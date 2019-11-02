Saturday: Hili dialogue and some space tweets amongst others

by Matthew Cobb
Hili is on the po-mo prowl:
Hili: Obawiam się, że znowu jakiegoś postmodernistę.
Lovely film of a glorious shark, now seen increasingly in UK waters, although its numbers are declining. This was shown on BBC’s Autumnwatch last night:
Physics is weird dept:
Autumn duck:
Be more cow:
And, from PCC(e), somewhere on the High Seas, this good news item, the story of a pet ‘turtle’ (tortoise to the English-speaking world) which went missing: ‘A tortoise that disappeared for a week was reunited with its owner after it was found 5 miles away at the house where it had lived a decade previously.’ More here!
(My cat Spizz did a similar thing – I once lived in Sheffield, then moved to London; when I moved to France in 1984 Spizz went to live with my pal Malcolm, in a different part of Sheffield. After a few months Spizz then went missing, and Malcolm eventually got a phone call from the person who lived in my old house saying ‘Your cat has come into our house and won’t go away…’)