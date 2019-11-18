Orne Harbor: a second climb to the chinstraps

At the moment we’re parked in one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen, the Errera Channel, between the small Cuverville Island and Danco Island. The ship’s map (below) shows that the channel runs between Rongé Island (the large island on the left) and the west coast of Graham Land, part of the Antarctic peninsula to the right.

I haven’t yet downloaded my photos from yesterday, but the view we had in the evening is similar to this one shown on Wikipedia, but better, as it extended 360° around us (my photos tomorrow).

We are almost completely surrounded by glaciers, high snowy mountains, and placid seas studded with icebergs, big and small, calved from the nearby glaciers. At about 9 pm last night, when it was still light, we could hear cracks as the glaciers calved and one loud boom as we saw a big avalanche above the glaciers. Here’s a view from the ship’s Panomax camera this foggy morning:

In fact, it’s so amazing here that I must count it among the four loveliest places I’ve ever seen, taking its place beside the view of Mount Everest and Ama Dablam from the Thyangboche Monastery in Nepal, Machu Picchu viewed from the hill above, and the Taj Mahal under a full moon. I know my photos won’t be able to convey the splendor of this site, but I’ll put them up tomorrow anyway.

Last night was also “Amundsen Night,” when a group of applicant passengers, chosen by raffle, spent the night ashore. I wasn’t keen to do that, as it wasn’t cheap and the experience wasn’t one on my bucket list, but I couldn’t imagine a nicer place to spend the night.

Today we’re headed to Andvord Bay and Neko Harbor for a tour around the bay in Zodiacs (no landing), and, in the afternoon, a real landing on the Peninsula at Damoy Point on Wiencke Island,which harbors an abandoned British research station operated for two decades after 1973. All of this, like the Errera Channel, will be stuff I haven’t seen before.

But on to yesterday’s activities. I awoke to find this view from my cabin window. I never know down here what I’ll find when I open the curtains at about 6 a.m. What a fine view!

The day before yesterday we cruised from Half Moon Island, part of the South Shetlands, to Orne Harbor on the mainland (the Peninsula), where yesterday we repeated our Great Climb to the Chinstrap Rookery (see here). Here are some landscapes I photographed along the way (I note again that all photos are de-pixillated by at least 75% to be able to post them from the ship.

A beautiful iceberg in the morning, before the fog lifted:

And a few hours later, showing the surroundings:

Part of Half Moon Island:

The kind of views you get constantly as you cruise along the Peninsula:

Half Moon Island again; to the center right you can see the Argentine research station with its twin antennas:

Below: approaching Orne Harbor in the morning. When we stopped it was overcast and foggy, but by the time we climbed to the rookery it was sunny and beautiful. When we descended, it had become so warm that the snow was slushy, making walking a bit hard:

More of the Antarctic Peninsula:

Orne Harbor with its glacier:

And some calved iceberglets, showing the blue color as well as the large portion that’s underwater.

A sociable group of cape petrels (Daption capense), also called also called the Cape pigeon, pintado petrel, or Cape fulmar, floating beside the ship on Saturday afternoon. This is the only species in its genus, and, as Wikipedia notes,

The Cape petrel is a unique looking petrel. It has a black head and neck, and a white belly, breast, and its underwing is white with a black border. Its back, and upperwings are black and white speckled, as is its tail which also has a band of black. When fully grown, their wings span 86 cm (34 in) and they are 39 cm (15 in) long. . . . Daption is derived from Ancient Greek for “little devourer”, and the Cape name is because of where the type specimen was collected. Finally, pintado is Spanish for “painted” for its plumage. One of their other names, Cape pigeon, is from their habit of pecking at the water for food. The word petrel is derived from St. Peter and the story of his walking on water. This is in reference to the petrel’s habit of appearing to run on the water to take off.

Here’s a photo of one in flight, taken from Wikipedia. Its dappled plumage is unique for a petrel:

The expedition team went out early to break a trail to the top (it had snowed recently), and shortly thereafter groups of passengers started the climb. (Only 100 passengers are allowed ashore at once according to Antarctic tourism regulations.) I used a pair of ski poles, as the footing was a bit dicey on the zig-zag trail:

A view from the top: the Roald Amundsen moored in the harbor:

And, as a reward for your climb, you see chinstrap penguins—lots of them!

I love this species: they are adorable with their chinstrap markings, and are endearingly clumsy on land. I believe that the Russians call them “police penguins” because their chinstrap resembles the strap of a Russian policeman’s hat. But I can’t find the reference, which I remember reading yesterday.

At any rate, these birds must hike up and down steep cliff to feed, which they do at least once a day. (They feed at night, so I saw only a couple of birds moving toward or away from the water, which they do carefully!)

I saw a pair of chinstraps COPULATING! Here’s the pair, with the mail atop the female, right before they aligned cloacas. A third individual nearby averts its eyes. The species is sexually monomorphic, and only a chinstrap can immediately tell the sex of another chinstrap. These two look as if they’re kissing.

The female’s cloaca is clearly visible, and copulation, which occurred right after I took this photo (I have a video), was quick. Then the male hopped off and flapped his flippers rapidly, to the call of a British tourist shouting, “Good job, mate!”.

It’s breeding season in the rookery. Soon there will be eggs.

Chinstraps often build rookeries high up for protection:

A sleepy chinstrap:

One penguin climbing up. I have a video of another individual laboriously making its way up the backside of the hill on its belly, using its flippers to drag itself toward the rookery:

Chinstrap heads. This one looks as if had recently dined on a lot of krill:

When we returned to the ship, tired and famished, we found that one of the linch buffet items was roast suckling pig. I had a generous portion with some of the crispy skin.

And a view from the dining room at yesterday’s lunch. You can’t eat in surroundings prettier than this!