Tuesday: Hili dialogue, Marsh Farm rush hour and some cat tweets

by Matthew Cobb

In Poland, Hili tells a variant of an old joke:

Hili: Work has always fascinated me.

A: I know, it’s good that you are at least on the other side of the window.

Earlier today, the Marsh Farm animals were not so keen to come out of the barn:

In his commentary, Chris, who runs the farm and makes the videos (which is “an education & wellbeing charity in Devizes UK for young people”, mentions that tonight is Bonfire Night in the UK, which involves both bonfires and fireworks displays (this year it has nearly coincided with the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, so it has been non-stop banging and crashing of fireworks round our way for more than a week). For non-Brit readers who don’t know, Bonfire Night is when people all over the country burn the effigy of a catholic, Guy Fawkes, who attempted to blow up Parliament in 1605. Whatever happens over Brexit, no doubt the British public will get over it quickly… If you want to know more about the whys and wherefores of the Gunpowder Plot, I wrote this explainer for the LA Times in 2006.

Not understanding anything about American “football”, I don’t get this, but I get the cat.

Kevin Harlan’s call of the black cat on the field is CLASSIC 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cL1euA3IKg — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 5, 2019

And some tweets from Heather Hastie:

The power of cat:

"not today" 📹: Imgur user LollipopFromHell pic.twitter.com/O6NXlz7089 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 1, 2019

You are so dead… I am going to destroy… OH SHIIIIIII pic.twitter.com/QEANOY6J1L — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) November 1, 2019

This is a dog tweet, but it’s too good to ignore:

Getting that tummy warm:

What I'm actually doing when I tell people that I'm too busy to go out on Saturday night. 📹: https://t.co/lMcaCp2W8X pic.twitter.com/HbUsMNGYC7 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 2, 2019

Cat camouflage in a modern world:

"cat? no idea, we're all towels aren't we, lads?" pic.twitter.com/JhYcdaxs6f — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) November 3, 2019

And to finish, a cat with pretty impressive leaping skills: