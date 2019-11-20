Leon and Mietek monologues

by Matthew Cobb

The monologues (or monologs, if you prefer) are flying in thick and fast:

Leon: I think that even the mice have got cold feet.

Mietek is on the mend!

Mietek: I’ve sat down only to to think about the strategy of action.

Leon: Again an interloper on my territory!

A note from Jerry: According to Malgorzata, Mietek is healing well now, and has stopped licking at his surgery wound, which is now looking well. Here are two pictures of the kitten (one with his brother Leon) enjoying his new forever home:

5 Comments

  Michael Fisher
    Posted November 20, 2019 at 6:22 am

    That Leon us one handsome kitty – the glorious colours. Yes Mietek, you’re handsome too!

    Reply
  Randall Schenck
    Posted November 20, 2019 at 6:53 am

    Outstanding. The cats of Poland.

    Reply
  paul
    Posted November 20, 2019 at 6:59 am

    Bravo. Mietek the mighty !

    Reply
  Karen Fierman
    Posted November 20, 2019 at 7:10 am

    Love all of the pics of Leon & Mietek! Keep ’em coming!

    Reply
  rickflick
    Posted November 20, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Sweet!

    Reply

