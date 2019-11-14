Why don’t the people in safety demonstrations act scared?

This question, which of course is fatuous, struck me because, owing to my recent flights and cruises, which exposed me to many safety demonstrations, I was struck by how calm people are in these videos and photos.

If you’ve ever seen a cellphone video of the interior of an airplane cabin in which people think they’re going to crash, it’s pandemonium. People are crying, screaming, making what they think are their last phone calls, and so on. That’s to be expected, especially if the plane is lurching, or an engine’s on fire, or the aircraft is plummeting downward.

But in the safety demonstrations, people putting on oxygen masks or bracing themselves or donning lifejackets are calm as cucumbers. They even look placid, and move with assuredness.

I can tell you, though, that if the eight-tone “abandon ship” signal sounded on this cruise, and I had to put on one of those complicated “cold weather suits”, with a fancy and cumbersome life vest AND a fanny pack loaded with provisions (and long underwear and socks!), I don’t know if I’d be able to do it. (To their credit, Hurtigruten makes sure that every passenger knows exactly what to do and where to go in case of an emergency, and their equipment is top notch. It’s just that I’d be so frightened I don’t know if I could remember the instructions.)

Clearly, the answer to my silly title question is that companies don’t want to show people panicking in emergencies: it’s not the way we should behave, and showing scared passengers doesn’t inspire confidence in an airplane or ship! But it could make for some hilarious satirical safety videos and cards.

I figured I could find some of these on the Internet, but it took a while to find just one, and you have to use the right search terms. There’s some funny stuff out there, too, as in the second picture.