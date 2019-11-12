Tuesday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and some antipodean tweets

by Matthew Cobb
A quick post today as I have to dash off to sort out getting some flooring laid in a bedroom.
In Poland, Hili is uncertain. Except she knows there was something.
A: What was there?
Hili: A bird, a mammal, or something else.
Ja: Co tam było?
Hili: Ptak albo ssak, albo coś innego.
At Marsh farm, it’s a real rush for the fowl, although Cuthbert is a bit late:
If you don’t know, things are grim in Oz:
If you didn’t know, the back feet of echidnas face backwards:
And with that, I’m off to the flooring shop and thence to university, where I will be lecturing the first year on “What is an animal?” Chip in with your definitions below!
Animalia: I WikiLooked it up & I see that animals are all multicellular, motile [all or part of life cycle] eukaryotes, thus single-celled ‘protists’ are excluded which confuses me! Protists are eukaryotic organisms that are, by definition, not animal, plant, or fungus, but they’re not a natural group. There are [I think] protists that fulfil the criteria for being animals except they’re single celled…
I will have to investigate further
The phylogenetic tree of eukaryotes are almost entirely what are traditionally called protists. Among these are several groups with multicellular members.
Animals and plants and fungi are but twigs in this tree. So if one wants to use the term ‘protist’ as an official taxonomic term, then the entire eukaryote tree is a tree of protists, and animals, plants and fungi are also protists.
The sister taxon to the animal twig are protists called choanoflagellates.
Thanks Mark, I looked up the choanoflagellates you mention & that helped ease my confusion! 🙂
Madchester Matt:
I looked up display skeleton photos of echidna [spiny anteater] & there’s a very wide interpretation of how the back foot should be constructed – see two examples below & there’s many others that lie on a spectrum between the two. I wonder if this is poor scholarship, different species or perhaps young echidnas have ‘normal’ rear feet that fold under with maturity?
The Wiki merelt says their hind limb claws are elongated and curve under & backwards for digging, implying the bones are normal-facing.
Icouldn’t find really clear photos of the rear feet of living specimens, but the fuzzy ones I’ve looked at look as if the whole foot is folded under in some cases & not in others…
I have come across the same problem a few times with museum skeletons – the many copies of the Lucy skeleton are particularly bad. Leaves the door ajar for the creatards.
JAC mentioned the below ceremony the other day & now there’s a Hurtigruten video up: “Hurtigruten’s hybrid powered expedition cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen has once again made history – as the first ship ever named in Antarctica.”
MS Roald Amundsen is currently tied up at Punta Arenas to take on new passengers & start a new cruise. According to the map there should be the Chilean cruise ship MS Ventus Australis, tied up in view behind ‘our’ ship & yet it’s not in the photograph. I suppose the photo is earlier today & the map is current[ish].
CLICK TO ENLARGE
Animals are not plants, fungi, bacteria, archaea, …. think that’s it. Also has to be alive. I think.