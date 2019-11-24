Mine eyes have seen the glory

. . . of Aptenodytes patagonicus. Lots of photos to come!
ThyroidPlanet
Graham
whyevolutionistrue
Steve Pollard
Jenny Haniver
Looks like the real deal. You have now personally seen nearly all the penguins but one. This is penguin overload.
Nope. Magellanic (tomorrow) and rockhoppers (Tuesday) to come!
Be swift, my soul, to answer; be jubilant my feet.
You’re in Lala land. (Lala the penguin, that is.)
Yay! The king penguins!! And you saw the gigantic fluffy chicks, too!!!!!! They’re my favorite. Sure hope that one of those big babies waddled over to you and put it’s head in your lap since a ‘spiritual experience’ is okay.
The one with the white belly and partially fuzzed flippers must be molting.
Others in various stages of molting in the photo above the one I cited.
Though they’re not in Antarctica, nonetheless I hope that you get to see rockhopper penguins rock hopping. They have big brown fuzzy chicks, too.
WOW!
… BTW, that’s a great way to generate a buzz over a post – teasers.