Monday: Hili dialogue, Mietek & Leon monologue, farm rush hour and tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Apologies for the late posting – I have been on the picket line (see below).

In Poland, Hili demonstrates that there is no such thing as free will, even for a cat:

Hili: Do you like to admit that you were wrong?
A: No.
Hili: So why do you do it?
A: Because I was wrong.
Hili: Czy lubisz przyznawać się do błędów?
Ja: Nie.
Hili: To dlaczego to robisz?
Ja: Bo jestem w błędzie.
Mietek is healing nicely now. In the photo he and his brother Leon are sniffing comfrey roots collected by Elzbieta.
On the farm Monday is the same as any other day. What a rush!

An encounter on a trail; I’m not sure who was more frightened:

Paul Bronks has found some well-behaved ducks (I’m sure we’ve hand this before, sans Bronks’s wit):

A partially leucistic European robin (very different from the US version):

An amazing photo from Alex Wild:

A new word for me – “deimatic”. It means an alarm or warning behaviour but when I went to look in the OED, *it wasn’t there*…

I’m sure many of us can sympathise:

Looks like fun, though maybe not for the sheep:

An amazing discovery off the coast of South Africa – a coelacanth! The divers’ excitement is infectious. Although this is deep for a scuba diver (68 metres), it is very shallow for one of these fish, found only off the coast of Madagascar and (a separate species) off Sulawesi:

Devil’s fingers fungus…

 

As I said, I was on the picket line this morning (we are striking over pensions, pay and employment conditions – this is a national strike), before going to a rally (inside, because the weather – unusually for Manchester – is unpleasant):

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 25, 2019 at 7:35 am and filed under Hili Dialogue, Leon monologue, Mietek. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 25, 2019 at 7:41 am | Permalink

    If it were me, I’d bring that devils finger fungus to the strike

    Reply
  2. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 25, 2019 at 7:59 am | Permalink

    Kid with the garbage can has a poor understanding of wind and how to pull a can, not push. Did he learn anything…unlikely.

    Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 25, 2019 at 8:02 am | Permalink

    A little something to help you keep warm out there on the picket line, MC:

    Reply
  4. Dominic
    Posted November 25, 2019 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    A plug for Matthew’s talk on his new book in March 2020 –

    Thinking matter: our quest to understand the brain
    7.00pm to 8.30pm, Thursday 12 March, https://www.rigb.org/whats-on/events-2020/march/public-thinking-matter

    Reply
  5. TJR
    Posted November 25, 2019 at 8:40 am | Permalink

    Unfortunately I can’t strike as my branch didn’t get 50% turnout.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: