Friday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour, animal tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Hili is keeping watch:

A: What are you doing?
Hili: I’m guarding this rainbow ribbon to keep it from moving.
Ja: Co ty robisz?
Hili: Pilnuję, żeby ta tęczowa wstążka się nie ruszała.
.
If it’s Friday – or any other day – it must be rush hour down on the farm!

Heartwarming animal tweet:

And another:

Trailcam tweet:

And another:

Some slo-mo bats:

Newts:

Cat-sheep friends

Some brief advice on what we can do as individuals to respond to the climate crisis, from my colleague Kevin Anderson:

Next year, it will all be about the Mars2020 mission. Space scientist Emily Lakdawalla got a sneak preview:

Finally, when The Boss tires of life at University, he can always find another occupation (DO NOT FEED BREAD TO DUCKS):

  1. Dominic
    Posted November 22, 2019 at 8:07 am | Permalink

    what, no comments?! & all those furry critters Matthew found for us?!
    This is luxury cat travel…

    Reply

