Sunday: Hili dialogue, Leon monologue, farm rush hour and a handful of tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili, like all cats, is solipsistic. [JAC: the two people below are Andrzej and Malgorzata’s new lodgers, who live upstairs. Malgorzata tells me, “They are very, very nice young people. They bought treats for Hili and keep them upstairs to entice her to come to them. Both love cats!”]

When I asked her if this treat-feeding would make Hili even fatter this winter, Malgorzata responded that Hili’s regular staff is cutting down on her treats.

Hili: They are petting me but they do not talk about me.
A: You are not the navel of the world.
Hili: You may be mistaken.
In Polish:
Hili: Głaszczą, ale rozmawiają nie o mnie.
Ja: Nie jesteś pępkiem świata.
Hili: Możesz być w błędzie.
Leon, meanwhile, poses a question to which there is only one answer:
Leon: Never mind autumn colors, am I not more beautiful?

In Polish: Co tam barwy jesieni, czyż ja nie jestem piękniejszy?

Note by JAC: I was writing the Hili dialogue this morning as it wasn’t clear whether Matthew’s home internet was working. Apparently it is, as he posted the stuff above and beneath, but I’ll add what I was going to say below (indented):

As for news, it’s good vis-à-vis politics in the US, for the election for governor of Louisiana, a deeply red (i.e., Republican) state, just went narrowly to the incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards, who got 51% of the vote. There’s no way to interpret this except as a stinging rebuke to Trump. Trump had campaigned in the state for Edwards’s Republican opponent Eddie Rispone twice in the last month, and won the 2016 Presidential vote in Louisiana by 20%.  He’s got to be fuming this morning.

The governorship of Kentucky also went to a Democrat earlier this year. That, on top of the control of both legislative houses and the governorship of Virginia by Democrats after the latest elections, makes three Democratic victories in traditionally Republican states. And things don’t dire for Trump. My prediction, which I made about a month ago, is that Trump no longer stands much of a chance to be re-elected President, and so I’ll start taking bets from readers now.

On the home front, my shipboard lecture on adaptations in Antarctic animals went well, I think, though attendance was lower because people were on Half Moon Island seeing their first penguins. I hope I get to give the other two talks on this trip. After all, I have to earn my keep somehow, which I do by talking for my supper (and my penguins).

And now, back to Matthew:

Down on the farm, Sunday rush hour is exactly the same as every other day, except it is also completely different:

Some animal tweets:

…the achieve of, the mastery of the thing!

The first of two model tweets:

And finally, I don’t know why this is surprising, but it is. Rod Stewart insists that he has made 90% of this extraordinary model railway lay-out. Click here to see more pics – it is quite the work of art. He particularly liked making the buildings, he said, which he often did in his hotel room while on tour. Ah, that rock and roll lifestyle!

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 17, 2019 at 5:17 am and filed under Hili Dialogue, Leon monologue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

3 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted November 17, 2019 at 6:00 am | Permalink

    The Edwards win in Louisiana is certainly heartening. I won’t bet against tRump, but my hopes for his defeat are increasing. I don’t know what I’d do if his lose was thought inevitable, but the result was the opposite. Join the Foreign Legion?

    Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted November 17, 2019 at 6:10 am | Permalink

    Leon has a halo around his head. Is that a smartphone effect?

    Roger Daltrey, John Entwistle, Ringo Starr, Rod Stewart, Phil Collins, Jools Holland, Neil Young, Merle Haggard, Bruce Springsteen, Frank Sinatra Jr., Tom Hanks, Michael Palin…

    motorhead

    Reply
  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted November 17, 2019 at 6:16 am | Permalink

    Bodacious: The Shepherd Cat book

    is a heart-warming and charming tale in which Bodacious tells us about life as The Shepherd Cat on Black Sheep Farm.

    ‘I am Bodacious, The Shepherd Cat , and this is my story. I wasn’t always called Bodacious. I must have been called something else in my kitten-hood in the nearby city of Kilkenny, but it’s all a bit of a mystery to My Human. As far as she’s concerned, I appeared one day and have never left. It’s a secret I plan to keep.’

    Written from the perspective of Bodacious the cat, this is a beautifully written memoir of Bodacious’s life on the farm and everything that entails – early mornings, frosty starts, beautiful sunrises, adventurous rare-breed Zwartbles sheep, hard work, entertaining animals, mouth-watering food, kind people and idyllic country living with its highs and lows.

    The Shepherd often tells Bodacious her favourite story of how she went out to buy red ribbon to wrap a gift for her friend, but instead came home with a gift for herself: a daring, assertive, ambitious cat looking for a home. But soon The Shepherd realises she needs Bodacious as much as he needs her. As soon as he arrives, Bodacious saunters around the farm like he owns the place and immediately establishes himself as Top Cat. But Bodacious isn’t content to pad round the house and curl up by the Aga, and soon he befriends a farm cat called Oscar who trains him in the ways of the farm. As well as Oscar, Bodacious gets to know all the other animals on the farm ― cats Miss Marley and Ovenmitt, the scruffy border collie/fox terrier-cross called Pepper, and The Big Fellow, to name a few.

    With wonderful characterisation, humour, sharp observation, and a plucky attitude, Bodacious shows us the ropes of Black Sheep Farm. As we soak in the atmosphere of the house, the orchards and the fields, we also learn how this Top Cat Shepherd got his name – by being ‘Big, bold, beautiful, bolshie’, as his Shepherd always says…

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: