Friday: Hili dialogue, Marsh Farm rush hour and animals and duck update

In Poland, Hili is pensive, and finds a cat’s solution:

Hili: The leaves are falling, birds are flying away… A: What’s your conclusion? Hili: It’s time to go to sleep.

In Polish:

Hili: Liście opadają, ptaki odlatują do ciepłych krajów…

Ja: I jaki wniosek?

Hili: Trzeba iść spać.

It has been an awful couple of days in the Midlands and the North, with appalling rain (Sheffield is flooded). But of course, the waterfowl of Marsh Farm are happy. Look at them all come running out – balm for the soul.

Random animal tweets:

The black cat with the catch 😂😂 Amazing. pic.twitter.com/9OwwDEbQnb — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 7, 2019

Looks more like a jigsaw than Tetris I reckon, but very cool:

I'll tell you what's better than a game of regular tetris. A game of snake skull tetris – courtesy of Aipysurus laevis, the olive sea snake. pic.twitter.com/X7gkO9mip0 — Jaimi Gray (@jaimiAgray) November 6, 2019

How's this for a wasp mimic?! Jim Vargo's "Moths of Peru" plates shows something similar from same location marked as "poss. Eumenogaster haemacera Hampson". San Pedro, Manu, Peru. Elevation 1,400m/4,570ft. Oct 2019 #PutDownTheEpiPen #Lepidoptera pic.twitter.com/jrI1j48hkU — John S Christensen (@JasperSailfin) November 6, 2019

A reminder that baby tarantulas are basically spiders with fuzzy socks. pic.twitter.com/oYW8bi6gsm — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) November 7, 2019

This little boy's brother is an adorable duck ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aRnMZJQee4 — The Dodo (@dodo) November 6, 2019

Jaws of death. An arrow worm eats a copepod. Arrow worms are important plankton predators and they'll even eat each other, as you can see by its previous meal. @zeiss_micro pic.twitter.com/1UURJRPMgk — Dr Richard Kirby (@PlanktonPundit) October 16, 2019

@matthewcobb Look who’s outside my window right now: pic.twitter.com/vZgs9eP3FQ — Gretchen Vasen Corbin (@gretchen0212) November 6, 2019

This is astonishing:

Goals: Playing fetch with a beluga whale pic.twitter.com/OfZOhHSAMj — Sofía Martínez-Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) November 7, 2019

Finally, from the boss on the high seas, a report from the secret duck farmer:

We had 28 ducks this evening. We had 30 based on Jerry’s count on October 17th. So these number around what they did when they were swarming on land last month. I don’t recognize any of them and they don’t come as close as before. If I had to guess, I’d say that these ducks are migrating and just stopping over for the free smorgasbord. I’ve read that their normal migration can take place throughout the month of November. JAC: I asked the SDF how migrating ducks could zero in on Botany Pond, the reply was “Maybe they’re reading it on TripAdvisor: “Congenial location, free buffet. Five stars.”