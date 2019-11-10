Belated Caturday felid: Leon gets a brother

Greg posted a Caturday felid yesterday (his own cat Peyton), and now we have news from Wloclawek, Poland, where Elzbieta and Andrzej the Second, owners of Leon, have adopted a stray and abused kitten. Malgorzata tells the story:
Yesterday Andrzej II went to a village nearby where, in the local library, he had a meeting with a youth orchestra. In front of the library there was a cardboard box with a kitten, obviously malnourished and ill. Andrzej II grabbed the kitten, returned to Wloclawek and, with Elzbieta, ran to the vet. The kitten was about 3 months old and wounded. Some sadist had kicked him and there was some internal damage to the stomach which was visible outside in the form of hernia. It was too late to operate (after 8 p.m. and the vet didn’t have any nurse to help), but he said that the kitten should manage to wait. It will be operated on tomorrow [JAC: today]. E&A already adopted him and gave him a name “Mietek” – it’s a diminutive from a human name (for men).
I asked for some clarification of the name. Malgorzata replied:
It’s a name for a Polish male – “Mieczysław”. The meaning is rather terrifying because it means “The one that praises a sword”. They gave him this name because it was a musicians’ meeting and the name of one of their favourite jazz musician is Mietek.
Leon was taken with the kitten from the beginning but the kitten was not initially very trusting. Now they are touching noses and the kitten doesn’t seem to be in pain.
Elzbieta with Mietek in the vet’s waiting room:
I’ll report later today on the success of the operation. Let’s hope that Mietek, if he is okay, becomes a hiking cat like Leon!
I’ll never fathom how a human being can be so cruel as to kick a kitten.
Thanks to Leon’s family this story will turn out very good. We are all waiting for further news.
“I’ll never fathom how a human being can be so cruel as to kick a kitten”
One of the saddest experiences of my life happened when I was 17. I became good friends with a French-Canadian boy as we worked the summer at a construction sight in Quebec. Walking, we came upon a young cat and my friend picked him up and flung him 50 feet into a rock pile where he probably died. I asked him why he did such a cruel thing and he said he was once badly scratched by a cat and hated all cats. His excuse was unconvincing. I could never understand his behavior. The lesson for me…when you get to know someone, there may be uncomfortable surprises.
I’m so glad that little Mietek found good people. I’m hoping the little guy heals fast.
🐾🐾
I’m so glad to hear the cat is in good hands.
Please keep us informed.
Thank you so much to Elzbieta and Andrzej for taking in that kitten; I hope the surgery goes well as he’s had a really rough start in life and deserves to have a wonderful rest of it. I’ve rescued many cats, mostly older ones, and they grow to be very appreciative and loving. Let’s hope Leon will soon get used to his new companion and they will be best buddies.
There’s something about Mietek’s look in the photo where he’s on Elzbieta’s shoulder that lets one know that he finally feels safe and loved.
Hoping for Mietek. I know the rest of his lives will be the best in the hands of his new family.
Get well, Mietek!