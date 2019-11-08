Liberal NY Times writer condemns woke Democrats

Timothy Egan is a liberal op-ed columnist for the New York Times, and has the credentials to prove it, including a share in the Times’s Pulitzer Prize for its series “How Race is Lived in America”. (He also has a National Book Award for nonfiction for his 2009 book The Big Burn: Teddy Roosevelt and the Fire that Saved America.)
It would be hard, then, for leftists to dismiss Egan as an alt-righter or white supremacist, though I suppose that, as he was born in 1954, he could be denigrated as a “boomer.” (That, of course, is ageism.) But I suppose they’ll try, as is always the case when somebody writes a piece like Egan’s latest for the NYT (click on the screenshot below):
The exemplar of someone who’s turned off by “insufferable wokeness” is Egan’s sister, who works cleaning toilets at Wal-Mart:
No matter how much I point out that Trump is trying to take away her health care protections by litigating to kill Obamacare, that his tariffs have made it harder to pay her bills, that he is the most repulsive and creepy man ever to occupy the White House, she holds firm.
Why? One reason is what she hears from the other side. Many Democrats, she says, are dismissive of her religious beliefs and condescending of her lot in life. She’s turned off by the virtue-signaling know-it-alls.
She’s clearly someone who would be tossed into (and resent being in) the “basket of deplorables” described by Hillary Clinton. Egan goes on:
It’s no mystery why so many Democrats can no longer connect to the white working class. Progressives promise free college, free health care, free child care, and scream in bafflement, What’s wrong with you people?
No doubt, some of those people are racist and xenophobic. But many others simply feel insulted and dismissed. And these are voters who can still be persuaded to save our country from a disastrous second term of a corrupt and unstable president.
Well, I’m not nearly as worried as I used to be that Trump will be re-elected. He will be impeached, but probably not convicted, but he’s now so far beyond the pale as a leader that I simply can’t believe that the American public would choose him again. And with that conviction (and of course I may well be wrong), comes a reduction in my fear that fulminating wokeness could hurt the Democrats.
But it can still hurt the country, for the woke are Authoritarian Liberals (or, if you will, Control-Leftists), and they will be a prominent segment of the future leaders and opinion makers of America. And so it behooves us to consider which parts of wokeness are worth considering and which are worth mocking the reviling.
That’s a lot of what this website does. And that’s why I liked Obama’s recent call-out of “cancel culture”, which only got him dismissed as a privileged Boomer, despite every indication of his concern for the oppressed. He did, after all, propose “Obamacare.”
And yes, I’d vote for Warren, but I’m more aligned with Mayor Pete, and so, it seems, is Egan. As an old liberal, I still find Warren not only too progressive, but hectoring, a bit mendacious, and unwilling to compromise to win an election. (Compromise, after all, isn’t a dirty word, but the essence of successful legislation in a democracy). Warren needs to tone down her healthcare promises and come up with a plan for regulating immigration that doesn’t look like open borders (she’s good with plans). Egan continues;
For the record, I’m agnostic on the Democratic field. I would vote for a tree stump if it could beat Trump. Biden, Obama and Nancy Pelosi, along with recent polling and the election results on Tuesday, all show that the best way to rid this country of Trump is for Democrats to dial back the condescension of their natural allies and dig into the gritty concerns of daily life.
Pete Buttigieg, looking to pick up the moderate left vote if Biden falters, has already taken Obama’s lesson to heart. “I’m not about being in the right place ideologically, whatever that means,” he said in Iowa last week. “I’m about having answers that are going to make sense.”
One of the biggest takeaways from the recent New York Times/Siena College survey of battleground states is that Elizabeth Warren is not connecting with the very people her policies are supposed to help. Trump beats her or runs even in every tossup state but one. The persuadable voters in these states, many of them working class, say political correctness has gotten out of control, and they prefer someone seeking common ground over someone with a militantly progressive agenda.
It’s worth remembering that nearly two-thirds of all American adults do not have a four-year college degree. Warren, the Harvard professor who recently suggested that moderate Democrats belong with the other party, could be more effective with these folks if she showed more of her daughter-of-a-janitor side.
. . .the inconvenient fact remains that a relatively small pool of working-class voters in the handful of battleground states are still likely to determine the fate of the country next year.
(Now I’m getting worried again. . . )
Democrats flipped 40 House seats in 2018 and attracted more white working-class voters — without insufferable wokedness. They hammered away on health care and kitchen table concerns. The same approach helped Democrats pull off an apparent upset in the Kentucky governor’s race this week.
Finally, Egan gives some statistics (also mentioned by Andrew Sullivan in his excellent rundown of Trump’s crimes this week). Those statistics come from the article below (click on screenshot):
Egan:
Next year, Trump will be the greatest motivator and unifier for a majority of Americans poised to throw him out. For his core 40 percent, there’s no crime or debasement that will change their minds. He can indeed shoot someone, as a focus group participant helpfully clarified this week, and likely get a pass from the Cult of Trump.
Yes, but Trump’s disapproval rating is rising (it’s now over 50%). On the other hand, what is Elizabeth Warren’s approval rating among Americans as a whole? (Someone please enlighten me). In the end, I conclude that Egan’s being a bit dramatic in his last paragraph:
But for others, those like my sister, a word to Democrats: Talk to them. Don’t talk over them. Save the piety, the circular firing squad, the shaming on social media for after the election. Otherwise, the woke will wake next Nov. 3 to a tragedy.
Still, Warren would be well advised to heed this advice if she wants to be the Democratic candidate, much less a winning one. But I’m still keeping my fingers crossed for Mayor Pete.
I can so relate to this.
I view Trump as an incompetent, vulgar con-artist.
And yet, my “block/mute” list consists mostly of people who will *probably* vote the same way that I do.
And then the 2016 results came in, I felt 99 percent disgust, 1 percent schadenfreude WRT the agony of the more noxious wokes.
I know she doesn’t have much of a chance, but I really like Amy Klobuchar and Mayor Pete.
Me too. I think it might be in the best interests of the country if Warren doesn’t get the nomination. I think she would be a great asset to have in the next administration, in the appropriate office, but not as president.
Historically it doesn’t seem like early front-runners make it to the final very often. I wouldn’t be surprised if Biden, Bernie and Warren all end up fading to the back of the pack by the time it’s all over.
I think Egan has some of the same problems politically as many other democrats but let’s face it, it is his job to crank out the punditry and that is what he does. First problem I see is not understanding the difference between primary politics and national election politics.
Does he really think that Warren or Sanders is going to live or die on the medicare health issue. It seems to me that he and others are so concerned about every little issue of Warrens that nothing else comes through. The idea that you must go neutral, down the middle, main stream to win is a sizable error. Clinton spent her entire campaign going down the middle. In fact, I would put something else out there that may be bothering Egan and that is, Warren is a woman. Not something he would admit, but maybe he should think about it.
It is fine to jump on the Pete wagon but then, he may have a bigger problem than being a woman seems to bring to this party.
In other words they want sex ed taught in sex ed classes, history taught in history classes and science taught in science classes.
That’s what that whole dismissal boils down to – not using the engines of state to promote her religious ideology.
We’re pretty much all atheists posting here, are we supposed to think she’s got a fucking point when she is expected to do the same damn thing we do in every fucking election, and vote for someone whose religion she disagrees with because their policies are better? That she has to fucking swallow the same bloody insults the rest of us have had to deal with?
Or she could just be saying that people make fun of her religious beliefs, whatever they are, and generally look down on her in her job. However, Egan may be talking more about people such as you that would put off just about anyone.
I hear ya on this. The problem isn’t necessarily with x or y democratic candidate, it’s that they cannot win without this increasingly large woke base. The candidate needs to welcome these people into the party. I believe their ideas are fundamentally dangerous and increasingly accepted as the Overton window moves in their direction and away from true liberal values. I can only conclude that the woke Dems are an existential threat to the ideas on which this country was founded. Trump? He’ll be gone in 1 or 5 years during which he will not have enough power to do real damage to these same ideas. Not an existential threat. Merely a bull in a china shop.
Separately, I ran across your “thumbs up” on Boghassian’s “Manual” purely by accident. Shame there isn’t more out there by him. I’m enjoying it and his “Conversations” immensely.