Friday: Hili dialogue, cat-full farm rush hour and some optimistic tweets

Hili is sniffing:

Hili: He smells like a kitten.

A: That shouldn’t be a surprise to you.

In Polish:

Hili: On pachnie małym kotkiem.

Ja: To nie powinno budzić twojego zdziwienia.

JAC ADDENDUM: Yes, that’s Mietek and Hili in the dialogue above. Malgorzata and Elzbieta sent two more pictures of Mietek, who appears to be recovering quickly from his trauma and operations. He will have a loving forever home.

Elezbieta says that Mietek is a “little bundle of energy”. Good news! Also, Malgorzata adds this: They are going fabulously well together. The only problem is that Leon must get his food in another room with door closed. Mietek immediately eats everything that happens to be in Leon’s bowl and Leon allows him, going without food himself.

Mietek lounging on a fur rug, overseen by his brother Leon:

JAC Duck Report: As we had hoped, duck numbers are dwindling on Botany Pond as the weather gets colder. We have two reports from yesterday by our Secret Duck Farmers:

SDF #1: We had 7 ducks for breakfast; 4 males and 3 females. It was 28 degrees and cloudy this morning. The “open water” areas are larger today. We had 7 ducks for lunch, same as the breakfast group. SDF #2: We had 6 for dinner last night until a big gust of wind and they all flew away with a great amount of quacking. I haven’t seen Honey lately, though with the shorter days I’m there in the fading light and it’s harder to tell ducks apart.

