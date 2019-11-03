Sunday: Hili dialogue and a duck-goose-cat farmyard rush hour

by Matthew Cobb

Hili is helpful.

Hili: I have to rake all this carefully.

A: I wouldn’t manage without you.

Hili: Muszę to wszystko starannie zgrabić.

Ja: Bez ciebie nie dałbym sobie rady.

.

My cats (Ollie, Pepper and Harry) refuse to pick up a rake and are snug inside, while outside it is very foggy, weather my kids used to describe as ‘the end of the world’, though whether that was because the fog hid everything so that it looked like there was no more world, or if they thought it was the apocalypse, I’m not sure.

.

At Marsh Farm, all the animals are ready to come out of the barn:

Look at these two tweets, showing a new species of *mantis* that looks like a wasp. The linked in the tweets is open access, so anyone can read it. The video, showing how natural selection has shaped the mantis’s movement, is quite extraordinary:

Check out our new paper published today in PeerJ on a new species of praying mantis that mimics conspicuously colored wasps. https://t.co/XUpbgn3BK7 via @thePeerJ — CMNH Entomology (@CMNHentomology) October 17, 2019