Belated Caturday felid: Leon gets a brother

Greg posted a Caturday felid yesterday (his own cat Peyton), and now we have news from Wloclawek, Poland, where Elzbieta and Andrzej the Second, owners of Leon, have adopted a stray and abused kitten. Malgorzata tells the story:

Yesterday Andrzej II went to a village nearby where, in the local library, he had a meeting with a youth orchestra. In front of the library there was a cardboard box with a kitten, obviously malnourished and ill. Andrzej II grabbed the kitten, returned to Wloclawek and, with Elzbieta, ran to the vet. The kitten was about 3 months old and wounded. Some sadist had kicked him and there was some internal damage to the stomach which was visible outside in the form of hernia. It was too late to operate (after 8 p.m. and the vet didn’t have any nurse to help), but he said that the kitten should manage to wait. It will be operated on tomorrow [JAC: today]. E&A already adopted him and gave him a name “Mietek” – it’s a diminutive from a human name (for men).

I asked for some clarification of the name. Malgorzata replied:

It’s a name for a Polish male – “Mieczysław”. The meaning is rather terrifying because it means “The one that praises a sword”. They gave him this name because it was a musicians’ meeting and the name of one of their favourite jazz musician is Mietek. Leon was taken with the kitten from the beginning but the kitten was not initially very trusting. Now they are touching noses and the kitten doesn’t seem to be in pain.

Elzbieta with Mietek in the vet’s waiting room:

I’ll report later today on the success of the operation. Let’s hope that Mietek, if he is okay, becomes a hiking cat like Leon!

I’ll never fathom how a human being can be so cruel as to kick a kitten.