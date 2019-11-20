Wednesday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and sheep-feeding, and weevil tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili is both fatalistic and optimistic:

A: What are you doing?
Hili: I’m waiting for better times.
In Polish:
Ja: Co robisz?
Hili: Czekam na lepsze czasy.
Down on the farm, the runner ducks are quite late to come out. What were they doing in the barn?

 

After letting the animals out of the barn, it was time to feed the sheep:

 

Weevil tweets:

Weevil factoid/useful word for Scrabble (does it have three Z tiles? I suspect not)

A happy autumnal cow:

An amazing spider:

The phylogeny of baked products:

The attack of the giant sports mascots:

Beautiful:

An anteater:

Pareidolia at the Entomological Society of America. There is a publication coming, apparently:

Finally, because The Boss is intrigued by her story, here’s a lovely portrait of Amelia Earhart.

 

11 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Prof. Cobb is getting good at this!

  2. jeremy pereira
    Pancakes and waffles are baked goods?

    • Michael Fisher
      It doesn’t say they are baked goods – red words represent the loss of a characteristic

    • ThyroidPlanet
      German pancakes are baked.

      …. what’s a German pancake? Well, perhaps it depends on what country the pancake is in, but think of it like a flattened out popover….

  3. Michael Fisher
    “ZYZZYVA” in Scrabble without using blank tiles can be achieved in special German sets marketed as Foreign Language Editions produced by Selchow & Righter, which has Zx3, as does the English-L33tspeak & PinyinPal Scrabble variants

    CHEATS:

    Slovenian & Czech language sets can make the word IF you ignore any diacritical marks [Z×2, Ž ×1] & all Latin alphabet & a few other sets, if you turn the N sideways 🙂

  4. Michael Fisher
    My easier-on-the-neck version of the bakery tree [click twice as a raising agent]:

    baked

  5. Frank Bath
    Thank you for the beautiful Anteater, and Amelia too.

  6. rickflick
    The azurite is truly stunning. I’m reminded that I assembled a small collection of examples myself. They’re in a box but maybe I should put them on display. The beetles above have a resemblance to minerals and vice versa(Latin for: cool either way). Check out Geology Tweets.

  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Delusional posters are not unusual at large scientific meetings. But the only ones I have seen were creationist posters.

  8. Randall Schenck
    The portrait of Amelia Earhart reminded me of a small book of photos I have about Wichita and it’s Legacy of Flight. There is a photo of Amelia Earhart with an aviation pioneer from the Wichita area, Jake Moellendick. Not sure of the date but it is either late 20s or early 30s.

  9. Keith Douglas
    Where do things like tea biscuit, baked dumplings and crackers go in that phylogeny?

