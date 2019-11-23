Saturday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and some nesh ducks, as well as other tweets

by Matthew Cobb
It’s a gloomy damp Saturday in Manchester but the house is clean and the weekly shop has been done, so all is well.
In Poland, Hili has some good advice:
Hili: I’m announcing a day without fake news.
A: How will you achieve that?
Hili: By avoiding news.
Hili: Ogłaszam dzień bez fake news.
Ja: I jak to osiągniesz?
Hili: Unikając wiadomości.
Down on the farm, the rush hour starts chaotically, but then something untoward happens:
At a Vermont duck sanctuary, the rush hour doesn’t go quite as planned. (The description here is otiose and supernumerary, as well as being a spoiler, but watch anyway. The ducks are, in the parlance of the north of England, distinctly nesh.)
Two Poppy Northcutt tweets:
My kind of joke:
Sans commentaire:
I invite readers to come up with a rhyme like that of Dixon Lanier Merritt – “A wonderful bird is the Pelican. His beak can hold more than his belly can.” but applying this to the common coromorant or shag (who lays eggs inside a paper bag – Christopher Isherwood):
Molluscan magic:
The Boss likes sheepdogs, so here’s one for you, Jerry:
A “force” in the north of England is a waterfall:
From reader Dom:
Finally, an extraordinary dream-like video from Norway:
Poppy Northcutt did a recent interview. Quite interesting. The interview starts a few minutes from the beginning.
https://www.planetary.org/multimedia/planetary-radio/show/2019/0717-2019-poppy-northcutt-apollo.html
In Japan they historically fished with cormorants at night. Flaming baskets from the bow of the boat to attract the fish, and ropes around the necks of the birds.
And interesting about Force = waterfall. Didn’t know that, but it must be from Old Norse, since in Swedish there are place name ending in fors, pronounces forsh, meaning falls or rapids, like the Swedish name for Helsinki = Helsingfors.