Sunday: Hili dialogue, Leon monologue, farm rush hour and a handful of tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili, like all cats, is solipsistic. [JAC: the two people below are Andrzej and Malgorzata’s new lodgers, who live upstairs. Malgorzata tells me, “They are very, very nice young people. They bought treats for Hili and keep them upstairs to entice her to come to them. Both love cats!”]

When I asked her if this treat-feeding would make Hili even fatter this winter, Malgorzata responded that Hili’s regular staff is cutting down on her treats.

Hili: They are petting me but they do not talk about me.

A: You are not the navel of the world.

Hili: You may be mistaken.

In Polish:

Hili: Głaszczą, ale rozmawiają nie o mnie.

Ja: Nie jesteś pępkiem świata.

Hili: Możesz być w błędzie.

Leon, meanwhile, poses a question to which there is only one answer:

Leon: Never mind autumn colors, am I not more beautiful?

Note by JAC: I was writing the Hili dialogue this morning as it wasn’t clear whether Matthew’s home internet was working. Apparently it is, as he posted the stuff above and beneath, but I’ll add what I was going to say below (indented):

As for news, it’s good vis-à-vis politics in the US, for the election for governor of Louisiana, a deeply red (i.e., Republican) state, just went narrowly to the incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards, who got 51% of the vote. There’s no way to interpret this except as a stinging rebuke to Trump. Trump had campaigned in the state for Edwards’s Republican opponent Eddie Rispone twice in the last month, and won the 2016 Presidential vote in Louisiana by 20%. He’s got to be fuming this morning. The governorship of Kentucky also went to a Democrat earlier this year. That, on top of the control of both legislative houses and the governorship of Virginia by Democrats after the latest elections, makes three Democratic victories in traditionally Republican states. And things don’t dire for Trump. My prediction, which I made about a month ago, is that Trump no longer stands much of a chance to be re-elected President, and so I’ll start taking bets from readers now. On the home front, my shipboard lecture on adaptations in Antarctic animals went well, I think, though attendance was lower because people were on Half Moon Island seeing their first penguins. I hope I get to give the other two talks on this trip. After all, I have to earn my keep somehow, which I do by talking for my supper (and my penguins). And now, back to Matthew: Down on the farm, Sunday rush hour is exactly the same as every other day, except it is also completely different:

Some animal tweets: