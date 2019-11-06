Where we are (icebergs and penguins, oh my!)

We’re pretty far south now, and Internet is quite poor, so I can’t post a picture of what it looks like outside the ship. You can see our live view by going to the Panomax Camera site for the ship, but the “rolling” waves are very distorted! At least you can see that it’s gray and overcast today, with a bit of rain. If there are no posts from me tomorrow, it will be because Internet isn’t available off Antarctica. (Note: I’ve found a way to post some of my own photos, but have to reduce the quality. See below.)
The rain will presumably abate since it’s below freezing at our destination: Yankee Bay on Greenwich Islands, one of the South Shetland Islands that are considered “maritime Antarctica”. Here’s our position; we should reach the islands by noon:
South of the islands you can see the tip of the Antarctic Peninsula itself, where we’ll be landing tomorrow morning. But today we’re going ashore for a few hours on Greenwich and are promised (well, sort of, as nothing is guaranteed here) sights of gentoo penguins, seals, and all manner of sea birds. PENGUINS AT LAST!
Below is a fuller map of the South Shetlands. They’re claimed by the UK, Chile, and Argentina, so nobody’s officially in charge. There are sixteen research stations on the archipelago.
Elephant Island, to the northwest, is famous as the site where the men of Ernest Shackleton’s 1916 Endurance expedition were marooned after the breakup of their eponymous ship (see below).
Elephant Island in the South Shetlands (upper right):
After their shipped was trapped in and then crushed by ice, the Endurance’s 28 men drifted to Elephant island on ice floes and set up camp; Shackleton then took off with five of them in an open lifeboat, hoping to reach South Georgia Island 1300 km away, where there was a whaling station that might facilitate a rescue. That journey, wonderfully recounted in the book Endurance: Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage, was dicey and rough, but it succeeded: Shackleton made it to the whaling station, and procured a tugboat from Punta Arenas, Chile, that rescued all the men. They had waited on Elephant Island for 3½ months, and all survived.
Photos exist of Shackleton’s team leaving Elephant Island in a lifeboat, the James Caird, and also of the crew waiting on the island. Subsisting on seal and penguin meat, they never gave up hope.
Here’s Shackleton leaving in the lifeboat, cheered on by his men—an amazing photo. They rowed for 800 miles!
The Elephant Island crew. An hour after the rescue tugboat landed on the island, the men were on their way to South America.
This afternoon we’re headed for “Yankee Harbor” (also called “Hospital Cove”) on Greenwich Island, the island marked in red below. The Harbor (named after the American sealers who plied their trade there in the 19th century) is a quiet place in which landing is easy, and harbors the flightless birds and seals that are our “target animals” for today.
According to Wikipedia, Greenwich Island is:
. . . an island 24 km (15 mi) long and from 0.80 to 9.66 km (0.5 to 6 mi) (average 5.23 km or 3.25 mi) wide, lying between Robert Island and Livingston Island in the South Shetland Islands. Surface area 142.7 square kilometres (55.1 sq mi).[1] The name Greenwich Island dates back to at least 1821 and is now established in international usage.
Fragment of George Powell‘s 1822 chart of the South Shetland Islands and South Orkney Islands featuring Yankee Harbour (as ‘Hospital Cove’), which I’ve indicated in red:
Update: We just saw our first iceberg, and riding on its southern side was a bunch of penguins!
I’ll try to post it here.
It worked! But I had to severely reduce the quality of the photos. Still, you can see some stuff, and thus I will be able to post a few pictures when we’re actually in Antarctica.
My first iceberg! Note the black dots at lower left.
Penguins (species unknown, probably gentoo penguins, Pygoscelis papua) hitching a ride:
Exhilarating!
I wonder if there are physical factors to explain poor wireless communication at the South Pole? e.g. magnetic, angles from satellites, etc.
I’d have thought the very fact that you are having to use satellites would be enough.
Don’t forget that Jerry won’t be the only person on the ship looking to post photos on the Internet. If the ship is full, there will be 500 passengers on it, all trying to post photos to their blogs, social media accounts or, as with Jerry, web sites.
I just wrote “satellites” without much thought- coujd satellites be deployed in orbits optimized for where most people live? That is, not near the poles? And if they are in free fall, does proximity to the pole matter?
could a radio antenna on South America work?
Those penguins – how did they get on there??? Surely the iceberg must have had a softer slope when they hopped on? Do they drift until the berg shrinks or they get hungry or it takes them into better fishing grounds?
You got me. I didn’t see a slope or low edge that they could have climbed out on.
Could temperature shifts together with salinity account for a translation of the berg up and down such that it could mate with a surface where the penguins might have been?….
Or simpler : the berg stopped by a ledge and the birds hopped on…
Or both…
That is : relative density
My first thought, “How the heck did they get up there?”
I know they can launch themselves out of the water pretty well but that high?
A quick search found this interesting tid-bit. Penguins using technology the US Navy (and others I’m sure) have been trying to make feasible for years!
They use this cavitation trick to increase speed to launch out of the water onto the surface.
Excellent photos I would say. Imagine trouble with the internet in Antartica. I had heard that complaint in parts of Iowa and Kansas.
I asked the dad of my daughter’s 5 year-old friend of Irish descent, Georgia, why the name?
He explained that she was the great-great niece (or some such relation) of Tom Crean, one of Shackleton’s crew who made the sea-journey to South Georgia.
Wow. That was impressive.
There’s a big Wikipedia article on Tom Crean, who apparently also performed heroic exploits as a member of Scott’s 1910-1913 Terra Nova Expedition: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tom_Crean_(explorer)
Thanks, Jerry. The story of the South Georgia expedition is mind-boggling. Not only the sea-voyage, but they arrived on the “wrong” side of the island. So they had to climb over the snowy mountains to get to the Norwegian station. Adventure tales like that make one realize how bourgeois one is! Bonne route & bon voyage.
Yes, I was planning to mention that climbing and descending traverse of South Georgia, by 3 of the 5 IIRC who made it to South Georgia.
In addition, again IIRC, the whole lot of them had a very long distance dragging of two lifeboats full of stuff, from the site of their ice trapped ship which had finally sunk, to the point where they could finally float on huge ice floes and eventually launch the life boats. Again, IIRC, the number remaining on Elephant Island sort of slept underneath the other lifeboat.
Quite a contrast with the earlier Scott debacle and tragedy. Scott had treated Shackleton rather badly after an earlier expedition where they came within a few days of reaching the South Pole first, with one or two others.
Shackleton is really the great Irish/British hero of a century ago. He died and is buried on South Georgia, there on a later expedition. I think Mawson, the Australian geologist, who lost two companions and somehow survived an Antarctic expedition (not towards the Pole), is an almost equal hero of the anglophone Antarctic explorers at the time.
But Amundsen is ‘my hero’, despite a certain amount of subterfuge in heading south with the borrowed ship (‘Fram’ IIRC) from Nansen, when he’d pretended he was heading north. Every last crew member, given the chance at Madeira IIRC not to, decided to stick with him.
Amazing! So glad you are able to post some pics of your first sighting of icebergs and penguins!
Great post 😊
Wow, the ocean looks calm (that must be a relief), and the iceberg with the penguins on it – it appears to be the one off the back of the boat in the distance (on the ship cam).
I got so excited to see the penguins on the iceberg and I’m not even there.
Keep posting if you can!
Thanks!!
Holy mackerel – now that I see the penguins, I can tell how big the iceberg is! It’s like a big hill!
The Shackleton adventure is really amazing. He must have been a brave and resourceful human being. 800 miles in a row boat? How’d they do that? …and that it was so nicely photographically documented!
I saw the icebergs the ship must have recently passed, and photographed, on the horizon of the boat cam. Things are getting interestinger.
The James Caird also had a sail. Another amazing feat was the navigation.
Indeed. They must have used a sextant.
They just had a couple of degrees of possible error to not miss South Georgia. I think that prevailing winds and ocean currents made that the choice; the tip of South America is a bit closer to Elephant Island IIRC, but likely an impossibility for that lifeboat.
The iceberg is in full view on the 05:10 panorama (on the starboard side of the ship). Unfortunately the penguins are hidden on this view.
Sorry, 01:50 panorama