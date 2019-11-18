Monday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and some murmurations

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Paulina, a student and Malgorzata and Andrzej’s lodger, is working hard:

Hili: What are you doing?

Paulina: I’m preparing for the next exam.

In Polish:

Hili: Co ty robisz?

Paulina: Przygotowuję się do kolejnego egzaminu.

On the farm, it’s rush hour, and the fowl all come rushing out…

Murmuration 1:

The flashing of black and white these Sandpipers display is caused by their black backs and white chests. Coupled with the colour of the sky it looks like they keep disappearing. pic.twitter.com/TNw4faFFwn

Some more bird action here:

Sanderlings reliably greet me at nearly every beach trip. I love to watch them run like little windup toys as they play tag with the waves. pic.twitter.com/leMXqMBR1i — Get To Know Nature (@GetToKnowNature) October 26, 2019

It doesn’t matter if you don’t know what TikTok is (it’s a teen thing), this is good:

it’s official this is the best tiktok to exist pic.twitter.com/aADZh5jJKm — cara👼🏻 (@outgrwnthings) November 14, 2019

Gruesome at the beginning, but the planarians all seem OK about it:

I was just reading a pub on planarians and one thing led to another so now I must share this 1-min video of how these flatworms can grow a whole body from a fragment after being chopped. [More info here: https://t.co/wmS5C2dCNt] pic.twitter.com/ETmDauOo5O — Efra Rivera-Serrano, PhD (@NakedCapsid) October 26, 2019

And where would Monday be without an amazing fly?