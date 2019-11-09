Saturday: Hili dialogue, Marsh Farm rush hour AND sheep feeding, and a whole bundle of tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili doesn’t want to work in the orchard:

AN ATTEMPT TO DISTRACT
Hili: There is something over there.
A: Come, we will pick the last apple from the apple tree.
PRÓBA DYSTRAKCJI
Hili: Tam coś jest.
Ja: Chodź zerwiemy ostatnie jabłka z jabłonki.

 

At Marsh Farm, there is a fabulous sunrise for the animals coming out of the barn:

The sheep at the farm got a special treat this morning – sugar beet! Poor Midnight the  sheep has frost on his back:

Random tweets from my feed:

And a whole bundle of tweets from Heather Hastie:

If this doesn’t move people, there’s something wrong with them.

 

And Jerry thinks I spoil Reilly!

Never look away from a predator …

Makes me feel sorry for the chimp – all these people goggling at him at a time he clearly wants to be left alone.

Get your head around this:

 

Finally, medieval artists may not have been able to paint cats, but modern artists sure can:

Have a good weekend!

  1. mayamarkov
    Posted November 9, 2019 at 6:32 am | Permalink

    The old gentleman with his pet almost made me cry.
    Nice cat painting!

