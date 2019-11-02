Saturday: Hili dialogue and some space tweets amongst others

by Matthew Cobb

Hili is on the po-mo prowl:

A: What do you see there?

Hili: I’m afraid it’s a postmodernist again.

Ja: Co tam widzisz?

Hili: Obawiam się, że znowu jakiegoś postmodernistę.

On this day:

And you thought things were bad on planet Earth…

About 800 light years away, a massive exoplanet is having a hard time keeping itself together. And we mean that literally — K2-22b has been crumbling into pieces since before astronomers first discovered the Neptune-sized rocky planet back in 2015. https://t.co/xkg7q3wSdD pic.twitter.com/ZvzIHZ27se — Ratio (@RatioBG) November 2, 2019

Lovely film of a glorious shark, now seen increasingly in UK waters, although its numbers are declining. This was shown on BBC’s Autumnwatch last night:

The UK's waters are home to many species of shark, but recently one of them has been visiting more frequently…💙🌊✨#Autumnwatch pic.twitter.com/MaQQ6lH8uh — BBC Springwatch (@BBCSpringwatch) November 2, 2019

Physics is weird dept:

Do your chain hang low..

Do it wobble to the flo'..

Do it jump out the cup..

Is it magic, I don't know. The chain fountain.

As a bead falls, it pulls the next bead along with it. It's falling moves potential energy from the falling bead into kinetic energy for the next bead. 1/ pic.twitter.com/tmdPtVlceX — .Beyond Galaxies. (@_beyondgalaxies) October 30, 2019

Autumn duck:

Be more cow:

Why walk down the hill, when you can charge down and kick your keels in the air, with your udder swinging side to side. Be more cow 🐮 pic.twitter.com/bKn1QoW73f — James Robinson (@JRfromStrickley) October 31, 2019

And, from PCC(e), somewhere on the High Seas, this good news item, the story of a pet ‘turtle’ (tortoise to the English-speaking world) which went missing: ‘A tortoise that disappeared for a week was reunited with its owner after it was found 5 miles away at the house where it had lived a decade previously.’ More here!

(My cat Spizz did a similar thing – I once lived in Sheffield, then moved to London; when I moved to France in 1984 Spizz went to live with my pal Malcolm, in a different part of Sheffield. After a few months Spizz then went missing, and Malcolm eventually got a phone call from the person who lived in my old house saying ‘Your cat has come into our house and won’t go away…’)