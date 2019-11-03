A meeting of the generations: a heartfelt Attenborough interview with young film-maker Tom Parry

by Matthew Cobb

This interview with David Attenborough dropped* last week. It’s only 10 minutes long, but it really is remarkable. The interviewer is young film-maker Tom Parry, who asks some very simple, straightforward questions, and elicits some intimate and heartfelt responses. Except Tom is also interviewed by Attenborough, and Tom’s responses are equally profound. This is truly a meeting of the generations.

Disclosure: a little over two years ago, Tom was my final year Zoology student at the University of Manchester. Readers of WEIT were some of the first to see Tom’s work. His first film, which he made with me, was on the peppered moth story, and you helped give him feedback on it. The WEIT post, and a link to the film (which is great!) is here.

* Just to annoy PCC(E)

Response by JAC: I am annoyed, but less by the Millennial word “dropped” than by the fact that we can’t access YouTube on the ship, and so I can’t see the interview.