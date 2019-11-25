An insidious and patronizing trend in journalism

This is a “get off my lawn” post, but indulge me. I first noticed this trend in my journalistic bête noire, HuffPost. That place has a lot of articles with headlines like “X happened. Why that matters.” Or “I am X. . . here’s why”. Or “So you want to do X? Here’s how.”
To show you what I’m talking about, here are some examples, first from the HuffPost, then the New York Times, then one I found in the Boston Globe, where the rot has apparently spread. The first two side-by-side headlines are from today’s front page of the HuffPost:
And from recent pages of the New York Times, the first one just today:
And one from the Boston Globe:
Salon is at it too, of course:
I don’t like this kind of phrasing for several reasons. First, it’s patronizing, often telling us why we should care or how we should feel or react. It’s okay if a paper summarizes the salient points of a news issue, but why can’t they say, for example, “The importance of President Trump’s Ukrainian scheme”? The news isn’t supposed to prompt a reaction in us; it’s supposed to tell us the news.
As for the more personal stuff, emotional reactions shouldn’t be prompted by a headline, but spontaneously felt after reading the story. Further, you can always eliminate the “here’s”, as in the headline “Here’s why it’s so hard to unpack after a trip.” The first word is superfluous. Nearly all these headlines could be written without the “I’m gonna tell you why” slant.
This style of headline seems to impugn the reader’s intelligence, making one feel that the papers are trying to spell out for the benighted why they should care about an issue or a story.
If I wanted to float a hypothesis, which is mine, it would be that this does indeed reflect the dumbing down of journalism. People who read news are getting increasingly older, while many younger people may have a shorter attention span and will gravitate to articles that purport to tell them the highlights of an issue right in the headline, or lure them to read by saying “why X matters.” In fact, “why X matters” is a form of clickbait.
Keep your eye peeled for further headlines like this. They’ve been a staple of dumbed-down Leftist journalism like HuffPost for a while, but now the termites are dining deeper, into the wood pulp of more respectable liberal venues.
I’ve noticed this as well. It’s a form of clickbait, but it works on me. As long as such articles are labeled “opinion” or “analysis”, I don’t mind. The primary emotion it’s acceptable for a headline to pique is curiosity, and headlines like these do so.
I’ve also been annoyed by this. Each time I see it I make a mental note to remember it for one of these get off my lawn posts, and then can’t remember it when the time comes.
It assumes a common mentality, mindset, set of emotional reactions, and cultural background (and a rather twee one at that). It is not inclusive, and it excludes and disrespects all those who don’t agree with the writer’s viewpoint.
YES! Spot on as so often. Youngsters get their – ahem – ‘news’ – from ‘social media’ (why they are called that when they are so unsocial I have no idea). They do not listen to the radio, they do not watch TV, they look at Feaces Book & to a lesser extent Twitter, & also Instagram & who knows what else, & have no idea if what they are seeing is true or not because they do not understand truth. They are woefully ignorant.
“OK Boomer”
Incidentally: I think “Boomer” is used because it is a name (if only a nickname). Example : Boomer Eliason (?) -don’t ask me how I know that.
I thought it was short for “baby boomer”.
BTW, it’s Boomer Esiason, a former quarterback that is now a TV sports analyst.
Yes, that’s the basic function, but I was pointing to how it works – because it also sounds like it’s referring to a real person. Akin to “Jack” or “Bub”, perhaps. In this case, it has a different flavor – “Boomer” having perhaps a silly, or dismissive/patronizing effect.
Ah, right. I agree. Kind of like “Bonzo”. A name one would more likely give to a pet than a child.
Ha, great example!… except for me, I reserve Bonzo for John Bonham…. because I think he acquired that nickname.
And there’s the Bonzo Dog Band, one of my favs.
I was thinking of the classic film Bedtime for Bonzo, starring the noted thespian Ronald Reagan.
Hear, hear. A venue you didn’t mention, but which I think is one of the worst for this, is Vox.
We can call it Boomer Bingo! Spotting articles for dimwitted snowflakes before they melt…
They are telling people ‘this is what you should think, and if you don’t, then you are missing the point.’ It’s the continual slide of news reporting into propaganda.
I think this phraseology is used to signify the type of piece that’s come to be known as an “explainer” (in contradistinction to the standard journalistic dichotomy between “news” and “opinion”).
Thanks for this article but I find it highly ironic that it takes an explainer article to explain what “explainer journalism is.” No way to get around it.
It is an unfortunate trend.
Oh No – Blecchhh!
I think part of what’s going on underneath this is the modern construal of “research” – which usually is not genuine peer reviewed research or looking up articles for a course assignment, but merely web-surfing and diving down rabbit holes on Wikipedia and reproducing the material somehow, somewhere.
Yes, that makes sense. It’s the MSM’s way to keep readers and viewers from having to go to Wikipedia for an explainer. MSM is always afraid of losing eyeballs and seeking ways to make their media “sticky”.
A fairly obvious joke to play here is to comment: The news media frequently uses this phrase and here’s why…;)
These titles are like promises to explain and provide answers to life’s overwhelming or pesky little problems. A curious reader wants to know…why oh why is our president a psychopath and does my nose itch when I sneeze.
Similar clickbait you see especially on the covers of mags at the checkout counter in grocery stores is, 6 Ways to keep your Marriage Exciting without a lot of Effort in the Kitchen, and 9 Tried and True Methods of making your Kids eat Vegetables without Resorting to a Blender and Funnel. Exact integers like 6 and 9 give the impression that the research has been done and all I have to do is read about it to get up on the unfairness of life.
Headlines like this annoy the hell out of me, too. Here’s why….
(Sorry.. I’ll go now.)
Come back after you’ve purified your soul. 😁
But isn’t most of this stuff editorial or opinion section stuff? Like going to facebook for the news, this is not where first class journalism lives or what is left of it. We must acknowledge that most investigative news journalism does not come from these parts of the papers. Also, a large part of the important political stories we get comes from the investigative journalist of Post, the Times, the UP/AP and a few other remaining papers out there. I notice most of the stories I see on 60 minutes do not tell us how or what to think. Most of the stories seen on Frontline don’t go that way either.
The liberal press is far from perfect but they do not seem to be creating a whole new version of reality created by the far right or our current administration.
The Guardian starting doing this 2-3 years ago.
Naturally, the “here’s how” turns out to be unworkable or bonkers crazy.
Good gracious, I thought I was the only one who despises that!
While I’m not going to advocate for HuffPo, I don’t see these titles as so problematic. Unlike most of the readers here, many (perhaps most) people really don’t engage with subjects. I think these titles are intended to draw people in that are looking for a summary of a given issue with a “Here’s what you need to know” angle.
It is also an implicit promise that the writer doesn’t have an axe to grind. The author will try (or pretend to try) to give an elementary presentation that will also tell the reader why any of it should matter to them.
Trump supporters might particularly benefit from this kind of article. (I’m not talking about the ones that go to his rallies as they are lost to us.) If they have any doubt that they are not hearing the whole story from their echo chamber, or don’t think the MSM is completely biased against their guy, they might gain a new perspective from a “here’s why it matters” article that tells them it is not all partisan bickering and that it isn’t a “both sides are equally guilty” situation.
I should also mention that this kind of title serves as an efficient warning to those that already know its subject and why it matters. This is even more valuable to us opinionated know-it-alls. LOL
But aren’t you really talking about pundits. There are herds of them on the right and the left out there and they also do a lot of opinion or editorials that show up in newspapers and rags of all kinds. They are the talking heads you see all over FOX and CNN throughout the day. They tell you what to think, how to think and interpret every little thing for you.
Years ago when CNN decided to join the herd and go with pundits because they no long could afford to keep actual news bureaus all over the world and report on real world news. This greatly degraded CNN and this took place about the same time good newspapers begin to die all over the country.
I certainly agree with your point about CNN’s move to pundits. While I appreciate many of their comments, information density is terribly low. Each hour brings a new “host” and they repeat the same news but with a different set of pundits that say much the same as those in the last hour.
I was thinking “Why that matters” articles are explainers, as another commenter mentioned. They are not supposed to be opinion pieces. Of course, every piece inherently reflects the opinion of its author.
Another point I will put out is – everyone loves a free press. By that I mean, no one wants to pay. This is another reason all the newspapers have either gone down the toilet or at minimum, lost most of their real journalist. All the newspaper’s news was picked up for free on line and that was the beginning of the end for good newspapers. Most of them were sold or folded. Funny how we love to complain about free. But surprisingly, quality comes at a price and few are willing to pay for it. What we should have been doing locally or regionally is taxing the citizens to maintain good news. But hey, who is willing to vote for that.
Yes, I miss the days when newspapers and TV news were considered authorities because they were the only mass sources and had an ethical commitment to journalistic integrity. I can hear the crowd saying “Oh Boomer, just get over it.” Still, what we have now is a mess.
Newspapers are also more pleasant to read because you can you just look at the text and not be distracted by blinking banner ads, hyperlinks, video clips, and what not. I made the mistake of looking at the website for the San Francisco Chronicle recently and my senses were besieged by advertisements. It’s like trying to watch a movie while people in the row ahead of you are jumping around and waving their hands in the air. For any kind of serious reading, print still works best.
Also, if you pay for a good newspaper, such as the Washington Post, you don’t have to put up with so much of that pop up constant advertising. I notice too on the ones I can click on for free, they are full of that stuff.
Yeah, I guess it’s just better to bite the bullet and subscribe. Free papers aren’t really worth it. Ironically, some of them have so many ads that they render the website unreadable and thereby lower its value. Also, at a certain point, the ads become useless because they all compete with each other and merge into a sea of background noise.
I suspect this has become popular because it works (gets clicks). Internet publishing supports a precise analytics (click counting, etc.) that isn’t possible with other kinds of publishing, and we will probably be surprised/annoyed at what becomes popular.
The other issue is volume: publishers have so much “space” to fill the quality of what is published is bound to decrease. As the noise level increases people need to develop better ways of filtering the noise. The noise vs. filter battle is yet another arms race. Most people will be a step or 2 on the losing side of that arms race.
Unfortunately, a lot of web analytics programs (as far I know) just count clicks and don’t measure whether anyone read the article all the way through. In my case, I often click on a provocative headline, immediately regret it, and move on to something more worthwhile.
They probably think of you as a deadbeat clicker. Welcome to the club.
The metric important to publishers is what leads to clicks on ads, and I suspect that is well analyzed.
I think web analytics often measures the length of time content is shown before the user navigates elsewhere. Obviously a long value for this doesn’t mean the user read much of it.
For longer content, requiring the user scroll down to read the entire article, it should be possible for the page creator to use a custom analytics event to register when the reader does so. I don’t know if websites actually do this.
I think the trend is in response to competition. There are so many different news sources, and each are dependent on eyeballs and clicks, that they have to promise a quick bit story to get those eyeballs and clicks.
BTW, did anyone catch this? Sacha Baron Cohen delivers a 25-minute speech on how he would solve the “first amendment problem” (my phrase) on social media. It’s a great speech, though I suspect his ideas would not be easy to implement if they work at all.
ADL International Leadership Award Presented to Sacha Baron Cohen at Never Is Now 2019
That was a great speech and great video. Thanks for putting that up. Do not be so sure it will not be done. I think it will. There are many out there who want something done about these platforms and they must be regulated.
I’m very vulnerable to this: ‘And This is Why’? Irresistible, if only to reject their why (or not).
I guess I’m a sucker there.
Sub
Dunno about the situation in the States, but in the UK’s tree-based press the headlines are usually written by sub-editors, not the authors of the articles. British sub-editors, especially at the tabloid end of the spectrum, are notorious for producing crass, misleading headlines above what might be quite a good story. Answer: ignore the headline, scan the article itself.
Another type of headline I see a lot of and I find irritating takes the form “No, (such and such) is not going (to do something or not do something).” as if a question were asked. What are they teaching in journalism schools these days?
Examples posted here of the offending headlines are perfect examples of stories that I will pass on without reading. More often than not, the article is just a case of first class projection. They are not informative and not helpful. I’d sooner clean my toilet than read the bilge that accompanies such headlines. I wonder how long it will be before a related story about cleaning the throne is attached to a moronic click bait headline. Here’s Why you’re not a Bad Person for Having a Dirty Crapper.
Have they started combining that locution with “Wait for it…wait for it…”? All that should be followed by “Because.”