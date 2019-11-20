Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ sunk costs

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “sunk”, came with the email note, “It’s another fallacy strip!”

I need add no comment here:

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 20, 2019 at 10:30 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

4 Comments

  1. Kevin Henderson
    Posted November 20, 2019 at 10:51 am | Permalink

    I think this is relevant to the lives of anyone over 65 who goes to church in America.

    Reply
    • Ian Clark
      Posted November 20, 2019 at 10:57 am | Permalink

      More like anyone who has had a childhood’s worth of indoctrination…

      Reply
      • Randall Schenck
        Posted November 20, 2019 at 11:05 am | Permalink

        Yes, I would say more like anyone over 10.

        Reply
  2. Chewy
    Posted November 20, 2019 at 11:59 am | Permalink

    … and to Republican congress-creatures in current situation.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: