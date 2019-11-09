Saturday: Hili dialogue, Marsh Farm rush hour AND sheep feeding, and a whole bundle of tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili doesn’t want to work in the orchard:

AN ATTEMPT TO DISTRACT

Hili: There is something over there.

A: Come, we will pick the last apple from the apple tree.

PRÓBA DYSTRAKCJI

Hili: Tam coś jest.

Ja: Chodź zerwiemy ostatnie jabłka z jabłonki.

At Marsh Farm, there is a fabulous sunrise for the animals coming out of the barn:

The sheep at the farm got a special treat this morning – sugar beet! Poor Midnight the sheep has frost on his back:

A frosty start to the day and time for Caroline to feed our sheep sugar beet #sheepsugarbeet #frostymorning #midnightthesheep @caro_painter pic.twitter.com/v0LEJScM9m — Caenhill CC (@caenhillcc) November 9, 2019

Random tweets from my feed:

We're heading to the hottest Arctic fall season in 3M years. Entire basin & Greenland 16°C to 28°C warmer than normal. pic.twitter.com/OBF7Ez307X — Kris Van Steenbergen (@KrVaSt) November 7, 2019

This image consists of squares aligned vertically or horizontally, but it appears to wave. pic.twitter.com/d6dX2rvf02 — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) November 9, 2019

Interspecies friendship of the day. pic.twitter.com/y2BOWUuj8X — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) November 9, 2019

Special sighting today! Just the second #caracal I’ve ever seen. She was walking along the road edge listening for rustling in the long grass, presumably for rodents. Such a beauty! #mammalwatching pic.twitter.com/Vslkvu3ICz — Arjun Dheer (@ArjDheer) November 8, 2019

And a whole bundle of tweets from Heather Hastie:

If this doesn’t move people, there’s something wrong with them.

Everything he owns is gone, but what really matters isn’t. pic.twitter.com/Q768y0yixf — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 8, 2019

And Jerry thinks I spoil Reilly!

Breakfast in bed for the master of the house pic.twitter.com/VVv6iuknBv — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 5, 2019

Never look away from a predator …

Makes me feel sorry for the chimp – all these people goggling at him at a time he clearly wants to be left alone.

It's all fun and games until a chimp throws shit at your Grandma. 📹: Imgur user lifonaut pic.twitter.com/7zqiYXnJQ6 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 6, 2019

Get your head around this:

How is this even possible? pic.twitter.com/TbuhrsDr63 — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 7, 2019

Finally, medieval artists may not have been able to paint cats, but modern artists sure can:

Have a good weekend!