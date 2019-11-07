Thursday: Hili Dialogue and Marsh Farm rush hour

by Matthew Cobb

I’m afraid I am VERY pushed this morning, so a reduced service, but the essential things are here:

In Poland, Hili is dreaming. Are we in her dream?

A: Can we talk?

Hili: Not now, I’m having a very interesting dream.

Ja: Czy możemy porozmawiać?

Hili: Nie teraz, mam bardzo ciekawy sen. And at Marsh Farm, like Manchester, it is extremely wet, but the ducks and geese and chickens are all happy to come out for their daily rush hour: