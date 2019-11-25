Monday: Hili dialogue, Mietek & Leon monologue, farm rush hour and tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Apologies for the late posting – I have been on the picket line (see below).

In Poland, Hili demonstrates that there is no such thing as free will, even for a cat:

Hili: Do you like to admit that you were wrong?

A: No.

Hili: So why do you do it?

A: Because I was wrong.

Hili: Czy lubisz przyznawać się do błędów?

Ja: Nie.

Hili: To dlaczego to robisz?

Ja: Bo jestem w błędzie.

Mietek is healing nicely now. In the photo he and his brother Leon are sniffing comfrey roots collected by Elzbieta.

On the farm Monday is the same as any other day. What a rush!

An encounter on a trail; I’m not sure who was more frightened:

Paul Bronks has found some well-behaved ducks (I’m sure we’ve hand this before, sans Bronks’s wit):