Penguin teaser

We were up early this morning for a trip to Orne Harbor, on the mainland of Antarctica (my last continent save Australia), followed by a brisk hike several hundred meters up a steep slope to where the chinstrap penguins (Pygoscelis antarcticus) nest. Every day these little buggers climb up and down that steep hill to go fishing, and I don’t know how they make it. I’ll have more pictures tomorrow morning, but here are two as a teaser. And remember, I have to reduce the quality of all images by at least 70% to be able to post them from the ship.

The rookery, high up over the harbor: