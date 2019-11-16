Saturday: Hili dialogue, Leon monologue, farm rush hour and some curious tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Hili is observant:

Hili: We are carefully watching the surroundings.
A: What surroundings?
Hili: I’m watching the one close by, Malgorzata the one further away.
In Polish:
Hili: Wszyscy uważnie śledzimy otoczenie.
Ja: To znaczy?
Hili: Ja bliższe, Małgorzata dalsze.
Meanwhile, Leon is uncertain:
Leon: Who came with the idea that journeys educate?
In Polish: Kto to wymyślił,że podróże kształcą?
Finally, Mietek has a bit of a monologue too—his first!
Mietek: Does a bookworm look like this?
Down on the farm, it’s a muddy old Saturday morning rush hour – no lie-in for them!

 

Some curious tweets:

This is a Magellanic Woodpecker from Ushaia in Argentina, not that far from where Jerry has been:

We’ve all been here. BUT LOOK AT THE KITTENS!

Now this is the way to travel:

Beautiful silver spider:

This is actually pretty interesting. Leaving aside the creepy filters, and the way the cats look, some of these cats clearly understand what a mirror does. However, before you go thinking this shows they are self-aware (the mirror self-recognition test is often used as a proxy of this), remember that B. F. Skinner trained pigeons to use mirrors to locate objects they couldn’t see. HIs whole point was that this was merely a conditioned reflex, just like our self-awareness… Anyway, these cats may realise that the things they see in the mirror are behind them, without necessarily realising that the cat-shaped thing they see is them…

This is simply astonishing. When was the first US woman train driver signed up?

Bizarre, bizarre. Click for the full dream-like letter:

Finally, a fabulous fossil fly

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 16, 2019 at 7:43 am and filed under Hili Dialogue, Leon monologue. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Charles Sawicki
    Posted November 16, 2019 at 8:30 am | Permalink

    Beautiful dinosaur feather fossil! Thanks!

    Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted November 16, 2019 at 8:57 am | Permalink

    Happy birthday to Karen Harrison, Britain’s first woman railway driver:

    Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted November 16, 2019 at 9:20 am | Permalink

    The only useful adaptation of “silver” in the silver spider would be as a disguise as a chewing gum wrapper.

    Reply
    • Michael Fisher
      Posted November 16, 2019 at 11:11 am | Permalink

      Or Lady Hale’s brooch

      Or we need to figure out how the silver body looks to other species of [web spinning] spiders. These spiders live on the edge of the webs of other larger spiders & they steal the catch. During hard times, some silver spiders are said to eat the web of their host. Little buggers!

      Perhaps a silver spider looks like a raindrop on the web to other spiders & birds.

      Reply
  4. joanfaiola
    Posted November 16, 2019 at 9:43 am | Permalink

    Argyrodes spp in Theridiidae are often silver coloured. This looks like it could be an Argyrodes or related genus. It has the typical abdomen shape of a theridiid. Argyrodes are kleptoparasites which you sometimes see in the webs of other spiders, where they steal the prey of the web owner.
    The genus Theridiidae contains Latrodectus, the widow spiders.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: