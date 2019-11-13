A defiant song of protest in Santiago

by Greg Mayer

Jerry has mentioned in his posts that the civil disturbances in Chile have had some effects on his travels there, including curfews and demonstrations in Valparaiso. These protests are continuing, as are protests in a number of Latin American nations. (The president of Bolivia, after apparently trying to rig an election, was just driven from office by protests after the police, and then the military, sided with the demonstrators.) A striking protest was captured on video in Santiago, where a talented soprano sang El derecho de vivir en paz (The right to live in peace), a song written by a victim of Chile’s Pinochet regime, from her balcony during the curfew. Both videos are in this clip.

People in the street (apparently defying the curfew) and in nearby buildings erupt in cheers and applause as she finishes. CNN has more on the story, including a clip of an earlier protest rendition on the cello.

h/t: Tom Czarny