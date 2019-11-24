Sunday: Hili dialogue, Leon monologue, a rushy farm rush-hour and a load of tweets

by Matthew Cobb
It’s an overcast morning in Manchester, and I am gearing up for an 8-day strike in defence of wages, job status and pensions which will affect 60 UK Universities from Monday. I am also going through the proofs of my forthcoming book The Idea of the Brain (pre-order it now, folks!) and beginning to suffer from the usual authorial anxieties…
In Poland, Hili has no such problems, although it’s hard to tell if she’s pleased or alarmed (my cats would be terrified):
Hili: They’ve come.
A: Who?
Hili: Our guests.
In Polish:
Hili: Przyjechali.
Ja: Kto?
Hili: Nasi goście.
Ja: Kto?
Hili: Nasi goście.
Leon, meanwhile, is clearly fascinated:
Leon: You can find many interesting things on a construction site.
Down on the farm, the fowl all came out in a real rush this morning, while the peahens get stuck:
As I’m sure you all know, today it is happy birthday to On the Origin of Species. My pal Jordi tweeted this:
It’s a chilly morning on Mars:
Dog-duck action (I’m sure we’ve posted this before):
My colleague Jamie Woodward tweeted this:
Owl magic:
Fabulous jaguarundi:
More sweariness from Paul Bronks, via Heather Hastie:
And more tweets from Heather:
Finally, some elegant travellers in south-east London, late last night:
Gee matthew, again? it seems like you just in the past year had to go out on a job action. I am so sorry to see this have to happen again. Best of luck. Who is impacted by the proposed changes? Arts and science faculty? Engineering, medical, law faculty? Support folks (janitorial, porters, dining hall? Coaches of athletic teams (do universities in the uk have athletic teams?). Are the 60 universities national universities…i worked some joint aeronautical projects for NASA with faculty at glasgow, york, and cranfield back in the 1980’s, but just realized that i know nothing of the structure of your university system.
[ satire mode : on ]
Oh really? Well, what is the FULL TITLE of Darwin’s most famous book?
Checkmate evolution believers.
[ satire mode : still on maybe ]