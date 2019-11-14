Why don’t the people in safety demonstrations act scared?

This question, which of course is fatuous, struck me because, owing to my recent flights and cruises, which exposed me to many safety demonstrations, I was struck by how calm people are in these videos and photos.
If you’ve ever seen a cellphone video of the interior of an airplane cabin in which people think they’re going to crash, it’s pandemonium. People are crying, screaming, making what they think are their last phone calls, and so on. That’s to be expected, especially if the plane is lurching, or an engine’s on fire, or the aircraft is plummeting downward.
But in the safety demonstrations, people putting on oxygen masks or bracing themselves or donning lifejackets are calm as cucumbers. They even look placid, and move with assuredness.
I can tell you, though, that if the eight-tone “abandon ship” signal sounded on this cruise, and I had to put on one of those complicated “cold weather suits”, with a fancy and cumbersome life vest AND a fanny pack loaded with provisions (and long underwear and socks!), I don’t know if I’d be able to do it. (To their credit, Hurtigruten makes sure that every passenger knows exactly what to do and where to go in case of an emergency, and their equipment is top notch. It’s just that I’d be so frightened I don’t know if I could remember the instructions.)
Clearly, the answer to my silly title question is that companies don’t want to show people panicking in emergencies: it’s not the way we should behave, and showing scared passengers doesn’t inspire confidence in an airplane or ship! But it could make for some hilarious satirical safety videos and cards.
I figured I could find some of these on the Internet, but it took a while to find just one, and you have to use the right search terms. There’s some funny stuff out there, too, as in the second picture.
People will act in all kinds of ways in panic situations. You never know how you will act until you actually experience an event. If you can remember where the exit is, you are probably doing good. In an airplane it is calming information because it gives people the idea you may actually survive a crash. More than likely you won’t.
It is why the idea of having the average citizen carrying guns in case shooting should start is pretty stupid. It is much more likely the person with a gun will do nothing or maybe worse, shoot an innocent person. Studies of soldiers in battle the first time will show that more than half will not fire their gun.
In an emergency, fear isn’t helpful. Focusing on the task at hand is.
I find these placards from the Twilight Zone very amusing. I saw one that showed the models with calm faces going through absurd behaviors. The placid expressions enhanced the humor for me.
Reminds me of Airplane, “All right everybody, get into crash positions!”
I often think of the amazing composure of the heroes of United Flight 93 and wonder how I would act. My only scary experience was a blown tire on take off. The plane circled a couple of times and then landed. We passengers had to brace which made everyone nervous, but no panic.
Imagine yourself on a sinking cruise ship, and discovering that the captain and crew of the vessel had already abandoned the ship without raising an alarm, before you discovered you were in mortal peril.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MTS_Oceanos