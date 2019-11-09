A philosophical analysis of the “n-word”

This article in Quillette by Matthew Small, a graduate student at Western University (formerly the University of Western Ontario), raises a question I hadn’t though much about: what if a word is considered offensive to some but not all members of a minority group? (Actually, that holds for “majority groups” as well: some southern whites may be offended by the term “cracker” and others may not.)
I’ve discussed many times whether words—most prominently the “n-word”—might be okay to use in a teaching situation, for example as it’s used in Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn. About two years ago it seemed to be okay if it came up in literature and could form the basis of a productive discussion. But now it seems it cannot be used by non-blacks at all, and I do not use it.
But what if the word offends some members of a group but not others? Many Jews, for instance, might be deeply offended by the use of the slur “kike”, and while I see it as a form of bigotry when used to denigrate Jews, I have no objection, as a secular Jew, to it being used, read or discussed in books like The Catcher in the Rye or Babbitt. Perhaps other Jews would, although “kike” hasn’t attained the taboo status of the n-word. So is it never okay to say “kike” if some Jews object to the word being uttered even when it’s not meant to denigrate Jews, but rather for a genuine educational purpose? Is a handful of objecting sufficient to make it immoral to utter the word, even in the classroom? This is the topic of Small’s essay (click on screenshot to read):
Here’s the precipitating incident at Small’s university:
Over the last week, Western University (where I am currently enrolled) has been mired in scandal over an instructor’s decision to utter a racial slur during a discussion of popular culture in his English literature class. More specifically, the instructor (Andrew Wenaus) suggested that Will Smith’s use of the phrase “home butler,” in a 20-something year old episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, may have been a subtle reference (sanitized for consumption on syndicated television) to the phrase “house nigger,” which was, during the pre-emancipation period, used to refer to black slaves who worked in the household.
It is, I suppose, debatable whether Smith’s use of the phrase “home butler” was in fact intended by the show’s writers as a reference to the aforementioned slur. [JAC: I think it’s pretty clear that’s what the phrase meant.] It is not, however, debatable whether or not this slur was used to refer to black slaves who worked in the household. That is a straightforward historical fact.
For daring to articulate this fact in his classroom, Wenaus has been dragged on social media (and by the local press) as racially insensitive at best, and a racist at worst. He has had to issue a public apology, along with promises to undergo additional sensitivity training, and Western’s president has established a specialized task-force aimed at combatting systemic racism on campus (of which Wenaus’ utterance apparently constitutes evidence). Meanwhile, Western’s Ethnocultural Support Service has issued a statement reminding the university community that it is always inappropriate for a white person to utter the offending term, “regardless of intent or how they said it.” This preempts any possible appeal to the presumptively anti-racist intentions behind Wenaus’s lecture, or to the crucial distinction between the use and mention of a term.
From this recounting of events, it doesn’t seem that Wenaus is a racist. Yet he mouthed a word that could be used as racist, and therefore is by default a racist. We all know of things like this happening, and not just with words, either. “Cultural appropriation” is a related issue. The Boston Museum of Fine Arts’ kimono display, in which non-Japanese were allowed to don kimonos, was the subject of protest by some Asians, but defended by others, including a group of older Japanese ladies who showed up at the Museum wearing kimonos. I suspect that most people here would defend the kimono exhibit but perhaps not the use of the n-word in non-racist contexts.
Small defines the claim that a word cannot be used if any members of the relevant group object to it—no matter what outgroup members think—as the deferential standard:
This deferential standard basically asserts that white people have no right to an opinion about what is or is not racist, and that to suggest otherwise is a mark of racial privilege. So, if a black student declares that Wenaus’s utterance was racist, then it was racist. End of discussion.
The deferential standard is self-defeating in at least two ways. Firstly, it is unable to account for the fact that there will inevitably be differences of opinion among black people about whether a given incident or statement is racist. Although several black people at Western have objected to Wenaus’s remark, I am personally acquainted with several others who find it to be unobjectionable, given the context in which it was uttered, and the intention of the speaker (which was presumptively anti-racist). They cannot all be right. But according to the deferential standard, both camps speak with equal moral authority by virtue of being black, which implies that the same incident must be at once both racist and not-racist. This is clearly absurd.
Well, this is a moral and emotional issue, not an objective decision about “racist or non-racist”. Clearly a word can be interpreted by some as racist, and by others as not. What Small is talking about here is how society in general deems the use of such words. Small continues:
If we are unwilling to accept this incoherent conclusion, we need to find some way of adjudicating which of our two disagreeing camps of black people has it right. [JAC: again, it isn’t a “right or wrong” issue; it’s an issue of what society as a whole deems to be racist versus non-racist.] The only way to do so would be to posit a set of objective criteria governing what is and isn’t racist. But by doing so, we have already abandoned the notion that we are obligated to defer to the opinions of black people, as this latter approach would be appealing to a subjective standard. And if we can agree that there exists a set of objective criteria governing what is and isn’t racist, there seems to be no good rationale for forbidding white people from participating in discussions about what those criteria are and the circumstances under which they are applicable. Thus, the deferential standard leads to a paradox, for which the only solution is to reject the deferential standard.
He adds that there are further complications because “The deferential standard. . . overlooks the fact that some black people find the standard itself to be racially patronizing.”
This is a conundrum I hadn’t thought of before. All I know is that I dare not use the n-word in any context lest I be demonized as a racist, even in discussing whether the word can be discussed in classrooms or mouthed by whites singing rap songs.
Small concludes that, by unofficially adopting the deferential standard, Western University is violating its motto of Veritas et Utilitas (“truth and utility”), because, in refusing to discuss phrases like the origin of “home butler”, Small argues that it’s become “inappropriate for us to utter certain indisputably true statements, because the value of truth is trumped by the emotional states of one or another demographic.” He then draws the overly dramatic conclusion that this form of Social Justice Warriorism is a religious faith because it requires “suspension of disbelief [in an educational purpose] out of respect to the larger narrative”. Ergo, suggests Small, Western is no longer a secular institution. But this is a digression that makes his essay seem too tendentious. Still, the philosophical issue remains.
I’m not so interested in this comparison of SJW-ism to religion, or in a conflict between truth and utility, because one can always circumvent the n-word (granted, sometimes to the detriment of education and discussion). In the end, It’s clear that the denigrated group, compared to other groups, has the sole power to label a word “offensive.” But Small’s article brings up the issue of what one does when some group members object to a word but others don’t. I don’t object to a discussion of the word “kike” or any of its companion slurs for Jews (“sheeny”, “Hebe”, “Yid”, or “Christ-killer”) IF the word is used in an academic and heuristic way, and is not intended by the speaker to denigrate anybody. But if, say, 5% of Jews do object, does the word then become taboo?
Weigh in below.
Your post could be taken as self-contradictory. You won’t use the n word but quote a passage with “house nigger” in it. Doesn’t that mean you have used the n word, at least in the same way that someone teaching the related literature has used it? Or is there a difference between print and spoken use of the term? And would it have been appropriate or as effective if you had edited the passage and wrote “house n***” or some other euphemistic way to avoid the offensive term?
Steven Pinker was at my university a few weeks ago to accept an award. His presentation was a tour of his controversial ideas, including his support for free speech on campus. The questions afterward included one about hate speech, and his answer focused on the distinction between mentioning versus using a slur like the n word. He said the n word aloud once in the course of answering that question. The world didn’t end, the question got answered, and the discussion moved on to another question. Seemed about right.
Similar behavior can be good or bad, right or wrong, depending on the context. Context is important. Contexts where using a particular word or phrase is academic or heuristic are substantially different from contexts where using the same word or phrase is insolent or disrespectful. People who insist on entirely context free evaluations of behavior are more often than not mistaken. And yes, it can make a difference who the speaker is also, that is a component of the context, but that is one potentially relevant context among many, that is not the one and only relevant context difference.
I would say it’s never absolutely taboo but it should be context sensitive. For instance, in a class of 29 whites and 1 black, academically discussing the n-word could be very uncomfortable for the 1 black, because it puts a spotlight on that one person’s otherness. But in a context of 15 blacks and 15 whites, such an academic discussion could be productive and less uncomfortable.
(Similar issues might apply to a group of 29 males and 1 female – that level of disparity just changes things.)
No easy answers.
Doesn’t the word “black” also put a spotlight on the person’s otherness? Doesn’t any reference to race or ethnicity put a spotlight on people’s otherness?
The word “black” can be used to express just as much hate as “the N word” depending on how you use it. Making a word “taboo” does nothing but add power to that word.
Yes. In some contexts putting a spotlight on otherness is harmful, whether the otherness is gender, race, height, weight, etc.
It’s not taboo to talk about weight, but in some contexts it’s harmful (e.g. when there’s a single overweight person in the group).
And teachers and authority figures will inevitable misread the context at times, and this shouldn’t be a fireable offense. It should be a “teachable moment” in which those offended learn that is was a misreading of context that produced the offense, and the teachers will learn to tune their reading of the context.
If there is an offensive word that hurts people’s feelings and you want to give that word even more power to do so here’s what you do. You treat it like we are treating the N word. That’s precisely how you give a word more power to hurt people than it ever had before.
We know the R word doesn’t hurt the feelings of anyone with mental disabilities until someone tells them that they should be deeply offended by that word. Then it hurts. Prior to that only the intent had the power to hurt. Now the word alone has that power.
Banning or making words taboo is about as foolish and anti-helpful as human behaviour gets. And now I shall close with the very racist statement that sticks and stones may break your bones but NAMES WILL NEBER HURT YOU!
Neber!
I must lead a sheltered life. I’ve never heard “sheeny” before.
And I’m reminded of What Makes America Great?” (Firesign Theatre)
This is an interesting commentary on the word “sheeny” https://blog.oup.com/2009/07/sheeny/. Another http://word-detective.com/2011/06/sheeny/comment-page-1/?wpmp_switcher=desktop has some crazy etymologies that are interesting, no matter their falsity.
Words aren’t racist. They are words. People are racist. They use words to express their racism and denigrate others. This is why intentions matter. Words can offend. We should be offended by words that are used to denigrate others but being offended doesn’t mean the user is intending to denigrate. Sometimes offence is necessary.
I am far from being an historian, but it seems to me that time sorts these moral disputes out with remarkable consistency. Again and again, people like Matthew Small go down in history as heroes to be emulated while people like the folks who populate Western’s Ethnocultural Support Service go down in history as fools and knaves to be laughed at and despised.
It is curious to me how consistently that seems to be the case. Of course, I might be exaggerating the degree to which historians express approval and disapproval of people’s behavior — their expression of those things is typically far more subtle than I have let on. Still, it’s a safe bet they will almost universally approve of Small and disapprove of the others.
Indeed, no easy answers. To turn the discussion around a bit: being of a certain age-I have a couple of friends who are each cognitively deteriorating in visible ways.
One of them is highly sensitive to those facts and is very hurt if it is even mentioned in a group and also offended if anyone even offers to help out. There is most often even a tiny sense of condescension or self conscious awkwardness in such offers. The other friend takes all offers of help very straightforwardly and gratefully and is good about putting the other person at ease about offering- so! What you gonna do? Granted these are individual circumstances-but to try to make rules seems impossible. People respond according to the degree of all sorts of factors in the situation.
“The n-word” seems rather a patronizing kindergarten-teacher construct, but I suppose that in a society that regards language as we once regarded physical violence, it’s unavoidable. In my own remote youth, an educated person was expected to be capable of suffering the blathering of idiots without losing composure. Whatever it all means, however, I doubt that one’s use of language should be limited by one’s genetic heritage. That’s racism, pure and simple.
Quotation from the article:
“Western’s Ethnocultural Support Service has issued a statement reminding the university community that it is always inappropriate for a white person to utter the offending term, “regardless of intent or how they said it.” ”
But what if it’s said by an Asian or Hispanic? Then what….?
And look what just happened in Texas:
“University of North Texas staff attorney resigns less than 24 hours after sparking controversy by using N-word as example during free-speech event”
https://www.dallasnews.com/news/education/2019/11/08/staff-attorney-uses-n-word-as-example-during-free-speech-event-sparking-controversy-at-university-of-north-texas/
How black does one have to be to be able to use the n-word, or to have an opinion about using the n-word that must be respected by non-blacks? Is it based on some kind of genetic test? We all know the difficulties with that. Is it determined by a blackness committee? Can one proclaim one’s own blackness, a la Rachel Dolezal?
I’m sure there are many questions like this implied by the woke position. Finding a set of objective criteria for telling if some speech act is racist would be an impossible task.
I really recommend Douglas Murray’s book “Madness of Crowds” to you.
A great insight of his, as far as i know, regarding “woke culture” is that contradiction is not a bug, but a critical feature of its power wielding.
Small’s conclusion that SJWism is really a religious exercise strikes me as beyond question, considering the sect’s various Medieval features. To wit: (1) A catechism of Virtues and Sins, which casts dissent of any kind (e.g. that of Brett Weinstein) into the perdition of “racism”, “the alt-Right”, etc., just as the Church of Rome denounced all Christian heretics as agents of the Devil. (2) Hordes of lay preachers who make a living by granting indulgences for such sins as “white privilege”, much like the pardoners of late Medieval times. (3) Strict avoidance of forbidden words or thoughts, and insistence that everyone else do the same.