Mine eyes have seen the glory

. . . of Aptenodytes patagonicusLots of photos to come!

 

  1. Randall Schenck
    Looks like the real deal. You have now personally seen nearly all the penguins but one. This is penguin overload.

  2. Ken Kukec
    Be swift, my soul, to answer; be jubilant my feet.

  3. darwinwins
    You’re in Lala land. (Lala the penguin, that is.)

  4. Jenny Haniver
    Yay! The king penguins!! And you saw the gigantic fluffy chicks, too!!!!!! They’re my favorite. Sure hope that one of those big babies waddled over to you and put it’s head in your lap since a ‘spiritual experience’ is okay.

    The one with the white belly and partially fuzzed flippers must be molting.

    • Jenny Haniver
      Others in various stages of molting in the photo above the one I cited.

      Though they’re not in Antarctica, nonetheless I hope that you get to see rockhopper penguins rock hopping. They have big brown fuzzy chicks, too.

  5. ThyroidPlanet
    WOW!

    … BTW, that’s a great way to generate a buzz over a post – teasers.

