Monday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and some murmurations

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Paulina, a student and Malgorzata and Andrzej’s lodger, is working hard:

Hili: What are you doing?
Paulina: I’m preparing for the next exam.
In Polish:
Hili: Co ty robisz?
Paulina: Przygotowuję się do kolejnego egzaminu.
On the farm, it’s rush hour, and the fowl all come rushing out…

Murmuration 1:

Murmuration 2:

Some more bird action here:

It doesn’t matter if you don’t know what TikTok is (it’s a teen thing), this is good:

Gruesome at the beginning, but the planarians all seem OK about it:

And where would Monday be without an amazing fly?

 

