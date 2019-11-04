Monday: Hili dialogue and farmyard rush hour

by Matthew Cobb
Hili has some odd culinary choices, but she is a cat after all:
Hili: Te z kurczakiem też i te z indykiem.
A Canada goose found its way onto a football pitch in Macclesfield, south of Manchester:
Academics – always complaining about the same thing:
Some absolutely gorgeous geology. It’s unsigned, but appears to have come from the workshop of Slartibartfast, I believe:
There are some parts of Earth where life can’t find a way. Doesn’t look good for the hypersaline water sludge that may be just beneath the surface of Mars:
Speaking of Mars:
The new BBC Natural History Unit series Seven Worlds: One Planet, narrated by David Attenborough, has got off to a flying start, although I found bits of a bit too brutal to watch (I went to do the washing up while trapped walruses tumbled and bounced off the top of a cliff). These next two tweets were the highlight of last night’s episode for me – a viper that lives in the Iranian desert which has adapted the end of its tail as a lure – it looks remarkably like a spider scuttling about, but the incredibly camouflaged snake soon puts paid to the illusion…
Quickest Hat-Trick in British Football
At professional level, the quickest hat-trick in the long history of the British game was scored by the late Tommy Ross. The prolific inside-forward bagged his speedy trio of goals in his best spell, at Ross County. The three goals came in the space of just 1 minute and 30 seconds against Nairn County.
