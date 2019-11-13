A defiant song of protest in Santiago

by Greg Mayer

Jerry has mentioned in his posts that the civil disturbances in Chile have had some effects on his travels there, including curfews and demonstrations in Valparaiso. These protests are continuing, as are protests in a number of Latin American nations. (The president of Bolivia, after apparently trying to rig an election, was just driven from office by protests after the police, and then the military, sided with the demonstrators.) A striking protest was captured on video in Santiago, where a talented soprano sang El derecho de vivir en paz (The right to live in peace), a song written by a victim of Chile’s Pinochet regime, from her balcony during the curfew. Both videos are in this clip.

People in the street (apparently defying the curfew) and in nearby buildings erupt in cheers and applause as she finishes. CNN has more on the story, including a clip of an earlier protest rendition on the cello.

h/t: Tom Czarny

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 13, 2019 at 1:00 pm and filed under in the news with tags , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 13, 2019 at 1:37 pm | Permalink

    Well I didn’t expect THAT – how elegant, how civilized, how strong!

    Reply
  2. Jenny Haniver
    Posted November 13, 2019 at 1:40 pm | Permalink

    Arab Spring…Latin American Autumn?

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: