Sunday: Hili dialogue, Marsh Farm rush hour, tweets and Secret Duck Farmer report

by Matthew Cobb
In Poland, Hili is snoozing in the sun:
Hili: May I lie down here?A: For how long?Hili: For some time.
Hili: Czy mogę się tu położyć?
Ja: Na długo?
Hili: Na jakiś czas.
And finally, two Secret Duck Farmer reports:
There were 28 ducks for lunch, and 28 ducks for breakfast. At least I think so: I have trouble counting them. They refuse to line up and sound off.
At lunchtime, it was a tad warmer: I think it was up to 40 degrees, and we had a little sunshine. But over the next three days we are expecting it to become cold. We will be lucky if we get UP to freezing.
One grad student asked, “Are we going to have to bring the ducks inside?” I got a laugh out of that.
Another grad student told me that he has seen the ducks asleep at midnight. They had their heads tucked under and they were floating together in a circle.
The other secret duck farmer sent two photos and said, ” I thought you’d both enjoy the partly iced over pond images ”
That’s a grad student who knows how to do it.
Cool wasp and word list.
I think the ichneumonid wasp (I love that word) is narrowing down a scent to tiny holes the larvae have made and hid themselves in…. or perhaps both that and detecting vibration- why not?
Forty years ago, when I lived in the country briefly, I saw my first one, and it had a two foot long “tail.” It was just sort of floating by, an was amazed that it was attached to a insect. Since then I have seen one other, closely resembling the one above.
But the first time I see something like that live, and and discovered out what it can do— I feel honored, to have been there at the right moment.
It looks like the pond will have to obey the laws of physics and harden over. The ducks will surely obey the laws of migration and head south – or to some open water somewhere.
The baby turtle must be getting a slow supply of air through the pores in the shell before hatching. The first breath must seem pretty exciting. And what about that first glance at his surroundings?
I wonder if the fowl come out in approximately the same order each day during the morning rush hour. I do notice the big white ducks seem to be the first out, at least.
A hypothesis to be tested…