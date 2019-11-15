Ohio House passes bill apparently allowing students to give wrong answers if those answers are based on religious conviction

Here we go again. It’s fairly normal procedure for evolutionary biologists to tell their creationist students that they don’t have to accept the evolution they’re taught in class, but they must at least regurgitate the correct answers on exams. But the House part of the Ohio state legislature has apparently gone further—they’ve passed a bill mandating that students cannot be penalized (or rewarded) for giving answers on tests or assignments that comport with their religion.
Read this report at Cleveland.com (click on screenshot):
From the site:
The Ohio House sent to the Senate on Wednesday a measure that would prohibit public schools from penalizing students for some work that contains religious beliefs.
Critics have called the bill unnecessary or valuing religion over secularism. One critic said under the bill, if a student turned in homework saying the earth is 10,000 years old – a belief held by some creationists — they couldn’t get docked in their grade. However, the bill’s sponsor said it was more nuanced than that.
House Bill 164 passed the House 61 to 31.
Now I can’t access the bill since the ship won’t let me, but I’m trying to get a copy from someone. In the meantime, you can read it for yourself, and I’ll rely on a summary given by the site. (UPDATE: I’ve now been able to see the bill and have added a few more of its stipulations.)
HB 164, known as the Ohio Student Religious Liberties Act of 2019:
- Requires public schools to give students the same access to facilities if they want to meet for religious expression as they’d give secular groups.
- Removes a provision that allows school districts to limit religious expression to lunch periods or other non-instructional times.
- Allows students to engage in religious expression before, during and after school hours to the same extent as a student in secular activities or expression.
- Prohibits schools from restricting a student from engaging in religious expression in completion of homework, artwork and other assignments.
It also specifies a daily “moment of silence for all students”: “for prayer, reflection, or meditation upon a moral, philosophical, or patriotic theme”, but adds that no student will be required to participate. But a student who doesn’t remain silent will surely be demonized, so this is bizarre. Its purpose, though, is clear: it’s a Christian ploy to get students to start the school day with a prayer.
The bill is worrisome because of course the second and fourth parts are clear violations of the First Amendment. None of us have problems with schools giving religious groups the same rights as secular groups, which in fact is required by the First Amendment. Religious expression during instructional times impedes student education, and where there’s a conflict like this between religious wishes and governmental requirements, it’s almost always resolved in favor of the government (religious exemptions for vaccinations, allowed in many states, is an exception). Rendering unto Caesar is standard practice.
The fourth bit—the subject of this post and the Ohio bill—is especially worrisome, because it allows students to give wrong answers if those wrong answers comport with their faith. That, too, is inimical to the public welfare, and to the duty of public education, in the service of religion. While the bill is said to be more “nuanced” than that, I don’t know how, and even the bill’s supporters aren’t sure.
Here’s what that bit says in the bill:
Sec. 3320.03. No school district board of education, governing authority of a community school established under Chapter 3314. of the Revised Code, governing body of a STEM school established under Chapter 3326. of the Revised Code, or board of trustees of a college-preparatory boarding school established under Chapter 3328. of the Revised Code shall prohibit a student from engaging in religious expression in the completion of homework, artwork, or other written or oral assignments. Assignment grades and scores shall be calculated using ordinary academic standards of substance and relevance, including any legitimate pedagogical concerns, and shall not penalize or reward a student based on the religious content of a student’s work.
You can see the ambiguity here. On the one hand the code permits students to use religious expression to do homework or answer test questions, and to do so without penalty (or reward); on the other hand it says that assignments will be graded “using ordinary academic standards of substance and relevance.” That gives no guidelines about what to do when a student says that the Bible says that the Earth is 10,000 years old, or that all animals and plants were created within a day or two because that’s what Genesis says. This is a bill that’s simply begging for a lawsuit.
How do the sponsors justify such a ridiculous incursion in public education—an incursion that, if legal, would presumably apply not just in secondary schools, but in state colleges and universities? Here’s the justification:
Children these days face pressures over drug use, student violence and increasing rates of depression and suicide, said bill sposnor Rep. Timothy Ginter, Youngstown-area Republican.
“We live in a day when our young people are experiencing stress and danger and challenges we never experienced growing up,” he said.
Ginter said he’s convinced that allowing religious self-expression would be positive.
Well, there’s plenty of chance for religious self-expression after school or in church. And there’s no excuse for impeding students’ education by giving them credit for religious answers that are wrong—or failing to tell them that they’re wrong, even if you don’t penalize them. If you want religious answers to be acceptable, have your kids home-schooled—or send them to religious schools.
But would the bill allow students to get credit for wrong answers that buttress their faith? It’s not clear; that might depend on the results of later First-Amendment lawsuits. The Cleveland.com website says this:
ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union] of Ohio Chief Lobbyist Gary Daniels called HB 164 a mixed bag. On the one hand it removes some restrictions on students’ religious rights.
I think Daniels is a bit off the mark here. Those “restrictions on students’ religious rights” are already prohibited by the First Amendment (first and third points above). So what’s new?
Here’s the ambiguous bit:
On the other hand, Daniels said that if a student submitted biology homework saying the earth is 10,000 years old, as some creationists believe, the teacher cannot dock points.
“Under HB 164, the answer is ‘no,’ as this legislation clearly states the instructor ‘shall not penalize or reward a student based on the religious content of a student’s work,” he said.
Well, that’s confusing! If you can neither penalize nor reward students for arguing that, for example, the Earth is 10,000 years old, what can you do? If you give them credit, you’re rewarding them. If you give them no credit, you’re penalizing them.
Amber Epling, a spokeswoman for Ohio House Democrats, said that in an analysis of the bill by the legislature’s nonpartisan staff, “they cannot be rewarded or penalized for the religious content in their assignments.”
She believes the bill could result in teachers accepting assignments that fly in the face of science.
But I think it’s more likely that teachers would avoid this whole issue by not asking questions that could lead to religiously-inspired answers. But that means no evolutionary biology at all, and not many biology teachers want to avoid teaching evolution, even in the American South. To deprive students of this wondrous (and true!) theory by catering to students’ faiths would be to do them a profound disservice. After all, is religion so different from other unsubstantiated faiths like Holocaust denialism? Does Scientology and its crazy claims about Xenu and thetans get “respected” too? That way lies madness.
And here’s some more madness. Sponsor Gintis says that the bill’s “nuances” prohibit students from getting credit for wrong but religiously-inspired answers, but then undermines what he said by asserting that Moses was a historical figure and you could get credit for writing about Moses as if he existed.
But Ginter, the bill’s sponsor, said that the student would get a lesser grade in a biology class for an evolution assignment. Even if the student doesn’t believe in evolutionary theory, the student must turn in work that accurately reflects what is taught.
“It will be graded using ordinary academic standards of using substance and relevance,” he said.
However, if students were assigned a report based on historic figures, they could turn in a paper on a historical figure, such as Moses or Mohammed, Ginter said.
What, exactly, is the extra-Biblical evidence for the historical existence of Moses? It’s exactly as thin as extra-Biblical evidence for the historical evidence for a Jesus figure—i.e., NO evidence.
If you’re an Ohio resident, please read the bill and then, if you object (and I’m guessing you will), write to your state senator and your governor. Though the bill has already passed the state House by a 2/3 majority, it must still pass the state Senate and then be signed into law by Governor Mike DeWine.
A similar bill is already in place in Florida
I’m curious what is meant by “religious expression” can I have a whole Black Mass if I’m a Satanist at any time during class? Or can I summon a demon?
As for the exam answers give me a break – you can just write a wrong answer and say it’s part of your religion! It’s going to dumb down a whole generation and these people vote! It’s bad enough people lack critical thinking and science skills already and this will make it even worse!
Oh even better – claim that you need to pray to Satan out loud during the minute of silence and stopping you is against your religious expression.
“I’m curious what is meant by “religious expression””
A smug one.
Ba dum tah….tish
Here all week.
Never mind satanists, let’s see how it works out for Muslims. I strongly suspect that by “religion” they mean “Christianity”.
The daily moment of silence is utterly inane. It always felt patronising to have to sit through those at my school(they weren’t daily but they happened occasionally).
Someone I know told me their school allowed one student a day to choose a particular song to play over the tannoy every day.
That sounds like a much more enjoyable alternative. The religious kids can choose…I don’t know, hymns or something, and the irreligious kids can choose the Beatles, or Max Richter or Eno, or anything really so long as it doesn’t have swearing in it, or a bit where Nicki Minaj raps about ‘lollipops’/’anacondas’/’taking that pipe’.
Students can use the song’s playtime for “prayer, reflection, or meditation upon a moral, philosophical, or patriotic theme”, and there needn’t be an implicitly religious undercurrent to the whole thing.
Black metal.
Yes, I’m aware there are flaws in my plan.
A lot of this reads like Christian persecution fiction. Are religious groups ever disadvantaged compared to secular groups, in the United States? I doubt it.
It reads like writing into law that religious students shall be allowed to go to the toilet, like secular students are, implying they weren’t allowed before.
Now I don’t know the situation there; if there’s a genuine problem that needs fixing, but knowing the religious types in the US, I bet it’s the usual superposition of delusion and chicanery that animates the religious.
Yeah I got a whiff of Christian Persecution Complex as well, just in time for the War on Christmas!
It’s one of American Christians’ most impressive achievements, convincing themselves that they’re persecuted in spite of being privileged beyond belief.
I suppose it was a natural transition to Trumpism after that.
The only thing I can say about this “court” ruling is obscene. It is totally obscene. On a happier note – Roger Stone has been convicted on all 7 counts in his trial. How long he spends in prison is still to be determined.
Not a court ruling a state congress ruling. I’m sure the courts will see it soon.
They’ve finally caught the childcatcher
What a photo! I doubt he will wear that often in prison.
I wonder how much time he’ll have to serve?
I’m dying to see him in his prison outfit. He’s so fashion conscious, I wonder if he can he accessorize it? Wear a top hat? How will he fare in prison? If he goes to a regular prison and into the general population, his swagger and bravado would just be laughed at and he’d be a sure mark for the predators.
A 2/3 majority in the House! Wasn’t Ohio, at one time, a sensible state? This sounds like something I’d expect in Alabama.
I used to think Ohio was a sensible state but there was a mass shooting in Dayton not long ago and in that same city, my dad’s acquaintance had a random dude in a restaurant put a pistol up to his head because the news playing on a TV in the restaurant was reporting on the NAFTA negotiations with Canada (which was reporting all the smears against Trudeau and Canada Trump was making) so this gun wielding guy was angry that a Canadian was there in the restaurant. I’m not sure how he knew he was a Canadian.
So, I think the Trump administration has brought out a lot of irrational, dangerous people, which has ruined many places in the US.
Good grief. Welcome to America. Those irrational dangerous people would include just about every republican in Ohio. At least those who voted for Trump.
Not long after Trump pissed on Trudeau, a poll reported that Republicans felt more favorably about Russia than Canada. These people have no historical conviction. Whatever Trump says, they will say too.
The good thing was that I think even more Americans started learning about Canada and supporting Canada.
I think that should be completely unacceptable in a secular state (as the US purportedly is), not in science exams at least.
I wish I were practicing law in Ohio rather than New York. More work for me and more fun, too.
Wrong answers are allowed because god? They really crossed the line this time. This REALLY pisses me off.
God kind of IS the ultimate wrong answer, so you can’t blame them on that. Secular education is the single most deadly enemy religion has.
For me, the most deadly enemy religion has is religion itself. But perhaps it takes a secular education to come to that conclusion…
Where does one start?
“truth” and “fact” – are those concepts anywhere in this?
I’ll bet you Ohio’s excuse a hundred fifty years ago was that their students didn’t know any better; now they not only don’t know any better their religion MAKES them stupid 🤷♂️
Looking forward to Stork Theory as an alternative to Reproductive Biology being used as an answer
I’m personally looking forward to the teachings of the Ptolemaic model of the universe and the miasma theory of disease.
You also have the complete 4-elements periodic table:
Fire – Water – Air – Earth (you can add Void if you’re fancy. And you can change the elements’ names if your Asian.)
Far easier to memorize than the other one. Should bring more students to the (al)chemistry classes.
This is utterly crazy, of course, but couldn’t such students simply write “Here is the answer you want” and give the right answer, and then say “but I don’t believe it.” That way, they could have it both ways.
They already had a solution available to them: send their kid to a Christian school where he can regurgitate all the goddidit nonsense he likes and not only will he not be penalized he’ll be praised.
“That gives no guidelines about what to do when a student says that the Bible says that the Earth is 10,000 years old, …”
As I read it, you’d give zero credit because: “scores shall be calculated using ordinary academic standards …”.
In doing so you are neither penalising nor rewarding the religious content (and so are in accord with the bill), indeed you are ignoring that content entirely (all you’re doing is assessing the presence or absence of a correct answer; ignoring anything extraneous).
So, if a student answered “scientifically the Earth is said to be 4.5 billion years old; however scripture tells us that it is actually 10,000 years old”, then you’d award full credit.
And I have to wonder, is that any different than what is done today? The correct answer is there and the student answered it. The rest was just extraneous personal information.
“Assignment grades and scores shall be calculated using ordinary academic standards of substance and relevance … and shall not penalize or reward a student based on the religious content of a student’s work.”
I think this is actually harmless. If I set a question on radiometric dating, and the student stated that radiometric dating is unreliable because Genesis, I would never dream of penalising them. Of course I wouldn’t give any credit either, since they hadn’t answered the question.
I remember once giving top marks to a student for a tightly argued essay that denied the existence of human-cause global warming, which I used it as occasion to examine and expose the denialist arguments. However, I can’t imagine a similar situation with creationism, since in this case arguments worth discussing simply do not exist.
“But I think it’s more likely that teachers would avoid this whole issue by not asking questions that could lead to religiously-inspired answers. But that means no evolutionary biology at all, and not many biology teachers want to avoid teaching evolution, even in the American South.”
My understanding is that this at least used to be precisely the case: Biology teaching in American schools tended to avoid the subject of evolution. I remember being struck by Biology textbooks which included up-to-date information on DNA sequencing, but left out anything about the history of life.
The Ohio legislators got the answer wrong, so at least they practice what they preach. I use that last word advisedly.
I would have had so much fun with this if it were the law when I was in school. I’d answer any question I didn’t know with “Jesus”. Especially in algebra class where X always equals Jesus. I can practically hear my teenage self saying “It’s, like, my sincerely held belief ‘n shit”.
At least they will be well prepared for entry to Liberty University in Virginia
I meant, Liberty “University”.
It’s unbelievable that 2/3rds of an American governing body has no understanding of the 1st Amendment; or worse, they understand, but now believe the bible, after 200+ years, is suddenly above the Constitution. What a fucking joke! Too bad the laugh’s on the students of the Ohio “public” schools. (I’m assuming the bill will eventually be signed by the governor.)
And this from DeWine’s official website:
From world class cities to some of the best small towns in America, Mike DeWine knows that to build our state into an economic powerhouse, we must have strong schools… Yeah, good luck with that.
I think the most devout believe their god’s law is first and foremost above any “worldly” law (which is dangerous) and the rest of the tepidly devotional believe that having “god in schools” is important to the success of the student in teaching them morals. It’s very sad. It will just make the population dumber.
And what happens if your reliously inspired answers are based upon the Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1879, instead of the Northern Conservative Baptist Great Lakes Region Council of 1912?”
Ah, an ethnic studies curriculum for right-wingers. How touching!