Penguin teaser

We were up early this morning for a trip to Orne Harbor, on the mainland of Antarctica (my last continent save Australia), followed by a brisk hike several hundred meters up a steep slope to where the chinstrap penguins (Pygoscelis antarcticus) nest. Every day these little buggers climb up and down that steep hill to go fishing, and I don’t know how they make it. I’ll have more pictures tomorrow morning, but here are two as a teaser. And remember, I have to reduce the quality of all images by at least 70% to be able to post them from the ship.
The rookery, high up over the harbor:
How cool – these aren’t photos from the endless bin of the Internet. I am imagining showing these photos and being able to say _you_ took them _in_the_wild! Awesome conversation starter to say the least!
Will Jerry play rugby with a Beluga whale?
https://news.sky.com/video/beluga-whale-plays-catch-with-rugby-ball-11857394
Not unless the Amundsen made a YOOO-GE error in navigation.
As the saying goes, these are tough birds.
But keep one as a pet by a Chicago swimming pool (No! Don’t!), and natural selection might tell it that this is awful, like the Euphrates when it’s 135 Farenheit for us!
Penguins in their natural habitat – such a great thing to see in person.
I’d caption the first as:
“Ya? What are you lookin’ at?”
The second:
“Wait. Are we goin’ up or down? Can we get together on this?”
Great pictures, if you are in the area, you can come by at The Mountains of Madness (it’s a big continent though, I understand if you can’t make it) 😉