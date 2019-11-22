The gentoos of Cuverville Island

Trigger warning: If pictures of penguins harm or offend you, skip this post.

Today we’re heading toward the Falklands, as the ship’s map shows, but I was told we’d be going by (and glimpsing) Elephant Island today, which of course is famous as the place where, in 1916, British expedition leader Ernest Shackleton left 22 of his men before heading toward South Georgia Island with five others in an open lifeboat, seeking rescue. (Shackleton ship, the Endurance, had been crushed in pack ice.)

This daunting journey was successful: Shackleton and his handful of men successfully navigated to South Georgia 1300 km (800 miles) away. But help, in the form of a whaling station, was on the other side of the island, over a mountain massif. Shackleton and two others made a perilous climb over the mountain, reached the station, and arranged rescued of the three men on the other side of South Georgia. Shackleton eventually got transport to Punta Arenas, Chile (where our own voyage ends), returning to Elephant Island with a tugboat four months after they’d left. Not a man was lost (those on Elephant Island survived on penguins and seals). It is perhaps the most amazing feat of leadership and endurance in Antarctic history.

Here’s a photo of all but two of the 22 men who lived four months on Elephant Island, bunking down in two overturned lifeboats. You can see how grubby they are!

[JAC: We’ve just had a closeup view of the island, which is fantastic. Pictures tomorrow.]

As I write this, we’re just south of Elephant Island, at the tip of the island chain off the Antarctic Peninsula, and heading for the Falklands. Here are two views from the ship’s real-time map:

We’re not landing at Elephant Island (the landing there is nearly impossible from a ship like this), but the the ship’s Panomax antennacam (photo below) shows islands with snow-covered mountains. I was just told at Reception that we’ll cruise around Elephant island to have a butcher’s, but it’s early (6:30 a.m.) and we seem to be close. (They won’t make announcements this early.) I went out on deck in a tee-shirt to take photos, just in case. [JAC: as I wrote above, the ship hove to for an hour near the site where Shackleton’s men were marooned for four months. There’s a statue there depicting the tugboat captain who rescued them, but more on that tomorrow.]

Yesterday the weather in the morning was dire: overcast, -7° C (about 19° F), with very heavy winds, which made the moderate cold into frostbite weather. But nothing was going to keep me from bill time with my penguins, and because cold was our only obstacle, we landed in Zodiacs on Cuverville Island. Here’s a bit of what Wikipedia says about it:

Here’s an island I photographed on Wednesday evening. It’s not Cuvervill, but it’s pretty. In the second photo you can see another expedition ship.

Here’s where Cuverville is on Google maps; it’s a tiny island in the inlet marked below:

And a bigger map from The Secretariat of the Antarctic Treaty site. Note the “landing site” (where we landed) and the adjacent gentoo penguin colonies, most of which are off limits. But there are plenty of gentoos you can visit, as you’ll see below. I saw colonies to both the north and south, walking up the cliff until we were prohibited from going further.

And a photo of Cuverville Island—not mine, but taken from the site Alli’s Excellent Adventures!:

Ice on the Zodiac trip to Cuverville. It was freezing, exacerbated by the strong winds in a fast-moving Zodiac.

And the landing site near the cliff. Even when far away, I started getting really excited when I saw the black specks against the snow that indicate PENGUINS!

The bay by the island was full of weirdly-shaped icebergs:

And penguins were wandering by. Here’s a lone one, but there were thousands (remember, Wikipedia says there are about 13,000 gentoos on Cuverville Island).

More penguins on the shore. Many were sleeping in the rookeries, or perhaps were just lying prone because that reduces exposure to the wind. The latter hypothesis is supported by photos below showing that most penguins in rookeries tend to lie in the same direction.

A proud gentoo:

It was freezing in the morning, with the snow blowing hard. I froze my hands every time I took off my gloves to take a picture, which was often. Because I was so excited, I wasn’t aware of how cold I was getting. When I got back to the ship, my hands were useless from cold and I couldn’t unsnap my life jacket. I would shiver sporadically for an hour afterwards. But of course it was worth it.

One of several rookeries we saw. I could spend hours watching something like this, so long as I don’t freeze to death. But our visit was limited to just two hours. (Antarctic tourism regulations mandate that no more than 100 visitors be ashore at one time, and our ship currently has four times that number.)

A proud gentoo, full frontal view. Lovely pinkish-orange feet, no?

Notice that most of the prone penguins are facing northeast. I didn’t keep track of the wind direction, but I’m sure this is no accident.

One prone and one erect:

A penguin waddling toward me. Contrary to what many people think (e.g., when they imitate penguins), these birds don’t flap their flippers while walking but keep them extended away from their bodies, surely for balance. They are awkward walkers for sure, but much better on their bellies and the epitome of grace in the water.

Two rear views:





More penguins in their rookeries:

Again, the prone ones are mostly facing in the same direction:

Here 1/3 of them are facing in the wrong direction:

A rookery with the prone penguins again mostly facing left:

These guys (or girls) kept trying to hop up on this iceberg near shore but kept slipping off. It was funny, but I’m not sure why they were doing it.

A view of a rookery with the Roald Amundsen in the background:

Rookery and glaciers:

Two penguins lying in the right direction:

Scenic view of a rookery. The overcast weather made for nice pictures, reducing the contrast and showing that the palette of colors in this area is pretty much limited to white, blue, black, gray, and, on the penguins, orange and pink:

A proud gentoo overlooks its domain.

Rookery:

Our ship in the background:

The desserts at lunch included mocha mousse tarte and Norwegian success cake, or “suksesskake”, which is apparently baked on all kinds of celebratory occasions. It contains layers of buttercream and cake made with chopped almonds. I partook, as I was hugely successful in having the best Penguin Day of my life!