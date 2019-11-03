A meeting of the generations: a heartfelt Attenborough interview with young film-maker Tom Parry

by Matthew Cobb
This interview with David Attenborough dropped* last week. It’s only 10 minutes long, but it really is remarkable. The interviewer is young film-maker Tom Parry, who asks some very simple, straightforward questions, and elicits some intimate and heartfelt responses. Except Tom is also interviewed by Attenborough, and Tom’s responses are equally profound. This is truly a meeting of the generations.
Disclosure: a little over two years ago, Tom was my final year Zoology student at the University of Manchester. Readers of WEIT were some of the first to see Tom’s work. His first film, which he made with me, was on the peppered moth story, and you helped give him feedback on it. The WEIT post, and a link to the film (which is great!) is here.
* Just to annoy PCC(E)
Response by JAC: I am annoyed, but less by the Millennial word “dropped” than by the fact that we can’t access YouTube on the ship, and so I can’t see the interview.
Hi Jerry,
Is Youtube blocked on the ship, like it is when you pay for wifi on flights so people don’t take up too much bandwith? If so, using a proxy will usually often around that. You can use free versions of procy extensions on your browser to do it.
Richard Attenborough is one of my absolute heroes. The man is a world heritage site unto himself.
“The man is a world heritage site unto himself.”
There may be some title equivalent for cherished human beings. Perhaps, at least, a Nobel.
There is in Japan, I think, a group of artisans and others who have been designated National Cultural Treasures. If the UK had that, Attenborough would surely be one!
What a wonderful interview!
I especially liked Tim’s answer to the question “What was an occasion when you learned something from an animal?”
*Ach dammit — Tom not Tim.
Congratulations to mr. Parry! I remember the moth video well – it was great – well done!
PS : PCC(E) isn’t the only one annoyed by “dropped”.
Congratulations to Mr. Parry for such a good interview with Mr. Attenborough
Excellent.
🐾
I am disappointed that the video is only about 10 minutes long. I wish it were longer.
Thanks!
The interview was great!