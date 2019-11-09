Caturday felid– for now

by Greg Mayer

Since Jerry’s Southern Ocean sojourn has hampered his posting ability, and may lead to a delay in the Caturday felid, here’s a felid to tide you over till he’s able to make a full post.

Peyton in her winter bed, December 2018.

This is the Philosophickal Cat, Peyton, in her winter bed, placed near a heating duct. This picture is from December of last year. This year, winter has come early to the southern end of Lake Michigan, and we’ve already brought out her winter bed.

2 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 9, 2019 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    Cats always know the warmest places in the house.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted November 9, 2019 at 12:10 pm | Permalink

      Often that’s on top of the staff.

      Reply

