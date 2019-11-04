Monday: Hili dialogue and farmyard rush hour

by Matthew Cobb

Hili has some odd culinary choices, but she is a cat after all:

Paulina: Do you like sausages with salmon?
Hili: And the ones with chicken as well, and the ones with turkey.


Paulina: Smakują ci te kiełbaski z łososiem?
Hili: Te z kurczakiem też i te z indykiem.
.
In Devises, the animals of Marsh Farm are all ready to come rushing out of the barn, into a glorious sunrise:

A Canada goose found its way onto a football pitch in Macclesfield, south of Manchester:

Academics – always complaining about the same thing:

Some absolutely gorgeous geology. It’s unsigned, but appears to have come from the workshop of Slartibartfast, I believe:

 

There are some parts of Earth where life can’t find a way. Doesn’t look good for the hypersaline water sludge that may be just beneath the surface of Mars:

Speaking of Mars:

The new BBC Natural History Unit series Seven Worlds: One Planet, narrated by David Attenborough, has got off to a flying start, although I found bits of a bit too brutal to watch (I went to do the washing up while trapped walruses tumbled and bounced off the top of a cliff). These next two tweets were the highlight of last night’s episode for me – a viper that lives in the Iranian desert which has adapted the end of its tail as a lure – it looks remarkably like a spider scuttling about, but the incredibly camouflaged snake soon puts paid to the illusion…

4 Comments

  1. Dominic
    Posted November 4, 2019 at 6:10 am | Permalink

    Goose? – Christmas dinner for the Macclesfield team sorted!

    Reply
    • gravelinspector-Aidan
      Posted November 4, 2019 at 6:20 am | Permalink

      There is a football team with the nickname of “the Feathers” … who might want to get in on that.

      Reply
  2. Reggie Cormack
    Posted November 4, 2019 at 7:16 am | Permalink

    Sorry no time for animals on the pitch … too busy scoring goals.
    Quickest Hat-Trick in British Football
    At professional level, the quickest hat-trick in the long history of the British game was scored by the late Tommy Ross. The prolific inside-forward bagged his speedy trio of goals in his best spell, at Ross County. The three goals came in the space of just 1 minute and 30 seconds against Nairn County.

    Reply
  3. Charles Sawicki
    Posted November 4, 2019 at 8:19 am | Permalink

    Amazing snake spider lure!

    Reply

