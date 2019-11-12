Tuesday duck report

The pond is now partly frozen, but the ducks are still hanging on, though fewer in number. Our Secret Duck Farmer sent a brief report and a photo:

19 ducks for dinner on the mostly frozen pond. 18 degrees out right now.

Look: some ducks are standing on the ice! I haven’t seen that before.

We are consulting with experts to see if we should stop feeding them to stimulate migration. The thing is, though that some mallards overwinter in this area. But I don’t want them overwintering in a small frozen pond.