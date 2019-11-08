Friday: Hili dialogue, Marsh Farm rush hour and animals and duck update

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili is pensive, and finds a cat’s solution:

Hili: The leaves are falling, birds are flying away…
A: What’s your conclusion?
Hili: It’s time to go to sleep.
In Polish:
Hili: Liście opadają, ptaki odlatują do ciepłych krajów…
Ja: I jaki wniosek?
Hili: Trzeba iść spać.

It has been an awful couple of days in the Midlands and the North, with appalling rain (Sheffield is flooded). But of course, the waterfowl of Marsh Farm are happy. Look at them all come running out – balm for the soul.

Random animal tweets:

Looks more like a jigsaw than Tetris I reckon, but very cool:

This is astonishing:

Finally, from the boss on the high seas, a report from the secret duck farmer:

We had 28 ducks this evening.  We had 30 based on Jerry’s count on October 17th.  So these number around what they did when they were swarming on land last month.

I don’t recognize any of them and they don’t come as close as before. If I had to guess, I’d say that these ducks are migrating and just stopping over for the free smorgasbord.  I’ve read that their normal migration can take place throughout the month of November.

JAC: I asked the SDF how migrating ducks could zero in on Botany Pond, the reply was “Maybe they’re reading it on TripAdvisor: “Congenial location, free buffet. Five stars.”

  1. enl
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 6:05 am | Permalink

    I no longer play rugby due to age and injury, but when I did, I would have wanted the whale on my side. I wonder how he is at water polo? I should imagine dominant.

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 6:06 am | Permalink

    The boy and the duck, Beaker, is certainly a charming pair. My daughter raised ducks when she was young. They make great friends.

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted November 8, 2019 at 7:02 am | Permalink

    Tomorrow should be a day to remember for those all over Europe with the fall of the Berlin wall. Seems like a very long time ago for some reason.

    Reply

