A pack of literary Pecksniffs demands that we not use the phrase “quid pro quo” about the impeachment

A group of 33 writers has written a letter to the New York Times (it’s in the op-ed section of the paper version, too) calling for abandoning the phrase “quid pro quo” with respect to the charges against Trump in the impending impeachment hearings. You can see the letter by clicking below, and I’ve added the full text and the list of signatories:
The letter:
To the Editor:
A plea from 33 writers: Please use language that will clarify the issues at hand.
Please stop using the Latin phrase “quid pro quo” regarding the impeachment inquiry. Most people don’t understand what it means, and in any case it doesn’t refer only to a crime. Asking for a favor is not a criminal act; we frequently demand things from foreign countries before giving them aid, like asking them to improve their human rights record.
That is not a crime; the crime is President Trump’s demand for something that will benefit him personally. But using this neutral phrase — which means simply “this for that” — as synonymous with criminality is confusing to the public. It makes the case more complicated, more open to question and more difficult to plead.
Please use words that refer only to criminal behavior here. Use “bribery” or “extortion” to describe Mr. Trump’s demand to President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, making it very clear that this is a crime. The more we hear words that carry moral imputations, the more we understand the criminal nature of the act.
This seems really trivial to me. I am not at all sure that most of the American public thinks that “quid pro quo” means that a crime was committed. If they do labor under that misconception, it’s the responsibility of the media to educate them, not cater to their ignorance of what is, after all, a common phrase. Alternatively, people can look up the phrase. I adhere to the Hitchensian habit of sometimes using words that may be unfamiliar to people, for if you don’t do that, nobody ever expands their vocabulary.
But the Pecksniffs go on:
Please also stop using the phrase “dig up dirt.” This slang has unsavory connotations. Instead, please use the more formal, direct and powerful phrase “create false evidence,” or “find incriminating evidence” or the simpler “tell lies about.”
Words make a difference.
Seriously? To me, “dig up dirt” means “to find out bad stuff in a person’s background (or in a situation)”. While the purpose of the impeachment hearings is not to find bad stuff, but to see if there is bad stuff, one can reasonably say that most of the Democrats are trying to find the bad stuff, as they want to get rid of the Chief Moron.
As for the alternatives suggested, “create false evidence” and “tell lies about” don’t seem to be at all similar to the phrase “dig up dirt”, which doesn’t suggest that the “dirt” be false. What are the sweating writers trying to say? “Find incriminating evidence” is a better synonymous phrase.
Words do make a difference in many things, but in this case they won’t. Maybe some people will think that “quid pro quo” means “a criminal exchange” or “bribery”, but it won’t affect at all what happens to Trump. At best, some people, who haven’t been educated by the media or haven’t bothered to educate themselves, will labor for the rest of their lives about the meaning of a Latin phrase.
And below is the literary equivalent of saying “using wrong words is violence”. It’s risible to think that a misunderstanding of “quid pro quo”, when the House and Senate clearly know what’s going on—i.e., “does this quid pro quo constitute a high crime and misdemeanor”?—constitutes a matter of survival. Does this hyperbole derive from creeping wokeness?
These are parlous times, and we look to public voices for dignity, intelligence and gravitas. Please use precise and forceful language that reveals the struggle in which we now find ourselves. It’s a matter of survival.
Roxana Robinson
New York
The writer is former president of the Authors Guild. The letter was signed by 32 other writers
The other signatories include these, some of whom you’ll recognize: Karen Bender, Rachel Cline, Martha Cooley, Angela Davis-Gardner, Alex Enders, Pamela Erens, Barbara Fischkin, Lynn Goldberg, Lisa Gornick, Masha Hamilton, Jessica Keener, Fiona Maazel, Celia McGee, Edie Meidav, Susan Merrell, Sue Miller Mary Morris, Elizabeth Nunez, Maureen Pilkington, Elissa Schappell, Debra Schupack, Christine Schutt, Lynne Sharon Schwartz, Andrea Scrima, Alix Kates Shulman, Jane Smiley, Lee Smith, Terese Svoboda, Amanda Vaill, Katharine Weber, Paula Whyman, and Hilma Wolitzer.
This list seems to me the only reason why the NYT published the letter: a list of luminaries is newsworthy. Sadly, these luminaries have become Pecksniffs.