Saturday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and some nesh ducks, as well as other tweets

by Matthew Cobb

It’s a gloomy damp Saturday in Manchester but the house is clean and the weekly shop has been done, so all is well.

In Poland, Hili has some good advice:

Hili: I’m announcing a day without fake news.

A: How will you achieve that?

Hili: By avoiding news.

Hili: Ogłaszam dzień bez fake news.

Ja: I jak to osiągniesz?

Hili: Unikając wiadomości.

Down on the farm, the rush hour starts chaotically, but then something untoward happens:

At a Vermont duck sanctuary, the rush hour doesn’t go quite as planned. (The description here is otiose and supernumerary, as well as being a spoiler, but watch anyway. The ducks are, in the parlance of the north of England, distinctly nesh.)