permalink

    Drainflies […] I had no idea that drain flies (Psychodidae) could get inside a person’s urethra!

    I’m trying to remember the name of those legendary Amazonian fish. They’re not Holy Zarquon’s Singing Fish. I hope – they’d be a bit muffled if they were. Candiru, that’s the name. But I really hope not the 40cm versions.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: