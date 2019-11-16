Saturday: Hili dialogue, Leon monologue, farm rush hour and some curious tweets

by Matthew Cobb
Hili is observant:
Ja: To znaczy?
Hili: Ja bliższe, Małgorzata dalsze.
Now this is the way to travel:
Beautiful silver spider:
This is actually pretty interesting. Leaving aside the creepy filters, and the way the cats look, some of these cats clearly understand what a mirror does. However, before you go thinking this shows they are self-aware (the mirror self-recognition test is often used as a proxy of this), remember that B. F. Skinner trained pigeons to use mirrors to locate objects they couldn’t see. HIs whole point was that this was merely a conditioned reflex, just like our self-awareness… Anyway, these cats may realise that the things they see in the mirror are behind them, without necessarily realising that the cat-shaped thing they see is them…
This is simply astonishing. When was the first US woman train driver signed up?
Bizarre, bizarre. Click for the full dream-like letter:
Finally, a fabulous fossil fly
Beautiful dinosaur feather fossil! Thanks!
Happy birthday to Karen Harrison, Britain’s first woman railway driver:
The only useful adaptation of “silver” in the silver spider would be as a disguise as a chewing gum wrapper.
Or Lady Hale’s brooch
Or we need to figure out how the silver body looks to other species of [web spinning] spiders. These spiders live on the edge of the webs of other larger spiders & they steal the catch. During hard times, some silver spiders are said to eat the web of their host. Little buggers!
Perhaps a silver spider looks like a raindrop on the web to other spiders & birds.
Argyrodes spp in Theridiidae are often silver coloured. This looks like it could be an Argyrodes or related genus. It has the typical abdomen shape of a theridiid. Argyrodes are kleptoparasites which you sometimes see in the webs of other spiders, where they steal the prey of the web owner.
The genus Theridiidae contains Latrodectus, the widow spiders.