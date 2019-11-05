Caturday felids (on Tuesday)

With a flair for the dramatic, it stopped just inches from the goal line. Would it stop short of pay dirt? Would this be yet another disappointment at a Giants home game?

It would not — the cat delivered. In a flash, it took off into a full sprint, galloping triumphantly into the end zone. The crowd went wild, both in the stadium and in homes across the nation.

“The cat runs into the end zone! That is a touchdown!” Kevin Harlan announced on Westwood One radio.

“He’s got great lateral movement,” declared Joe Tessitore, an ESPN announcer.