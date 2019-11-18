All our excursions and landings in Antarctica for the day have been cancelled because of very high winds (ca. 50 mph) and very low temperatures. Even a few minutes on deck without gloves or a hat will freeze your extremities. The sea is covered with bits of ice, large and small, and I’m not lecturing today.
So what’s there to do except engage in a favorite way of blowing off steam: noting the words and phrases I hate? Today I have three, but two come from the most reliable source of bad language: HuffPost. The other is a new phrase that grates on me most painfully.
I can’t guarantee that I haven’t mentioned any of these before.
1.) “Fierce”. This is now used not to denote fearless aggressiveness, but simply “something admirable”, as in the HuffPost article below (click on screenshot). By eviscerating the word’s meaning, its users show a laziness that’s mistaken for cleverness by the young folk. (Okay Generation Zers; see below).
2.) “All the feels.” This one really burns my onions. It’s usually used in the phrase “X brings all the feels”, meaning “X [a book, t.v. show or the like] makes you experience a panoply of feelings.” Here’s a HuffPost example:
Need I point out that the noun at issue is “feelings”, not “feels”? (The latter is a coarse phrase for sexual groping, which makes it even more inappropriate for the woke youth who employ this phrase.)
3.) “OK Boomer.” This is an ageist term used to dismiss the arguments of someone of the Baby Boom generation (conventionally those born between 1946 and 1964, a group that includes me). It was, for example, used to dismiss Barack Obama’s thoughts when he recently criticized social justice warriors who try to effect societal change by hurling insults online. OK Barack!
The phrase is becoming so common that it even has its own Wikipedia page noting its usage and pejorative intent. But it’s odious, for it tries to dismisses ideas and ideologies based simply on the age of those propounding them. By all means go after ideas that may be common among those of a certain generation, old or young, but don’t use this patronizing phrase as a substitute for argument. One might as well say, “OK Millennial” or “OK Generation Zer” with just as much effect. It’s ironic that this palpably ageist term is used mostly by people who decry ageism.
Get off my lawn! And, as usual, I invite you to submit your own pet peeves about language.
current not-so-favorite corporate speak
“reach out” & sundry variants
the list in this category is long & painful
My response to number 3 would be, “do have any thing to say aside from recognizing my age cohort?”
(I fall at the very young end of the birth year range you cite.)
Or perhaps just a raised middle finger …
On twitter, #oktrumper has been trending all week. (With some very funny posts, I might add.)
The apparent offspring of OK Boomer is the twitter hashtag #oktrumper which caused me a smile (and has some amusing cartoons and comments, if trashing the chief executive is how you want to spend your procrastination time).
I was recently bamboozled and annoyed, then simply annoyed, by the repeated use of “owned” as a transitive verb in the sense of “To be made a fool of; To make a fool of; To confound or prove wrong; embarrassing someone: Being embarrassed.” https://www.urbandictionary.com/defie.php?term=Owned. “Y really owned X,” “X was owned by Y”. At first I thought it must be referring to some B&D situation that I was unaware of in context, but it’s this other transitive usage that I must consciously define in my head, each time I read it.
This annoys me as much as the alarmingly increasing prevalence of T-glottilization in American English, as if everybody is now supposed to speak Cockney (is this cultural appropriation or cultural/class leveling?). Might this be due to years of British dramas on US TV?
Haven’t yet noticed the t-glot in Canadian or American English, but it will certainly bug me when I do😖
I just tell younger people, “I’m a boomer and I’m okay,” sung to the tune of “I’m a lumberjack and I’m okay” (Monty Python).
+1
Can’t the OK, Boomer be argued to be not agist, but critical of the views developed from experience in that time period? Example: “yeah sure, because you grew up in THOSE conditions. It’s nothing like now!”
As lame as that is, it’s pointing to the … wait for it…
LIVED EXPERIENCE
I think OK Boomer is kind of funny, even though I am one. It’s used as a retort to oldfarty ideas such as climate change denial, or anti-immigration craziness, and so on, “opinions” I clearly don’t subscribe to.
I don’t have pet peeves over words or phrases, but letting you know I am stealing your phrase “This one really burns my onions.” It’s new to me and I love it! 🙂
‘Woke’ – my number one. Not a dig at this website, I just think it’s become meaningless. It’s nauseating when used positively and pretty much empty when used negatively.
Also meaningless is ‘SJW’: a pejorative that is used online basically whenever anyone, anywhere displays the slightest amount of decency. You step in to some insane thread on YouTube to say that, actually, no, women don’t “like being raped”… and you get ‘waah go cry in your safe-space SJW’ in response.
There are many like you, and it drives me up the wall. I see this constant kvetching over one term or another, but why don’t “you people” just come up with a name, any name — seven years ago — that I and others are allowed to use to describe that bunch of ultra-hostile people with wannabe-academese tourette, socialised on Tumblr with personality structures best described by the DSM?
They exist, and originally, then and now, they are not “social justice activists”. They are just an internet hate mob, seeing social media as an Outrage Rorschach and who use ostensibly good causes as a license for themselves to abuse and f*ck with people on the internet, over whom they have power. They are the social media counterpart to the troll (who abuses people through anonymity, at least in the original definition).
If you, in your heart of hearts, never encountered that phenomenon, then please step aside and allow others to describe, and name that bunch. Make sure you do not, like so many others tacitly approve of their mobbing and abuse, by giving it cover through pretending the world becomes a better place by hounding teenagers into suicide, because she dared to draw a character too skinny (and that’s of course somehow problematic in all the wrong ways).
I guess, you don’t mean that. Well, but that are “social justice warriors”. I have no problem with you personally 🙂 You just, in this instance, represent the clueless smoke-bomb throwers who effectively approve of such hate mobs by not allowing discourse to go its way: by constantly getting in the way and help hide that particular phenomenon, and often times tacitly approving of it.
….In the context of movies, TV shows and video-games:
the phrase “we listened to the fans”.
Nothing good ever comes from ‘listening to the fans’.
Fans don’t even know what they want most of the time. They say they want more of the same…you give it to them and they complain it’s more of the same. You give them something different, they start petitions to get you fired or your TV show refilmed.
I hate that phrase.
I feel the OK, boomer thing is somewhat in reaction the whole odious ‘millenial’ term. Some ‘boomers’ really do like to blame everything on millenials who are characterized as lazy, smartphone addicted and entitled. In my view such terms should simply be retired altogether, my year of birth no more defines my views than my skin color.
I have despised the use of the word “optics” to mean “appearances” from the first time I heard it used as such.
I also dislike hearing “beg the question” when the speaker means “raise the question”. Begging the question is a specific logical fallacy that all linguistics majors learn to identify early on in their studies.
“Swole”, meaning well-muscled, or ripped. We were watching the original Terminator the other night, and when Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared (stark naked) one of the younger kids said “Wow, he is one swole dude!” I thought “swole” was some variant of “swell” from my Dad’s generation. Wrong.
I’m a few years past the boomer generation but I also despise this patronizing, ageist, pejorative term. If someone dismissed me with “OK boomer,” my response would have to be sarcasm, something like “you have so much to learn bearded millennial” and I would use the same condescension whether addressing a male or a female or a trans person because they generally believe that gender is a social construct and a personal choice so surely they wouldn’t take too much offense.
I read a thread that tried to rope Gen X into the generation wars. The Gen Z and Millenials decided Gen X is the “Karen” generation because apparently it just complains to management and makes fun of Gen Z’s and Millenials’ ideas of wokeness. First of all, mocking is kind of what Gen X does. Second of all, aren’t you being rather sexist and racist and non inclusive in selecting a female white name to suggest that only white females piss and moan? How stereotypical to suggest only women complain. How not woke in your exclusion of a large portion of Gen X. Yep, and that’s how Gen X mocks you!
My pet peeve is ‘I’m offended by that’ when used as a substitute for the rebuttal of an argument.
Perhaps this one has been mentioned before; I nominate it as the all-time worst: “meat-space”. Meaning in the real world of flesh and blood humans. I can play bridge or chess on line, or I can play in m…; sorry, just can’t say/write it.
“At this point in time”. I like to use this to annoy the cognoscenti, sometimes abbreviated to “ATPT’ for close associates.
I think “OK Boomer” is rhetorically quite powerful, hence its rapid rise to popularity but really it’s a wealth thing not an age thing. In other words, what most people are complaining about Boomers doing is actually just rich people rich peopling.