Caturday felid part deux: Update on Mietek the kitten

Today’s CF is a brief update on the status of Mietek the Kitten, rescued by Elzbieta and Andrzej the Second (the staff of Leon). Mietek was badly hurt after he was kicked by a savage human, who created a big hernia that required little Mietek to have two operations. Somebody left the injured kitten in a cardboard box outside a church, and Elzbieta and Andrzej II rescued him, took him to the vet, paid for both operations, and adopted Mietek as Leon’s brother.
For a while it was touch and go, but I’m delighted to report that Mietek is now out of the woods, eating well, playing with Leon, and thriving. He still tends to lick at his stitches (see below), but they’re trying to stop that by enclosing his midsection in a sock.
Here’s Mietek resting, with antiseptic on the operated section of his belly:
Mietek playing with Leon!
Here’s the not-too-successful attempt of Mietek’s staff to keep him from licking and biting at his wounds. Malgorzata says this:
Mietek manages to get out of this black thing they put on him without any problems. It’s a constant fight. One of the cuts on his stomach is healing nicely, the other not so. That’s why they tried to shield the site but it doesn’t work very well. Mietek is definitely too clever to stay in something he doesn’t like.
I’m glad Mietek is doing so well and getting along with Leon.
To keep him from liking the wound you might need a cone of shame.
Cone’s of shame don’t usually work with cats. They are shameless. The best approach is probably the Stockinette, similar to what he already has except you can cut holes for the legs and head so that it tends to stay put longer. You can also wrap that with gauze. Nothing’s 100% effective. You have to be creative.
https://www.healthykin.com/p-3325-mckesson-tubular-cotton-stockinette.aspx
it’s not easy dealing with a cat after surgery. Both of mine have had ops. One of them a bad gash in his mouth possibly after a car had hit him. They have both recovered and are now seven and eight years old and in good health. I wish Mietek a speedy recovery .I also wish the perpetrators their just deserts for doing this.
Thanks for the good news.
Cute little fella.