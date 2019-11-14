Thursday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour, some cat tweets and a question

by Matthew Cobb

Hili is feeling chatty:

Hili: We have to talk.

Duck report by JAC : Yesterday was cold, and it’s gonna get colder at Botany Pond. Only four ducks—three drakes and a hen—came for lunch yesterday. We’re hoping that they’re finally getting the hint and heading south for the winter.

Down on the farm, the fowl are all out first in the rush hour:

Mansfield College, Oxford:

The dangers of sharing an office with the Mansfield cats 🐱 pic.twitter.com/oFbX6ryoLQ

Corvid living dangerously:

Sometimes a SNOW LEOPARD’s impressive tail can be a liability..! Photo taken in Qinghai by local herders. pic.twitter.com/7ttvyk0wvy — Birding Beijing 北京观鸟 (@BirdingBeijing) November 13, 2019

Poncho cat (sound ON):

An amazing dig:

This is spectacular! Archaeologists excavate Roman chariot with horses in Croatia https://t.co/7lv7SxZqh1 Photo by Goran Rihelj pic.twitter.com/uqscRMZu80 — The Ice Age (@Jamie_Woodward_) October 21, 2019

And some ingenious Chilean demonstrators:

This is the most cyberpunk thing I've seen for a while: Chilean protesters using lasers to take down a drone. pic.twitter.com/tLSgj7YSB6 — NetSec Focus (@netsecfocus) November 13, 2019

Finally, a couple of tweets are doing the rounds, pointing out that we are coming to the end of the second decade of the 21st century. The questions posed by these tweets are:

A) What have you done over the last decade? B) What are your plans for the next decade?

Chip in below! My answer to B) is “stay alive and well”. That will do me.

JAC response: