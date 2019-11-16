Saturday: Hili dialogue, Leon monologue, farm rush hour and some curious tweets

by Matthew Cobb

Hili is observant:

Hili: We are carefully watching the surroundings.

A: What surroundings?

Hili: I’m watching the one close by, Malgorzata the one further away.

In Polish:

Hili: Wszyscy uważnie śledzimy otoczenie.

Ja: To znaczy?

Hili: Ja bliższe, Małgorzata dalsze.

Meanwhile, Leon is uncertain:

Leon: Who came with the idea that journeys educate?

In Polish: Kto to wymyślił,że podróże kształcą?

Finally, Mietek has a bit of a monologue too—his first!

Mietek: Does a bookworm look like this?

Down on the farm, it’s a muddy old Saturday morning rush hour – no lie-in for them!

Some curious tweets:

Dinosaurs with feathers in a cold polar habitat. Beautifully preserved feathered dinosaur fossils discovered in the Early Cretaceous of Australia https://t.co/ViB4I52VX4 Graphic from Kundrát et al. 2019 #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/tqAuq7oXrn — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) November 15, 2019

This is a Magellanic Woodpecker from Ushaia in Argentina, not that far from where Jerry has been:

We’ve all been here. BUT LOOK AT THE KITTENS!