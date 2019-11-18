Monday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and some murmurations

by Matthew Cobb
In Poland, Paulina, a student and Malgorzata and Andrzej’s lodger, is working hard:
Hili: What are you doing?
Paulina: I’m preparing for the next exam.
In Polish:
Hili: Co ty robisz?
Paulina: Przygotowuję się do kolejnego egzaminu.
Paulina: Przygotowuję się do kolejnego egzaminu.
On the farm, it’s rush hour, and the fowl all come rushing out…
Murmuration 1:
Murmuration 2:
Some more bird action here:
It doesn’t matter if you don’t know what TikTok is (it’s a teen thing), this is good:
Gruesome at the beginning, but the planarians all seem OK about it:
And where would Monday be without an amazing fly?