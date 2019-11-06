Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ “post-truth”

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “tribe”, (which makes a point similar to that discussed by Steve Pinker in his recent Skeptic article), came with an emailed explanation
Today’s comic is inspired by a Jonathan Freedland article from April this year.
And that Guardian article is about how critics of James Comey’s recently-published memoirs are denigrating palpably true statements in his book—part of a general refusal to face the facts. And of course the purveyors of Abrahamic religion, the epitome of “false facts”, take issue:
Well, CLEARLY the point made by the comic is far less important than it really is!
Well, England did win the cricket world cup, although based on some bizarre rules. So the fake sport news section is fake.
Beat me to it.
All Hail Sir Ben!
They lost the only world cup that matters: rugby! And they were poor losers, refusing to wear their silver medals. A bit of an insult to their former captain, Sir Bill Beaumont, who presented them. A show of petulance worthy of Trump.
Well done to the winners, South Africa, who have come a long way since apartheid, being captained this year by a black (or whatever is the correct term today for a native of South Africa).
Rugby *Union*.
The World Cup for proper Rugby (League) is held by Australia.
Siya Kolosi is indeed an outstanding captain.
He already showed his captaincy skills while captaining the Stormers/Western Cape. Coach Rassie Erasmus chose him for good reasons, but got quite some flak for sticking with Kolisi. The two (and the team) showed brilliantly how wrong the critics were.
If I’m allowed to elaborate a bit:
The Bokke were dominant from the word go, especially in the scrums the English Roses were nowhere, conceding penalty after penalty. The scrum headed by forwards loose prop Tawarira, hooker Mbonambi and thighthead prop Malherbe were royally dominant, despite the pack weighing 20 kg less. Their replacements, Kitshoff, Marx and Koch were no less impressive -and as effective.
After about 30 minutes, the English had a great attack, phase after phase close to or even on the tryline. In the end it only resulted in a penalty kick (3 points), due to great SA defense.
At that moment I knew the Bokke would win.
The try by Mapimpi was very clever, and helped with a good bounce for Am, but fully deserved.
Cheslin Kolbe’s try, dealing the English their definitive death blow, was of typical ‘diminutive’ Kolbe brilliance, he basically defeated 5 defenders in one run.
I can hardly believe this mediocre English team was the same that beat the Almighty All Blacks in the semi’s. They were outplayed on about all aspects of the game in the final.
So Yes, the Bokke are fully deserved world Champions.
I advise anybody even remotely interested in Rugby to review the whole match (which I’m going to do right now).
Thats exactly the sort of thing I’d expect a cis-gendered staright, white, online comic to say.
Jim Comey screwed the pooch in the Hillary Clinton investigation — especially as to his reopening the investigation because of the emails found on Anthony Weiner’s dick-pic laptop, and sending a letter to congress about it 11 days before the presidential election — but I’ve never questioned the integrity of Comey’s motivations. He, and the US Department of Justice, were put in a hell of a predicament by Bubba Clinton’s
barging into AG Loretta Lynch’s airplane on PHX tarmac in June 2016.
Comey’s last-minute letter in all likelihood cost Hillary the election. But James Comey doesn’t have a lie in him.
The first time a dick-pic may have seriously affected global affairs, and likely far from the last, considering the generations that will be entering politics in the next few decades.
I’m proud to say I’ve never taken a dick-pic. Perhaps I should run for office.
Of course, it won’t just be dick-pics. We already have Congresswomen posting pictures of themselves nude with their staffers to cuckold message boards.
What a time to be alive. It brings to mind that old Chinese proverb…
I’m reluctant to put you onto any genre flicks, BJ, given how you panned Midsommar :), but you might wanna give The Lighthouse a try. I double guarantee you that it’s unlike anything else you’ll see this year, or maybe ever. In its visual style, for sure — shot in high-contrast B&W, like something out of Fritz Lang or FW Murnau, and an old-fashioned aspect ratio (that I think must be about 6:5, but looks almost square on the screen), and a pair of scenery-chewing performances out of its only two speaking parts — by Willem Defoe and the young English actor Robert Pattinson.
I’ll say no more.