Penguin teaser

We were up early this morning for a trip to Orne Harbor, on the mainland of Antarctica (my last continent save Australia), followed by a brisk hike several hundred meters up a steep slope to where the chinstrap penguins (Pygoscelis antarcticus) nest. Every day these little buggers climb up and down that steep hill to go fishing, and I don’t know how they make it. I’ll have more pictures tomorrow morning, but here are two as a teaser. And remember, I have to reduce the quality of all images by at least 70% to be able to post them from the ship.

The rookery, high up over the harbor:

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on November 8, 2019 at 9:00 am and filed under birds, photography, travel. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

8 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 9:18 am | Permalink

    How cool – these aren’t photos from the endless bin of the Internet. I am imagining showing these photos and being able to say _you_ took them _in_the_wild! Awesome conversation starter to say the least!

    Reply
  2. George
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    Will Jerry play rugby with a Beluga whale?
    https://news.sky.com/video/beluga-whale-plays-catch-with-rugby-ball-11857394

    Reply
    • EdwardM
      Posted November 8, 2019 at 10:07 am | Permalink

      Not unless the Amundsen made a YOOO-GE error in navigation.

      Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 9:26 am | Permalink

    As the saying goes, these are tough birds.

    Reply
    • phoffman56
      Posted November 8, 2019 at 9:49 am | Permalink

      But keep one as a pet by a Chicago swimming pool (No! Don’t!), and natural selection might tell it that this is awful, like the Euphrates when it’s 135 Farenheit for us!

      Reply
  4. EdwardM
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 10:09 am | Permalink

    Penguins in their natural habitat – such a great thing to see in person.

    Reply
  5. rickflick
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 10:14 am | Permalink

    I’d caption the first as:
    “Ya? What are you lookin’ at?”
    The second:
    “Wait. Are we goin’ up or down? Can we get together on this?”

    Reply
  6. Aneris
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 10:38 am | Permalink

    Great pictures, if you are in the area, you can come by at The Mountains of Madness (it’s a big continent though, I understand if you can’t make it) 😉

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: