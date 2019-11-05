Caturday felids (on Tuesday)

I vowed to put up a Caturday felid each week, and I’ll adhere to that vow, but this week’s Caturday felid is a few days late. Further, it consists solely of a link to and excerpt from a New York Times piece (click on article below) about a black cat who ran onto the field during a football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys (click on screenshot; the Cowboys won 37-18). (Update: I added another felid as lagniappe.)
And the cat made a touchdown!
A black cat ran onto the field during a Monday Night Football game at MetLife Stadium, flummoxing would-be corrallers as it danced along the goal line and, eventually, darted into the end zone to the wild cheers of the crowd.
At first, the cat seemed unsure of its red-zone approach. With 5:32 left in the second quarter, it appeared on the 8-yard line, bringing the arguably less interesting contest against the Dallas Cowboys to a halt. It scurried to the 5, then to the 2, pausing as if waiting for the referee to set the ball for the next play.
With a flair for the dramatic, it stopped just inches from the goal line. Would it stop short of pay dirt? Would this be yet another disappointment at a Giants home game?
It would not — the cat delivered. In a flash, it took off into a full sprint, galloping triumphantly into the end zone. The crowd went wild, both in the stadium and in homes across the nation.
“The cat runs into the end zone! That is a touchdown!” Kevin Harlan announced on Westwood One radio.
“He’s got great lateral movement,” declared Joe Tessitore, an ESPN announcer.
The cat apparently exited the field through a tunnel, but I always feel sorry for these sports-field animals (the NYT gives a few more examples), as they must be terrified by the crowd’s noise, and I wish someone would adopt them.
At any rate, here’s a tweet with the touchdown video, and there’s your Caturday felid.
Lagniappe from a reader on Twitter—a criminal cat:
I watched the game on M. N. Fball, and I felt sorry for the cat as it seemed pretty stressed out.