Flightless ducks in the Falklands!! (and two other birds)

I’m so excited! As I reported earlier, I’m scheduled to visit Bluff Cove Lagoon in the Falklands this afternoon (East Falkland, to be exact), hoping to see King penguins. (There are plenty of gentoos there, too, but also supposedly a nucleus of Kings sits in the center of the gentoo rookery, and Kings are increasing in numbers here.)

But I spent several hours this morning wandering around Stanley, a small but delightful town: a little bit of Britain holding steady in the South Atlantic, complete with chippies, pubs, and locals with British accents.

On the bus ride into Stanley, I saw a pair of sexually dimorphic ducks near the pier, and I thought, “Could those be. . . . flightless steamer ducks?” For indeed, the Falklands are the only home of the Falkland steamer duck (Tachyeres brachypterus), a flightless duck that’s one of only two birds endemic to the archipelago (the other is Cobb’s wren).

But our bus moved on, and, when I visited the Historic Dockyard Museum in town, I fell into conversation with one of the lovely elderly ladies who ran the place. It turned out that she used to be a wildlife manager at Bluff Cove, and told me things about the King penguins.

I then asked her “Were those flightless steamer ducks I saw on my way into town?” She said, “Almost certainly; they’re all over the place.” My next question was obvious and laden with anxiety: “Where can I see them within walking distance?” She said, “Try the War Memorial, just down Ross Road.”

Sure enough, as I wandered by the harborside, I saw two ducklike blobs sitting on a rock. As I approached quietly and slowly, they stayed put, and, sure enough, they were Falkland steamer ducks, clearly a mated pair. (I was told that there won’t be many chicks this season because of weather.)

Here’s a photo; it’s clearly not the similar-looking and congeneric flying steamer duck (Tachyeres patachonicus), for you can see that the wings of these guys are TINY! (They use them for paddling in the water and in inter-male fights.)

I am off in a few minutes, so I didn’t have time to look up the sexual dimorphism, but I suspect the one with the orange bill is the male. Readers are invited to comment below on whether I’m right.

I have a lot more photos of these, but it’s a rare sighting and I wanted to share it now.

I saw two other species on my walk. One was the sexually dimorphic Upland Goose (Chloephaga picta), common in southern South America. The white one is the male. Why is this goose sexually dimorphic while other species aren’t? You tell me. They’re monogamous, but perhaps only socially monogamous, with perhaps a lot of what evolutionist John Maynard Smith called “sneaky-fucking”.

Finally, these birds in the photo below were perched on a pole in the water, and I have no idea what they are. Someone please identify them for me by the time I return at 6 p.m.

A coda: the Wikipedia entry for the flightless steamer duck alludes to Darwin, though it’s not completely clear if he’s talking about the flightless or flying duck:

Charles Darwin devoted two paragraphs to this bird (or the similar flying steamer duck) in The Voyage of the Beagle, having observed them at the Falkland Islands in 1833:

In these islands a great loggerheaded duck or goose (Anas brachyptera), which sometimes weighs twenty-two pounds, is very abundant. These birds were in former days called, from their extraordinary manner of paddling and splashing upon the water, race-horses; but now they are named, much more appropriately, steamers. Their wings are too small and weak to allow of flight, but by their aid, partly swimming and partly flapping the surface of the water, they move very quickly. The manner is something like that by which the common house-duck escapes when pursued by a dog; but I am nearly sure that the steamer moves its wings alternately, instead of both together, as in other birds. These clumsy, loggerheaded ducks make such a noise and splashing, that the effect is exceedingly curious.

Thus we find in South America three birds which use their wings for other purposes besides flight; the penguins as fins, the steamer as paddles, and the ostrich as sails: and the Apteryz of New Zealand, as well as its gigantic extinct prototype the Deinornis, possess only rudimentary representatives of wings. The steamer is able to dive only to a very short distance. It feeds entirely on shell-fish from the kelp and tidal rocks: hence the beak and head, for the purpose of breaking them, are surprisingly heavy and strong: the head is so strong that I have scarcely been able to fracture it with my geological hammer; and all our sportsmen soon discovered how tenacious these birds were of life. When in the evening pluming themselves in a flock, they make the same odd mixture of sounds which bull-frogs do within the tropics.

A bit grim, no? Darwin, like many naturalists of his time, thought little of testing the strength of a duck’s cranium by bashing it with his hammer. Well, I won’t diss him too much on the 160th anniversary of the publication of On the Origin of Species.