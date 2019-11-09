Caturday felid– for now

by Greg Mayer

Since Jerry’s Southern Ocean sojourn has hampered his posting ability, and may lead to a delay in the Caturday felid, here’s a felid to tide you over till he’s able to make a full post.

This is the Philosophickal Cat, Peyton, in her winter bed, placed near a heating duct. This picture is from December of last year. This year, winter has come early to the southern end of Lake Michigan, and we’ve already brought out her winter bed.