Wednesday: Hili dialogue, Marsh Farm rush hour and some US politics

by Matthew Cobb
In Poland, Hili is giving feedback:
Ja: Wiesz jak bardzo cenię wszystkie twoje krytyczne uwagi.
Chelicerate 1, Marsupial 0
Another chelicerate, which also goes by the name of a vinegaroon, for reasons explained in the tweet. This one is rather cross.
More arthropod grimness, but amazing nonetheless:
Two avian tweets:
Two great illusions. Watch carefully to see how your brain works to make sense of what it is seeing. You should feel the flip:
Quiz: what is James O’Donoghue getting at here?
Finally, a message from The Boss, out on the high seas heading for Antarctica:
The New York Times reports that, after yesterday’s elections, both houses of the Virginia legislature are now Democratic (as is the governorship), so the state is now Demorcatic. And it looks as if the Democratic contender for governor won narrowly in Kentucky, too. This is good news, and, I hope, a harbinger of next year’s Presidential election.
JAC addendum: Our Secret Duck Farmer reports a record number of ducks at the pond this morning: 25 mallards, all hungry as hell. Perhaps they’re fueling up for the Big Migration; at least I hope so. The weather is supposed to be a bit above freezing this week, and I hope that inspires them to head south.
“This is good news, and, I hope, a harbinger of next year’s Presidential election”
Hear, hear! I think it is, mainly the VA result.
The good news in yesterday’s elections was going to be my comment today as well. Not only going all blue in Virginia and a democratic governor in Kentucky, we also got a democrat for Mayor in Wichita. Things are looking up.
Re the James Donoghue tweet, I think it’s the orientation of the respective planets’ spin axes.
Uranus’ spin axis is close to the orbital plane, whereas Venus spins (slowly) in the opposite direction to its orbital rotation.
I didn’t know Venus had a reverse spin. Is there an explanation for it? It seems, if our understanding of the formation of the Solar System correct, that the initial spin would have been the same as other planets.
If I remember my astronomy correctly, it’s expected that an impact event, or several, are responsible for its retrograde spin.
Also, because Venus is so close to the sun, its original rotation would have been slowed to tidal lock, so it wouldn’t take enormous force to nudge it the other way.
Another theory is that it flipped on its axis. Not sure how that could happen.
Fascinating. Must have been quite a wallop!
Yes. Virginia voters turned out to flip both the state house and senate from slim republican majorities to slim democratic majorities which should help get some decent legislation passed. Republican candidates here in southeastern va did not advertise themselves as such…they ran lots of tv ads in which they never identified themselves as republicans, running under trump radar. But it looks like enough voters figured it out. Drawing of district boundaries for the next decade will be in dems hands after the census. Last time republicans had control and participated in the type of gerrymandering discussed the the book, “ratfucked”. A court recently threw out several of those boundaries which helped in yesterday’s results. We shall see what the dems do for district boundaries next year when they are in charge.
I hope the Dems draw fair boundaries. That would send a message.
I hope they pass legislation requiring non-partisan boundaries drawn by an impartial commission.
The transition of Virginia from a red to blue state did not happen overnight. At the NYT, Democratic organizer Tram Ngyen explains how it happened: “Virginia’s Democrats got where they are today as a result of year-round community organizing and voter engagement.” He concludes: “States don’t become battlegrounds overnight. Democrats and national progressive organizations have the resources to take their case to the people and win, but they have to start early and organize relentlessly. When they lose, they have to stay in place and keep fighting for every political inch they can get. No place is unwinnable forever.”
It seems that the Democrats have at long last learned the lesson to political success: organize and never stop. This process must take place on the local level. Republicans are a minority in the country, but they have been successful beyond their numbers because they have understood this. I hope the Democratic long slumber is over. If so, their future is bright.
Last night’s results continue the trend of more-educated suburban voters abandoning the Republican Party of Donald Trump. Under Trump, the GOP has become the party of rural America and of the false-consciousness segment of the working class that’s put Kulturkampf issues ahead of their own long-term economic self-interest.
The lower federal court opinion that had unscrewed the districts Virginia Republicans had cracked’n’packed to diminish the strength of the black vote was affirmed by SCOTUS on jurisdictional grounds shortly before the high court decided last June that such gerrymandering issues were nonjusticiable in Rucho v. Common Cause. Lucky break, that.
Also interesting to see that Virginia Democrats made their state legislative gains last night despite the state’s top two Democrats having been engulfed in scandals — the governor and lt. governor, blackface and sexual assault, respectively — since Virginia’s last off-year elections.
“Demorcatic” Party? That’s me. The world needs more of us Demorcats.
STOP ,STOP ,my poor brain is a melting ,which sick barsteward thinks up these optical illusions ?
Didn’t see the cat today at Marsh Farm .
Interesting illusions. On the second one, I can force my brain to hold the 3D view throughout the rotation.
Strange, I couldn’t see 3D at all.
Shelly Simonds (D) won her Virginia seat after, “…2017 run for the Virginia House of Delegates ended in heartbreak, with her losing a random-chance draw out of a bowl after she tied her opponent with 11,607 votes apiece,.”
What are the chances of that happening?
I am loving the morning rush hour, but it does raise the question: How does our intrepid traffic reporter get them back in the barn at night?
I think they are all happy to go in. Away from the fox. – MC
Likely, DrBrydon, f o o d / f e e d !
… … more than what could ‘ve been found outdoors !
