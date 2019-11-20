Wednesday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and sheep-feeding, and weevil tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili is both fatalistic and optimistic:

A: What are you doing?

Hili: I’m waiting for better times.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz?

Hili: Czekam na lepsze czasy.

Down on the farm, the runner ducks are quite late to come out. What were they doing in the barn?

After letting the animals out of the barn, it was time to feed the sheep:

Weevil tweets:

Some new species in the orthocerous weevils album, including the gorgeous Byctiscus betulae. https://t.co/VSZmW8crLw pic.twitter.com/ptZWyXJAnD — Mark Gurney (@MarkGurn) April 4, 2017