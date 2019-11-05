Tuesday: Hili dialogue, Marsh Farm rush hour and some cat tweets

by Matthew Cobb
In Poland, Hili tells a variant of an old joke:
Ja: Wiem, dobrze przynajmniej, że jesteś za oknem.
In his commentary, Chris, who runs the farm and makes the videos (which is “an education & wellbeing charity in Devizes UK for young people”, mentions that tonight is Bonfire Night in the UK, which involves both bonfires and fireworks displays (this year it has nearly coincided with the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, so it has been non-stop banging and crashing of fireworks round our way for more than a week). For non-Brit readers who don’t know, Bonfire Night is when people all over the country burn the effigy of a catholic, Guy Fawkes, who attempted to blow up Parliament in 1605. Whatever happens over Brexit, no doubt the British public will get over it quickly… If you want to know more about the whys and wherefores of the Gunpowder Plot, I wrote this explainer for the LA Times in 2006.
Not understanding anything about American “football”, I don’t get this, but I get the cat.
And some tweets from Heather Hastie:
The power of cat:
This is a dog tweet, but it’s too good to ignore:
Getting that tummy warm:
Cat camouflage in a modern world:
And to finish, a cat with pretty impressive leaping skills: