Leon and Mietek monologues
by Matthew Cobb
The monologues (or monologs, if you prefer) are flying in thick and fast:
Leon: I think that even the mice have got cold feet.
Mietek is on the mend!
Mietek: I’ve sat down only to to think about the strategy of action.
Leon: Again an interloper on my territory!
A note from Jerry: According to Malgorzata, Mietek is healing well now, and has stopped licking at his surgery wound, which is now looking well. Here are two pictures of the kitten (one with his brother Leon) enjoying his new forever home:
That Leon us one handsome kitty – the glorious colours. Yes Mietek, you’re handsome too!
Outstanding. The cats of Poland.
Bravo. Mietek the mighty !
Love all of the pics of Leon & Mietek! Keep ’em coming!
Sweet!