Now they come for Smokey Bear. . .

If I tell you that the following article is from HuffPost (yes, I’m cooling my heels on a docked ship), could you tell me whether the answer is “yes” or “no”?
The answer, of course, is “yes”, as you probably guessed. As cultural icons are “canceled” one by one, Smokey (remember: it’s Smokey Bear, not Smokey The Bear) was doomed. Why? According to HuffPost, the subheading gives the reasons: “his advice is outdated, incomplete, and ignores climate change.”
But if you grew up with the 75-year old ursine icon, and often saw signs like the one below, you’ll be puzzled. For Smokey’s job was to keep humans from being careless about fire in the wilderness, that, is, he was created to prevent anthropogenic fires, not fires by lightning or other natural causes. After all, you can’t prevent a fire caused by lightning. But being sure that you’re careful with campfires and matches is not outdated advice, nor does it ignore climate change!
But is Smokey’s advice incomplete? Apparently so, for it lacks nuance (always run when you see that word!). Why? Because, as scientists have known for a long time, some ecosystems depend on regular natural fires for their maintenance, and when those are prevented, the ecosystem changes.
Many conifer forests, for example, depend on fairly regular natural fires to prevent overgrowth (see more in this article), to retain some fire-dependent species (i.e., red pine) from being displaced by deciduous trees, and to create a mixture of live and dead trees essential for some wildlife. The red-cockaded woodpecker and black-backed woodpeckers are fire-dependent bird species. Nowadays controlled fires are often set to keep ecosystems as natural as possible.
And so HuffPost calls out Smokey for his ignorance:
The aggressive fire exclusion Smokey championed proved detrimental to long-term ecosystem health, leaving forests choked with a dangerous amount of vegetation that can fuel catastrophic fires ― a phenomenon that scientists have dubbed “the Smokey Bear effect.” Climate change is only making these infernos worse, with year after year of bigger, more erratic and highly destructive wildfires.
In other words, Smokey ― the most important figure in fire prevention and the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history ― may be a net negative for the environment.
. . .Smokey’s enduring legacy is, well, complicated. In a 2013 paper titled “Be careful what you wish for,” two Forest Service researchers wrote that Smokey’s success in preventing fire “has come at considerable cost,” including a “decline in forest health, an increase in fuel loads in some forests, and wildfires that are more difficult and expensive to control.”
And yet aggressive fire suppression remained “the order of the day.”
Two responses. First, the suppression of natural forest fires in habitats where they are needed to maintain ecosystem health is not Smokey’s fault! This came from a general scientific ignorance about fire-dependent habitats. I seriously doubt that firefighters put out such fires because of Smokey. Further, even natural fires were, and are, still being extinguished when they endanger human habitation. That’s what happens when humans infringe on natural habitat. Further some natural fires occur in habitats that don’t depend on regular burning for their maintenance. Those, too, should be controlled.
Further, Smokey’s dictum has always been directed toward campers and hikers, not at firefighters. To several generations of Americans, it was “be very careful with matches and campfires in the wilderness.” That was good advice, and remains so.
Now comes the bit that makes me laugh. It’s not just individuals who cause fires by ignoring Smokey’s message. It’s those blasted corporations! Where is Bernie when we need him? So the word “you” in Smokey’s message “Only you can prevent wildfires” is misguided. “You” can be Pacific Gas and Electric, and so Smokey lacks nuance!
Yet Smokey Bear’s message has remained largely the same. The only change to his signature catchphrase came in 2001, when it was updated from “Only YOU can prevent forest fires” to “Only YOU can prevent wildfires,” to account for the fact that fire is not limited to forests. But while about 85 percent of wildland fires in the United States are human-caused, some of the worst fires in recent years, including last year’s Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive blaze in California’s history, were started not by careless individuals but by California’s investor-owned utility.
Perhaps his name should be changed to Bernie Bear! (The “Burn” homonym would be a nice touch.)
Finally, Smokey’s message has been updated to reflect fire-dependent ecosystems! HuffPost mentions the extensive information on Smokey’s website about fire-dependent ecosystems (see the piece below as well as this one on the “Benefits of Fire“), but largely ignores it, so intent are they on demonizing this poor ursid.
Global warming will worsen the probability of wildfires, both natural and anthropogenic, but Smokey’s message to humans remains relevant regardless of climate change. Yes, Smokey’s message can be updated, but how often does anybody really see a Smokey Bear ad these days? Here are some suggestions about how to update him:
Sarah Berns of Winthrop, Washington, has worked on both sides of wildland firefighting, first as a Forest Service smokejumper and later in fire prevention. In August she published a piece in Outside magazine arguing that Smokey “desperately needs a makeover.”
. . . Berns says Smokey’s transformation should be drastic. In her Outside piece, she calls for swapping Smokey’s “dad jeans for green firefighting pants and a yellow shirt,” giving him a new voice that appeals to a younger, more diverse audience, and putting him to work on prescribed burns. “Smokey, pick up a drip torch and lead by example,” she wrote.
Yep, Smokey is bad because he’s a Boomer Bear! Dump those dad genes! I’m not sure what voice would appeal to a “younger more diverse audience” since Smokey’s already a bear of color, but I’ll leave that to the ad people.
It’s certainly important to educate the public about the positive role of wildfires, but more important to educate the firefighters and naturalists, who, of course, are already learning. Smokey’s influence has waned, and I haven’t heard of him in years. But his message—to be careful about fires in the wilderness—has stayed with me since I was a kid. This whole article could have been written without the extensive attacks on a lovely and useful symbol, but that’s now how the kids roll.
Sub (sigh….)
“… Smokey is bad because he’s a Boomer Bear! … but that’s now how the kids roll.”
I’m surprised you didn’t deploy the new favorite ElderShame phrase of the kids …
“Ok, Boomer.”
Do you know about that one?
Yes, but why can’t you just reply “Ok, Millennial” (or “Ok Gen-Xer”)?
I’ll just stick with the Boomer-tested “OK kid”.
For the first time I got called a “boomer” by a kid last week. He replied to my comment with “This is what happens when a boomer does tech.” I didn’t tell this 15-year-old that, as founder and CEO of a computer software company, I probably knew way more tech than he did. Oh well. I am sure I have a lot more of this kind of thing to look forward to.
There is no doubt that some people think this is just the right time to try to instigate generational warfare. For example, Politico has published recently an article entitled “How the baby boomers broke America.” With Trump, the eminent danger in some many areas, is this moment to try to alienate Boomers that oppose Trump?
It is not unheard of the younger generation to resent an older one. Back in the 60s, it was common to hear the expression “don’t trust anybody over 30.” It was totally inane and remarkably when people reached 30, they stopped saying it. So, it is true that some people in an older generation have screwed young folk. But, until parents stop caring about the future of their children and grandchildren, I consider whining about the Boomer generation nothing more than that.
Anybody else read: ‘ The Biggest Estate on Earth’ by Bill Gammage. About management of fire by Australian Aborigines. Before 1788 when white settlement began and disrupted so many aspects of the culture including eco-management.
Reckon HuffPo will stalk you to the ends of the earth. 🙂
Good grief! Don’t these people try to prioritize their efforts? Sadly, apparently not…
I am now waiting for the declaration that it’s time we drew a line under the past, and declared this the Year Zero.
Yes it’s all about Smokey. The 40 million plus population in California has nothing to do with it. The freedom to build whatever and wherever you want has nothing to do with this problem. And just like Florida allows you to build just about anything you want in the face of Hurricanes, the same is true in California. Burn baby Burn.
Back in the old pioneer days on the prairie they would plow large circles around the house so it did not burn when the fires came by. Maybe they should plow California.
But it’s interesting to note that the Yosemite Valley is now significantly obscured by groves of trees, allowed to grow comparatively recently by a “no fire” policy; where we are told that the Native American inhabitants of the valley used to burn it over each year, keeping it open and available for agriculture.
“Dump those dad GENES!” ???
Freudian slip, intentional double entendre, or just a typo? Perhaps those who are criticized in this post would indeed like to remove “boomer” genes from our gene pool …
They should do Woodsy Owl next! I can’t wait for the nuance.
PCC(e) has nailed a key element in the
juvenile pop-Left: Boomerophobia. This also no doubt explains their studied ignorance of the Leninist experiments in constructing Socialist societies: that would be “cold war talk” and “so 1980s”. But they by no means draw a line under the past, since certain aspects of the past are not only to be discussed, they are mandatory. Mention of slavery in the USA, for example, is not dismissed as “so 1860s”—although the East African slave trade is unmentionable, as it might have “Islamophobic” implications.
The wokeness at our local NPR stations (Minnesota Public Radio, KSJN 99.5, KNOW 91.1) is getting extreme.
They had an ethicist on the other day; and one of his statements that stuck with me was, more or less, “Any air travel, aside from that required for true emergencies, cannot be ethically defended.”
And I imagine he would say the same thing about eating meat, non-essential travel of any sort, really anything that isn’t consciously minimizing one’s environmental impact.
In other words, if you are doing anything above the minimum required to eke out bare survival, then you are immoral. Gosh, that will convince and recruit a lot of supports! That kind of life would sure be worth living! That’s what I’ve been practicing deferred gratification for, for that last 4 decades!
That ethicist advances an argument in which it’s not inconceivable that sex for any purpose, even for procreation, except for perhaps a one-child policy — for some, would be immoral. An amalgam of Catholicism with Maoism.
Smokey caused untold deaths by encouraging people to smoke. He kept saying “Use your ashtray.”
Big Tobacco should make him cough up his share of the multi-state litigation master settlement. 🙂
Ha! Good one! Sounds like something the Woke would say. The mere mention (and existence) of ashtrays is a subtle encouragement that smoking is a thing. Thought needs to be controlled!
Furthermore, Smokey Bear is clearly a stereotypical white male. Look at his eyes and color of his straight fur. He definitely personifies a bygone age of toxic masculinity and white privilege.
Au contraire. Smokey is quite clearly a BoC. Ask his cousins from the polar regions.
Not to mention all that “bearsplaining” about forest fires.
