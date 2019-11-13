Mitek the kitten is cured!

At last—some good news about the injured stray Mietek, adopted by Andrzej the Second and Elzbieta, and now the brother of Leon.
Mietek, you may recall, had been savagely kicked by some animal abuser and then deposited, badly injured and starving, in a cardboard box in front of a church. Andrzej II and Elzbieta rescued him and rushed him to the vet, where they performed an emergency operation to stitch his insides together.
The first operation saved him, but it wasn’t clear whether the membrane they jerry-rigged to keep his innards in would hold. Now, though, a second operation has been performed, and it’s been pronounced successful. His wound is properly closed.
Mietek is a bit out of it after two successive procedures, but he’s doing well. Here’s a photo of the little ginger tom resting, his belly covered with some silver and blue ointments applied by the vet.
Mietek’s new brother Leon is looking on paternally. A big thanks to Malgorzata for sending all the news and the photos.
This is the kind of news I need right now – great to hear.
Oof – sorry – inadvertently made this about me.
Glad to know Mietek got critical help.
Great news. Time for Leon to take over.
Very good to hear. Well done to all involved.
HooRAY! SO glad to hear of this happy outcome! We’ll be looking forward to hear about the two bros’ adventures henceforth!
Brilliant news, in a world in which it is in short supply. Best wishes to Mitek and his staff.
Oops, I see I misspelled Mietek’s name – in my defence, I copied it from this post’s title.
Excellent news! Thanks to his fantastic rescuers!
Wonderful news!
Thank you to all those that continue to help little Mietek.
🐱!!!
Great news, thanks to all who are helping this kitty!
👍😻