Mietek update

A few readers have asked for updates on Mietek, the new kitten adopted by Andrzej the Second and Elzbieta after they found him starving and wounded in a cardboard box outside a church. The jerk who kicked the kitten caused a kind of hernia that required Mietek to have an emergency operation. The operation was pretty much of a success, but he’ll need another operation in a month, which can go along with him being simultaneously castrated (Mietek’s about three months old).
In the meanwhile, Mietek is getting along swimmingly with his brother Leon, and, according to Malgorzata,
Mietek is running and jumping. He got his injections and he has taken over the household, Leon included. The problem is that he should not be jumping and let the muscle heal. E and A don’t have any idea how to slow him down.
The vet has suggested putting a sleeve or a sock over Mietek’s midsection as a kind of truss to hold his innards in until the next operation. Fingers crossed, but things look good.
Here’s a new photo of Mietek with brother Leon. Look how small the kitten is! As Malgorzata added, “He is absolutely tiny. He is smaller at 3 months than Hili was when she came to us – and she was 8 weeks old.”
He’s lovely. You just keep going from strength to strength, little guy!
Always heartwarming to see something so cruelly treated win the lottery. No matter what happens, kitten will now experience the best of the human race.
Definitely, a sleeve of some kind. Perhaps a small repurposed elastic bandage for an elbow or knee? It could be cut off when no longer needed. How about fashioning a cat hernia truss, perhaps something adapted from Leon’s kitty harness?
Thanks for the update! He looks like he is right at home!
Good to hear! Go Mietek! But not too fast yet.
Is that picture’s perspective exaggerating the size difference between Mietek and Leon? It is hard to tell but perhaps Leon is much closer to the camera?
👍🤞😽
I very rarely say this, but God bless Andrzej and Elzbieta.
Wonderful news! That little cat seems to ge betting the good fortune that he deserves. Please keep us up-dated on his progress, and ask his staff to give hime and Leon a cuddle from me.
Marvelous! So happy Mietek is doing well and bringing happiness.
A sleeve seems a good idea. Spare socks or other such items come to mind. But how to slip it on? No idea.
Cut the toe-end of the sock, split the sock down the middle, and sew in velcro along the split. Close the split sock over the kitteh, and secure the velcro length-wise. That might work.
Many hopes for little Mietek to do well!
What a cutie.
I hope the sleeve or some other invention works.
Good and permanent healing, little Mietek.
Please continue with the updates on Mietek. I so hope he will heal in spite of the activity and thanks to Elz. and And. for taking him in. He is so lucky that they discovered him.
In this household we have 200 claws, toes and fingers crossed for him and wish him the wonderful, happy life he deserves.
😻😻😻
A child’s leg warmer would do for a sleeve prosthetic. Just slip it over Mietek’s head and feet.
One way to slow down this little dynamo is to keep him in a good-sized pet carrier for a few days or a week or so. Litter and food bowls would have to be set up in the cage.