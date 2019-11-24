Sunday: Hili dialogue, Leon monologue, a rushy farm rush-hour and a load of tweets

by Matthew Cobb

It’s an overcast morning in Manchester, and I am gearing up for an 8-day strike in defence of wages, job status and pensions which will affect 60 UK Universities from Monday. I am also going through the proofs of my forthcoming book The Idea of the Brain (pre-order it now, folks!) and beginning to suffer from the usual authorial anxieties…

In Poland, Hili has no such problems, although it’s hard to tell if she’s pleased or alarmed (my cats would be terrified):

Hili: They’ve come.

A: Who?

Hili: Our guests.

Leon, meanwhile, is clearly fascinated:

Leon: You can find many interesting things on a construction site.

Down on the farm, the fowl all came out in a real rush this morning, while the peahens get stuck:

As I’m sure you all know, today it is happy birthday to On the Origin of Species. My pal Jordi tweeted this:

Today 160 years ago, The Origin of the Species was published! A book that changed our view of nature and our place in it. Happy#WorldEvolutionDay ! pic.twitter.com/HswRN8X0kJ — Jordi Paps (@JordiPaps) November 24, 2019

It’s a chilly morning on Mars:

Dog-duck action (I’m sure we’ve posted this before):

Thrilling chase of the day. pic.twitter.com/51P2iayH0U — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 23, 2019

My colleague Jamie Woodward tweeted this:

Mummified lion and dozens of cats among rare finds near Saqqara necropolis in Egypt https://t.co/eHv9riUBys Photograph: Mohamed Hossam/EPA pic.twitter.com/F0WxBQ8S2E — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) November 23, 2019

Owl magic:

An owl looking at something… pic.twitter.com/Btrwoti8AY — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) November 22, 2019

Fabulous jaguarundi: