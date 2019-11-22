No science in NYT’s list of year’s ten best books

Here’s the New York Times‘s list of the ten best books of 2019. You can find the 2018 list here and the 2017 list here. I couldn’t be arsed to go back farther.
There’s not a pure science book in the lot, though there’s a sort-of-science book on the Chernobyl disaster, which is more dramatic history than science, and in 2018, Michael Pollan’s excellent How to Change Your Mind, which is science related but also about personal experience, made the list.
Over the last three years, there have been thirty NYT “notable” books, half fiction and half nonfiction, with the latter including history, biography, sociology, and autobiography. But there’s only one pure science book, The Evolution of Beauty by Richard Prum; the Times‘s review of that is here. (By pure science book, I mean a book that is wholly about science, without big swaths of autobiography or other non-science stuff. That is, books like those by Richard Dawkins, Carl Sagan, and Stephen Jay Gould.)
Sadly, Prum’s book, while it has lively writing and some good bits, is deeply flawed—to the extent that its main message, that we now understand well how sexual selection works in animals, is wrong. (See my posts, which also summarize critical reviews from the scientific literature, here, here, and especially here as well as the review discussed therein.) The reviewer of Prum’s book, David Dobbs, who clearly isn’t up on sexual selection, simply bought Prum’s thesis whole hog, and didn’t mention any criticisms of the “runaway theory” so beloved by Prum and so problematic to evolutionary biologists. It’s not a thoughtful or well-informed review.
Regardless, 3% of all best books being science books over three years is a pitifully low figure, for there have been some very good science books or science-related books published since 2016. This paucity of science literature on awards lists, however, is typical, and shows that we’re still stuck in the Two Culture stage.
NO! There just weren’t any good science books of interest, especially in physics.
Please publish your own list. Doesn’t have to be ten.
I can recommend Superheavy: Making and Breaking the Periodic Table by Kit Chapman.
Well, I’ve gone back further. No notable science books in 2016, though that was when Sean Carroll’s “The Big Picture” and Mukherjee’s “A history of the Gene” came out.
2015 had a winner in “H is for hawk”,which is pretty sciencey. But since 2015, there’s been no pure science winners. I’ll review the science books that came out during that time.
Still, Prum’s book was surely not one of the best books of the year, science or not, as its thesis was wrong. (Prum may be right after we know a lot more, but to represent the runaway hypothesis as the known or most likely cause of sexual dimorphism in ornaments and behavior is simply wrong.)
I’ve noticed the same lack of science books in the New York Review of Books
“…there have been some very good science books or science-related books published since 2016.”
I think NOT including that 2018 “Beyond Weird” by Philip Ball, which I got from the library after reading something different about Ball by Jerry, something related to biology, but which seems not to have appeared as an article in this non-blog.
Ball seems from his writing to be a bit of an arrogant snob, and he’s no research scientist. But likely my negativity is based more than anything on the silly negative chapter about the Everettian (“many worlds”) quantum theory interpretation. Not only is it silly, I believe it is deliberately misplaced to near the book’s end so that several (not all) of these supposed weirdnesses of quantum theory don’t come up there, them being definitely UNweird in that so-called interpretation. I must admit that Natalie Wolchover gave it a review which some see as fairly positive, and Peter Woit (of “Not Even Wrong”) says it’s the best (of a sorry lot IMHO), both of whom are almost always well worth reading. Also, and there’s no accounting for taste, that book did get some kind of award from some physics group/periodical. But it was hard work to read a lot of repetitive unattributed second=hand metaphors, and a book which is totally lacking in either any math at all(??given the subject??) nor any indication that Ball knows any real mathematics, including what is really used in fundamental quantum mechanics and quantum field theory.
On the other hand, surely to be INCLUDED in the list Jerry speaks of here, and a very good antidote to Ball, is the 2019 “Something Deeply Hidden” by Jerry’s friend Sean Carroll. Not much specific math, being a popularization, but some, as needed, by a scientist and an especially talented popularizer. His recent science work includes another derivation, within the Everettian version of quantum theory, of the probability rule, known as Born’s Rule. That probability question is undoubtedly the biggest source of serious criticism of Everett’s and similar further developed ideas.
In his lengthy bibliography, Ball does include David Wallace’s now standard and deep (1912) text “The Emergent Multiverse”, but clearly does not engage it at all, just two superficial cutesy mentions of Wallace. Were he to debate either Wallace or Carroll on the topic, there might be a charge of an adult beating up on a proverbial infant. Ball seems utterly unaware even of the meaning of the word “Emergent”, as used in that title. It’s not that there are supposed to be many QUANTUM worlds!