Sunday: Hili dialogue, Leon monologue, farm rush hour and a handful of tweets

In Poland, Hili, like all cats, is solipsistic. [JAC: the two people below are Andrzej and Malgorzata’s new lodgers, who live upstairs. Malgorzata tells me, “They are very, very nice young people. They bought treats for Hili and keep them upstairs to entice her to come to them. Both love cats!”]
When I asked her if this treat-feeding would make Hili even fatter this winter, Malgorzata responded that Hili’s regular staff is cutting down on her treats.
Ja: Nie jesteś pępkiem świata.
Hili: Możesz być w błędzie.
As for news, it’s good vis-à-vis politics in the US, for the election for governor of Louisiana, a deeply red (i.e., Republican) state, just went narrowly to the incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards, who got 51% of the vote. There’s no way to interpret this except as a stinging rebuke to Trump. Trump had campaigned in the state for Edwards’s Republican opponent Eddie Rispone twice in the last month, and won the 2016 Presidential vote in Louisiana by 20%. He’s got to be fuming this morning.
The governorship of Kentucky also went to a Democrat earlier this year. That, on top of the control of both legislative houses and the governorship of Virginia by Democrats after the latest elections, makes three Democratic victories in traditionally Republican states. And things don’t dire for Trump. My prediction, which I made about a month ago, is that Trump no longer stands much of a chance to be re-elected President, and so I’ll start taking bets from readers now.
On the home front, my shipboard lecture on adaptations in Antarctic animals went well, I think, though attendance was lower because people were on Half Moon Island seeing their first penguins. I hope I get to give the other two talks on this trip. After all, I have to earn my keep somehow, which I do by talking for my supper (and my penguins).
And now, back to Matthew:
…the achieve of, the mastery of the thing!
The first of two model tweets:
And finally, I don’t know why this is surprising, but it is. Rod Stewart insists that he has made 90% of this extraordinary model railway lay-out. Click here to see more pics – it is quite the work of art. He particularly liked making the buildings, he said, which he often did in his hotel room while on tour. Ah, that rock and roll lifestyle!
The Edwards win in Louisiana is certainly heartening. I won’t bet against tRump, but my hopes for his defeat are increasing. I don’t know what I’d do if his lose was thought inevitable, but the result was the opposite. Join the Foreign Legion?
Leon has a halo around his head. Is that a smartphone effect?
