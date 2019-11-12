Tuesday: Hili dialogue, farm rush hour and some antipodean tweets

by Matthew Cobb

A quick post today as I have to dash off to sort out getting some flooring laid in a bedroom.

In Poland, Hili is uncertain. Except she knows there was something.

A: What was there?

Hili: A bird, a mammal, or something else.

Ja: Co tam było?

Hili: Ptak albo ssak, albo coś innego.

.

At Marsh farm, it’s a real rush for the fowl, although Cuthbert is a bit late:

If you don’t know, things are grim in Oz:

Just for any non-Australian followers who aren’t aware, my country is currently burning to ash, with terrifying fury and intensity. Yesterday, it rained in zero locations across the continent, for the first time ever known. It’s spring; summer hasn’t begun yet. — Patrick Alexander (@zpxlng) November 12, 2019

If you didn’t know, the back feet of echidnas face backwards:

…And The Lord said, let there be light: and there was light.

Not everyone wanted light, though. pic.twitter.com/zfo18YfcqT — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 12, 2019

And with that, I’m off to the flooring shop and thence to university, where I will be lecturing the first year on “What is an animal?” Chip in with your definitions below!