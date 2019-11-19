Tuesday: Hili dialogue, gooseful rush hour and a cold a frosty UK morning

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili is scary:

A: You frightened me.

Hili: That was my intention.

In Polish:

Ja: Wystraszyłaś mnie.

Hili: Taki był mój zamiar.

Meanwhile, in the UK, it is cold and frosty down on the farm, but the fowl are as keen as ever on their rush hour. This episode features a close-up conversation with Cuthbert the Goose. What is he thinking in his bird brain?

A number of folk on Twitter have been surprised by the chill:

Still -6. Not sure what temperature was overnight but had a real job defrosting the car to get my son to work at 6.30. pic.twitter.com/5lzaEQu3iN — WestmorlandShepherdess (@ruslandvalley) November 19, 2019 A tad chilly! pic.twitter.com/JyqYem1JjQ — Russell Savory (@37squadron) November 19, 2019

Even the University of Manchester’s radio telescope at Jodrell Bank is looking a trifle cold: