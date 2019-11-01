On Golden Pond: A handful of intrepid mallards remain

Of the twenty-odd ducks that frequented Botany Pond a week ago, we’re now down to a handful. One of them, though, may be Honey. Our Secret Duck Farmer reported from Botany Pond yesterday evening (report indented):

Four ducks this evening. The pond is lovely in the snow, and I think one of the females was Honey—though my attempt to get photographic proof of that was hampered by the wind and snow. It’s an artistic photo of her, though.

I’ve done some manipulation of the photos, including taking screenshots of them, so I can show what the SDF sent, but could post only two of the five photos he/she/they/ sent:

Could this be Honey? Perhaps a savvy reader can tell, but I can’t.